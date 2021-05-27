Simplify your summer with this healthy and fresh no-bake pizza

We get a little bit obsessed with how many inches a model is packing at Stuff. It's usually to do with smartphone screen sizes or how slim a TV is, but when it comes to the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven it's more about what it produces and the resulting effect on your waistline. That's because the new flagship model (pre-order for £699) can handle huge 16in pizzas and even gives you the choice of wood-fired, gas-powered or charcoal-fuelled cooking. As well as the massive cooking area, new on the latest model is a digital front-mounted thermometer, a large drop-down glass viewing door for witnessing your bubbling baking base, and optimised air flow for more precise temperature control. Made with a carbon steel shell and a high temperature-resistant powder-coated finish for increased weather resistance, the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven heats up to 500°C in just 15 minutes and can cook stone-baked, flame-cooked pizza in 60 seconds on a thick custom-made cordierite baking stone. The heat in the pizza stone recharges in just over a minute which, Ooni claims, means there’s less time to wait in between pizza bakes. It's also capable of low and slow heat at 80 - 110°C for searing steaks, grilled veggies and more. Ooni is also the only domestic pizza oven maker certified by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) — the Italian industry body charged with protecting the craft of making true Neapolitan pizza worldwide. So please, hold the pineapple will you.