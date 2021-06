The New York Racing Association (NYRA) didn’t waste time cracking the whip on Bob Baffert after it was revealed that his Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, had tested positive for the use of steroids following the race. The Hall of Fame horse trainer was immediately banned by the organization, the first of several bans he would receive since the early May competition, but Baffert is frothing at the bit and isn’t going to take the decisions lying down. He has sued the NYRA to try to get his name restored, arguing that the organization had no cause to issue the ban.