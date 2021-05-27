See Senator Chuck Schumer, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Celebrate the Passing of the Save Our Stages Act in Times Square

The movie event of the summer, In the Heights, finally sees a release theatrically as well as a same-day premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Directed by Jon M. Chu, and adapted from the musical by Quiara Alegria Hudes and the mastermind behind the Broadway hit Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, In the Heights is a love letter written to the barrio Washington Heights. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz, Jimmy Smits, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Olga Merediz, Gregory Diaz IV – and Lin-Manuel Miranda as well as a fantastic and wildly talented supporting ensemble cast. Blown away from the opening number and packing the same punch of a modern musical incorporating rap, culture, and the same richness that fans of Hamilton fell in love with, I have to say that I was absolutely an instant fan. It is very rare that a film like this comes along, but when it does, it is an absolute wonder from beginning to end.