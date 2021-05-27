John Krull: Genius is as genius does

LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos every day. http://bit.ly/2QA8RbN The Washington Post released a piece today title: "Traffic deaths increased during the pandemic. The toll fell more heavily on Black residents, report shows." Ben responds. Watch the full episode here: https://bit.ly/3d5vZv0 Watch full episodes of The Ben Shapiro Show here: https://bit.ly/3kKIgXt Discarded from Amazon's streaming service during Black History month (while Amazon was “amplifying black voices” all over their site), Created Equal is the true and controversial story of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Born poor in the segregated south, Thomas, a conservative, became one of the most influential justices despite attempts to smear his character during his confirmation. And while his voice can no longer be heard on Amazon, it can be here: at The Daily Wire. ‘Created Equal’ is available for streaming now on Daily Wire — you can become a Daily Wire member today by using discount code JUSTICE to get 20% off! JOIN: https://utm.io/udsv0 Michael Knowles’s new book, ’Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds,’ is available now wherever books are sold. Unpack the history of political correctness and what it means for our future when you grab your copy here: https://utm.io/udtMJ Connect with me on social media: Twitter — https://twitter.com/benshapiro Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/officialbenshapiro Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/officialbenshapiro/?hl=en Snapchat — https://story.snapchat.com/p/a2bc877d-b2ed-47f5-974b-854523bbcd25 #TheBenShapiroShow #News #Politics #DailyWire.