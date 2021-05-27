Serving Diverse Digital Tech Users

Even in the year 2021, there is still a remarkable underrepresentation of female specialists in STEM professions, including the tech world, especially amid the global pandemic, during which 14% of women in tech lost their jobs compared to 8% of men, and the ones who managed to keep their positions experienced heavy burnouts. The good news is that the situation is slowly changing and in 2019, 24% of executive positions in the IT sphere were held by women, which was a 3% growth from 2018. How can we accelerate this change and popularize the idea of female leadership across industries, especially in tech?