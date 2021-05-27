Watertown's Marchant enjoys dream job with Packers

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear for the past few months he has no plans to return to the Green Bay Packers. However, there's a chance he could be under center for Green Bay this fall. According to The Score Wisconsin, Rodgers renewed his membership at the Green Bay Country Club through 2021. It might not mean anything, as Rodgers may have decided to keep the membership going through the end of the year. But it also could be a hint of him getting a contract extension with the Packers.