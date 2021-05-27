Cancel
Chemistry

Angular dependence of Hall effect and magnetoresistance in SrRuO$_3$-SrIrO$_3$ heterostructures

By Sven Esser, Jiongyao Wu, Sebastian Esser, Robert Gruhl, Anton Jesche, Vladimir Roddatis, Vasily Moshnyaga, Rossitza Pentcheva, Philipp Gegenwart
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Sven Esser, Jiongyao Wu, Sebastian Esser, Robert Gruhl, Anton Jesche, Vladimir Roddatis, Vasily Moshnyaga, Rossitza Pentcheva, Philipp Gegenwart. Perovskite SrRuO$_3$ is a prototypical itinerant ferromagnet which allows interface engineering of its electronic and magnetic properties. We report synthesis and investigation of atomically flat artificial multilayers of SrRuO$_3$ with the spin-orbit semimetal SrIrO$_3$ in combination with band-structure calculations with a Hubbard $U$ term and topological analysis. They reveal an electronic reconstruction and emergence of flat Ru-4d$_{xz}$ bands near the interface, ferromagnetic interlayer coupling and negative Berry-curvature contribution to the anomalous Hall effect. We analyze the Hall effect and magnetoresistance measurements as a function of the field angle from out of plane towards in-plane orientation (either parallel or perpendicular to the current direction) by a two-channel model. The magnetic easy direction is tilted by about $20^\circ$ from the sample normal for low magnetic fields, rotating towards the out-of-plane direction by increasing fields. Fully strained epitaxial growth enables a strong anisotropy of magnetoresistance. An additional Hall effect contribution, not accounted for by the two-channel model is compatible with stable skyrmions only up to a critical angle of roughly $45^\circ$ from the sample normal. Within about $20^\circ$ from the thin film plane an additional peak-like contribution to the Hall effect suggests the formation of a non-trivial spin structure.

arxiv.org
