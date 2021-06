Health experts in a new study have revealed that around half a billion people across the world might be suffering from diabetes. However, these people do not have a clue about the disease they are dealing with. The study has been done by experts from the University of Michigan. The authors of the study have said that the number of people dealing with diabetes around the world has gone up more than quadruple since 1980. In 1980, experts have found around 108 million people dealing with the disease. They have said that the disease is no longer restricted to rich countries and people who can afford expensive and unhealthy food as around 80 percent of people dealing with diabetes are living in low or middle-income nations.