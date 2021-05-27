2021 Arizona State Fair Bookmark Design Contest

Looking for the perfect summer activity for your child?. The Arizona State Fair is looking for young artists to illustrate this year's official Arizona State Fair bookmark!. The 2021 Arizona State Fair Annual Bookmark Design Contest is running from May 12, 2021, through June 2, 2021, and is for Arizona children in grades K–6. Simply design a bookmark showcasing this year's theme: "Wattson at the Fair." Wattson the lightbulb, SRP's energy mascot, shows children how to be safe by teaching electrical safety rules, engaging them in learning activities, and attending events around the Valley.