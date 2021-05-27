Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

2021 Arizona State Fair Bookmark Design Contest

By SanTanValley.com
santanvalley.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for the perfect summer activity for your child?. The Arizona State Fair is looking for young artists to illustrate this year's official Arizona State Fair bookmark!. The 2021 Arizona State Fair Annual Bookmark Design Contest is running from May 12, 2021, through June 2, 2021, and is for Arizona children in grades K–6. Simply design a bookmark showcasing this year's theme: "Wattson at the Fair." Wattson the lightbulb, SRP's energy mascot, shows children how to be safe by teaching electrical safety rules, engaging them in learning activities, and attending events around the Valley.

www.santanvalley.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Bookmark#Mascot#Srp#The Arizona State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Posted by
The Hill

Five takeaways on the Supreme Court's Obamacare decision

In what has become something of a Washington tradition, the Supreme Court again upheld the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, in the third major case from Republican challengers to reach the high court. The margin this time was larger, 7-2, as the High Court appears less and less interested in...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."