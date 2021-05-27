See Senator Chuck Schumer, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Celebrate the Passing of the Save Our Stages Act in Times Square
Since Broadway shutdown in March 2020, New York Senator Chuck Schumer has been a strong supporter of the Save Our Stages Act, a billion-dollar bipartisan bill that would provide federal aid to the Broadway industry. Over the months, he has partnered with The Broadway League and The Actors Fund to call on the legislators to bring the bill to fruition, and on May 21 he took to Times Square to celebrate the passing of the Save Our Stages Act. He was joined by several leaders in the Broadway industry, including Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin, a surprise appearance by Andrew Lloyd Webber (via iPad), and Brian Stokes Mitchell and Joe Benincasa of The Actors Fund.www.broadway.com