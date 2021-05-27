Cancel
Watertown's Marchant enjoys dream job with Packers

By Steve Sharp steves@wdtimes.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatertown attorney Rob Marchant is living a remarkable double life as he logs American sports history and maintains a family legacy. On weekdays, Marchant is president of Michael Best Strategies LLC and senior counsel with Michael Best & Friedrich LLP in Madison, but on Packers home game weekends, he drives the two hours to Green Bay and assumes his role as head statistician for the fabled team, with his duties overseen by the National Football League.

