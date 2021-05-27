Serving Diverse Digital Tech Users

As an entrepreneur I’ve been reflecting on this a lot: The current milestone in logistics and fulfillment is using emerging technologies to capture and leverage exponentially growing data sets in warehouses and throughout the entire fulfillment network. Data sets have grown quickly in the cloud paradigm – and they exploded in 2020. Perhaps nobody realized how quickly or how extensive that growth would be, but all of that data has value. How are we as supply chain leaders and businesses tapping into that data and using it to make our supply chains more efficient?