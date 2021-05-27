Cancel
Local density of states and scattering rates across the many-body localization transition

By Atanu Jana, V. Ravi Chandra, Arti Garg
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Characterizing the many-body localization (MBL) transition in strongly disordered and interacting quantum systems is an important issue in the field of condensed matter physics. We explore the single particle Green's functions, the corresponding local density of states and the self energy for a disordered interacting system using exact diagnonalization in the infinite temperature limit of the MBL system. We provide strong evidence that the typical value of the scattering rate obtained from the imaginary part of the self energy and the local density of states can be used to track the delocalization to MBL transition. In the delocalized phase, the typical value of the local density of states and the scattering rate is of the order of the corresponding average values while in the MBL phase, the typical value for both the quantities becomes vanishingly small. The probability distribution function of the local density of states and the scattering rates are broad log-normal distributions in the delocalized phase while the distributions become very narrow and sharply peaked close to zero in the MBL phase. We also study the eigenstate Green's function to obtain the scattering rates and the local density of states for all the many-body eigenstates and demonstrate that both, the energy resolved typical scattering rates and the typical local density of states, carry signatures of the many-body mobility edges.

arxiv.org
