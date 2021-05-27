Angular dependence of Hall effect and magnetoresistance in SrRuO$_3$-SrIrO$_3$ heterostructures
Sven Esser, Jiongyao Wu, Sebastian Esser, Robert Gruhl, Anton Jesche, Vladimir Roddatis, Vasily Moshnyaga, Rossitza Pentcheva, Philipp Gegenwart. Perovskite SrRuO$_3$ is a prototypical itinerant ferromagnet which allows interface engineering of its electronic and magnetic properties. We report synthesis and investigation of atomically flat artificial multilayers of SrRuO$_3$ with the spin-orbit semimetal SrIrO$_3$ in combination with band-structure calculations with a Hubbard $U$ term and topological analysis. They reveal an electronic reconstruction and emergence of flat Ru-4d$_{xz}$ bands near the interface, ferromagnetic interlayer coupling and negative Berry-curvature contribution to the anomalous Hall effect. We analyze the Hall effect and magnetoresistance measurements as a function of the field angle from out of plane towards in-plane orientation (either parallel or perpendicular to the current direction) by a two-channel model. The magnetic easy direction is tilted by about $20^\circ$ from the sample normal for low magnetic fields, rotating towards the out-of-plane direction by increasing fields. Fully strained epitaxial growth enables a strong anisotropy of magnetoresistance. An additional Hall effect contribution, not accounted for by the two-channel model is compatible with stable skyrmions only up to a critical angle of roughly $45^\circ$ from the sample normal. Within about $20^\circ$ from the thin film plane an additional peak-like contribution to the Hall effect suggests the formation of a non-trivial spin structure.arxiv.org