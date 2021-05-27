Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Domain Growth in the Active Model B: Critical and Off-critical Composition

By Sudipta Pattanayak, Shradha Mishra, Sanjay Puri
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

We study the ordering kinetics of an assembly of {\it active Brownian particles} (ABPs) on a two-dimensional substrate. We use a coarse-grained equation for the composition order parameter $\psi ({\bf r},t)$, where ${\bf r}$ and $t$ denote space and time, respectively. The model is similar to the {\it Cahn-Hilliard equation} or {\it Model B} (MB) for a conserved order parameter with an additional activity term of strength $\lambda$. This model has been introduced by Wittkowski et al., Nature Comm. {\bf 5}, 4351 (2014), and is termed {\it Active Model B} (AMB). We study domain growth kinetics and dynamical scaling of the correlation function for the AMB with critical and off-critical compositions. The quantity $P = \mbox{sign}(\lambda \times \psi_0)$ governs the asymptotic growth kinetics for the off-critical AMB, where $\psi_0$ denotes the average order parameter. For negative $P$, the domain growth law is the usual Lifshitz-Slyozov growth law with $L(t,\lambda) \sim t^{1/3}$. For positive $P$, the growth law shows a crossover to a novel growth law $L(t,\lambda) \sim t^{1/4}$. Further, the correlation function shows good dynamical scaling for the off-critical AMB but the scaling function has a dependency on $\psi_0$ and $\lambda$. We also study the effects of both additive and multiplicative noise on the AMB.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compositions#Brownian#Cahn Hilliard#Amb#Lifshitz Slyozov#Statistical Mechanics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mathematics
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Softwarearxiv.org

BiToD: A Bilingual Multi-Domain Dataset For Task-Oriented Dialogue Modeling

Zhaojiang Lin, Andrea Madotto, Genta Indra Winata, Peng Xu, Feijun Jiang, Yuxiang Hu, Chen Shi, Pascale Fung. Task-oriented dialogue (ToD) benchmarks provide an important avenue to measure progress and develop better conversational agents. However, existing datasets for end-to-end ToD modeling are limited to a single language, hindering the development of robust end-to-end ToD systems for multilingual countries and regions. Here we introduce BiToD, the first bilingual multi-domain dataset for end-to-end task-oriented dialogue modeling. BiToD contains over 7k multi-domain dialogues (144k utterances) with a large and realistic bilingual knowledge base. It serves as an effective benchmark for evaluating bilingual ToD systems and cross-lingual transfer learning approaches. We provide state-of-the-art baselines under three evaluation settings (monolingual, bilingual, and cross-lingual). The analysis of our baselines in different settings highlights 1) the effectiveness of training a bilingual ToD system compared to two independent monolingual ToD systems, and 2) the potential of leveraging a bilingual knowledge base and cross-lingual transfer learning to improve the system performance under low resource condition.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Compositional Modeling of Nonlinear Dynamical Systems with ODE-based Random Features

Effectively modeling phenomena present in highly nonlinear dynamical systems whilst also accurately quantifying uncertainty is a challenging task, which often requires problem-specific techniques. We present a novel, domain-agnostic approach to tackling this problem, using compositions of physics-informed random features, derived from ordinary differential equations. The architecture of our model leverages recent advances in approximate inference for deep Gaussian processes, such as layer-wise weight-space approximations which allow us to incorporate random Fourier features, and stochastic variational inference for approximate Bayesian inference. We provide evidence that our model is capable of capturing highly nonlinear behaviour in real-world multivariate time series data. In addition, we find that our approach achieves comparable performance to a number of other probabilistic models on benchmark regression tasks.
Computersarxiv.org

Neural Supervised Domain Adaptation by Augmenting Pre-trained Models with Random Units

Neural Transfer Learning (TL) is becoming ubiquitous in Natural Language Processing (NLP), thanks to its high performance on many tasks, especially in low-resourced scenarios. Notably, TL is widely used for neural domain adaptation to transfer valuable knowledge from high-resource to low-resource domains. In the standard fine-tuning scheme of TL, a model is initially pre-trained on a source domain and subsequently fine-tuned on a target domain and, therefore, source and target domains are trained using the same architecture. In this paper, we show through interpretation methods that such scheme, despite its efficiency, is suffering from a main limitation. Indeed, although capable of adapting to new domains, pre-trained neurons struggle with learning certain patterns that are specific to the target domain. Moreover, we shed light on the hidden negative transfer occurring despite the high relatedness between source and target domains, which may mitigate the final gain brought by transfer learning. To address these problems, we propose to augment the pre-trained model with normalised, weighted and randomly initialised units that foster a better adaptation while maintaining the valuable source knowledge. We show that our approach exhibits significant improvements to the standard fine-tuning scheme for neural domain adaptation from the news domain to the social media domain on four NLP tasks: part-of-speech tagging, chunking, named entity recognition and morphosyntactic tagging.
ScienceAPS physics

Self-driven criticality in a stochastic epidemic model

We present a generic epidemic model with stochastic parameters in which the dynamics self-organize to a critical state with suppressed exponential growth. More precisely, the dynamics evolve into a quasi-steady state, where the effective reproduction rate fluctuates close to the critical value 1 for a long period, as indeed observed for different epidemics. The main assumptions underlying the model are that the rate at which each individual becomes infected changes stochastically in time with a heavy-tailed steady state. The critical regime is characterized by an extremely long duration of the epidemic. Its stability is analyzed both numerically and analytically in different models.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum criticality of the Ohmic spin-boson model in a high dense spectrum: symmetries,quantum fluctuations and correlations

Study of dissipative quantum phase transitions in the Ohmic spin-boson model is numerically challenging in a dense limit of environmental modes. In this work, large-scale numerical simulations are carried out based on the variational principle. The validity of variational calculations, spontaneous breakdown of symmetries, and quantum fluctuations and correlations in the Ohmic bath are carefully analyzed, and the critical coupling as well as exponents are accurately determined in the weak tunneling and continuum limits. In addition, quantum criticality of the Ohmic bath is uncovered both in the delocalized phase and at the transition point.
Computersarxiv.org

Moving Quantum States without SWAP via Intermediate Higher Dimensional Qudits

Quantum algorithms can be realized in the form of a quantum circuit. To map quantum circuit for specific quantum algorithm to quantum hardware, qubit mapping is an imperative technique based on the qubit topology. Due to the neighbourhood constraint of qubit topology, the implementation of quantum algorithm rightly, is essential for moving information around in a quantum computer. Swapping of qubits using SWAP gate moves the quantum state between two qubits and solves the neighbourhood constraint of qubit topology. Though, one needs to decompose the SWAP gate into three CNOT gates to implement SWAP gate efficiently, but unwillingly quantum cost with respect to gate count and depth increases. In this paper, a new formalism of moving quantum states without using SWAP operation is introduced for the first time to the best of our knowledge. Moving quantum states through qubits have been attained with the adoption of temporary intermediate qudit states. This introduction of intermediate qudit states has exhibited a three times reduction in quantum cost with respect to gate count and approximately two times reduction in respect to circuit depth compared to the state-of-the-art approach of SWAP gate insertion. Further, the proposed approach is generalized to any dimensional quantum system.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Convex geometry of finite exchangeable laws and de Finetti style representation with universal correlated corrections

We present a novel analogue for finite exchangeable sequences of the de Finetti, Hewitt and Savage theorem and investigate its implications for multi-marginal optimal transport (MMOT) and Bayesian statistics. If $(Z_1,...,Z_N)$ is a finitely exchangeable sequence of $N$ random variables taking values in some Polish space $X$, we show that the law $\mu_k$ of the first $k$ components has a representation of the form.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Degeneracy and hidden symmetry - an asymmetric quantum Rabi model with an integer bias

The hidden symmetry of the asymmetric quantum Rabi model (AQRM) with a half-integral bias (ibQRM$_{\ell}$) was uncovered in recent studies by the explicit construction of operators $J_\ell$ commuting with the Hamiltonian. The existence of such symmetry has been widely believed to cause the degeneration of the spectrum, that is, crossings on the energy curves. In this paper we propose a conjectural relation between the symmetry and degeneracy for the ibQRM$_{\ell}$ in terms of certain polynomials appearing independently in the respective investigations. Concretely, one of the polynomials appears as the quotient of the constraint polynomials that assure the existence of degenerate solutions while the other one determines a quadratic relation (in general, it defines a curve of hyperelliptic type) between the ibQRM$_{\ell}$ Hamiltonian and its basic commuting operator $J_\ell$. Following this conjecture, we may derive several interesting structural insights of the whole spectrum. For instance, the energy curves are naturally shown to lie on a surface determined by the family of hyperelliptic curves by considering the coupling constant as a variable. This geometric picture contains the generalization of the parity decomposition of the symmetric quantum Rabi model. Moreover, it allows us to describe a remarkable approximation of the first $\ell$ energy curves by the zero-section of the corresponding hyperelliptic curve. These investigations naturally lead us to consider a geometric picture of the (hyper-)elliptic surfaces given by the Kodaira-Néron type model for the family of these curves over the projective line in connection with the energy curves, which may be expected to provide a (complex analytic) proof of the conjecture.
Wildlifearxiv.org

Global Dynamics of a Predator-Prey Model with State-Dependent Maturation-Delay

In this paper, a stage structured predator-prey model with general nonlinear type of functional response is established and analyzed. The state-dependent time delay (hereafter SDTD) is the time taken from predator's birth to its maturity, formatted as a monotonical (ly) increasing, continuous(ly) differentiable and bounded function on the number of mature predator. The model is quite different from many previous models with SDTD, in the sense that the derivative of delay on the time is involved in the model. First, we have shown that for a large class of commonly used types of functional responses, including Holling types I, II and III, Beddington-DeAngelis-type (hereafter BD-type), etc, the predator coexists with the prey permanently if and only if the predator's net reproduction number is larger than one unit; Secondly, we have discussed the local stability of the equilibria of the model; Finally, for the special case of BD-type functional response, we claim that if the system is permanent, that is, the derivative of SDTD on the state is small enough and the predator interference is large enough, then the coexistence equilibrium is globally asymptotically stable.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Large-scale regularity for the stationary Navier-Stokes equations over non-Lipschitz boundaries

In this paper we address the large-scale regularity theory for the stationary Navier-Stokes equations in highly oscillating bumpy John domains. These domains are very rough, possibly with fractals or cusps, at the microscopic scale, but are amenable to the mathematical analysis of the Navier-Stokes equations. We prove: (i) a large-scale Calderón-Zygmund estimate, (ii) a large-scale Lipschitz estimate, (iii) large-scale higher-order regularity estimates, namely, $C^{1,\gamma}$ and $C^{2,\gamma}$ estimates. These nice regularity results are inherited only at mesoscopic scales, and clearly fail in general at the microscopic scales. We emphasize that the large-scale $C^{1,\gamma}$ regularity is obtained by using first-order boundary layers constructed via a new argument. The large-scale $C^{2,\gamma}$ regularity relies on the construction of second-order boundary layers, which allows for certain boundary data with linear growth at spatial infinity. To the best of our knowledge, our work is the first to carry out such an analysis. In the wake of many works in quantitative homogenization, our results strongly advocate in favor of considering the boundary regularity of the solutions to fluid equations as a multiscale problem, with improved regularity at or above a certain scale.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Mixing of the Averaging process and its discrete dual on finite-dimensional geometries

We analyze the $L^1$-mixing of a generalization of the Averaging process introduced by Aldous. The process takes place on a growing sequence of graphs which we assume to be finite-dimensional, in the sense that the random walk on those geometries satisfies a family of Nash inequalities. As a byproduct of our analysis, we provide a complete picture of the total variation mixing of a discrete dual of the Averaging process, which we call Binomial Splitting process. A single particle of this process is essentially the random walk on the underlying graph. When several particles evolve together, they interact by synchronizing their jumps when placed on neighboring sites. We show that, given $k$ the number of particles and $n$ the (growing) size of the underlying graph, the system exhibits cutoff in total variation if $k\to\infty$ and $k=O(n^2)$. Finally, we exploit the duality between the two processes to show that the Binomial Splitting satisfies a version of Aldous' spectral gap identity, namely, the relaxation time of the process is independent of the number of particles.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Unveiling critical stripy state in the triangular-lattice SU(4) spin-orbital model

By combining the density matrix renormalization group (DMRG) method with Gutzwiller projected wave functions, we provide clear evidence that the ground state of the SU(4) Kugel-Khomskii spin-orbital model on the triangular lattice is a critical stripy state. This state preserves SU(4) symmetry, but spontaneously breaks translational symmetry by doubling the...
Physicsarxiv.org

A fourth-order compact time-splitting method for the Dirac equation with time-dependent potentials

In this paper, we present an approach to deal with the dynamics of the Dirac equation with time-dependent electromagnetic potentials using the fourth-order compact time-splitting method ($S_\text{4c}$). To this purpose, the time-ordering technique for time-dependent Hamiltonians is introduced, so that the influence of the time-dependence could be limited to certain steps which are easy to treat. Actually, in the case of the Dirac equation, it turns out that only those steps involving potentials need to be amended, and the scheme remains efficient, accurate, as well as easy to implement. Numerical examples in 1D and 2D are given to validate the scheme.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Optimal explicit stabilized postprocessed $τ$-leap method for the simulation of chemical kinetics

The simulation of chemical kinetics involving multiple scales constitutes a modeling challenge (from ordinary differential equations to Markov chain) and a computational challenge (multiple scales, large dynamical systems, time step restrictions). In this paper we propose a new discrete stochastic simulation algorithm: the postprocessed second kind stabilized orthogonal $\tau$-leap Runge-Kutta method (PSK-$\tau$-ROCK). In the context of chemical kinetics this method can be seen as a stabilization of Gillespie's explicit $\tau$-leap combined with a postprocessor. The stabilized procedure allows to simulate problems with multiple scales (stiff), while the postprocessing procedure allows to approximate the invariant measure (e.g. mean and variance) of ergodic stochastic dynamical systems. We prove stability and accuracy of the PSK-$\tau$-ROCK. Numerical experiments illustrate the high reliability and efficiency of the scheme when compared to other $\tau$-leap methods.
ScienceAPS physics

Universal Model for Predicting the Thermal Boundary Conductance of a Multilayered-Metal–Dielectric Interface

A model is developed to predict how the effective thermal boundary conductance (TBC) of a metal cap–metal contact–dielectric junction varies with the contact thickness. Two-temperature-model molecular-dynamics (MD) simulations are applied to qualitatively recreate the experimental observation that the junction TBC increases and then saturates as the contact thickness increases. The MD simulations reveal a strong correlation between the junction TBC and the fraction of the electron-phonon coupling that occurs in the contact versus that in the cap. This correlation is then combined with insights gained from an analytical solution to the two-temperature model in the cap and contact to propose a model that predicts how the TBC varies with contact thickness. The model, which contains no fitting parameters, is validated against more than 100 experimental measurements from the literature on a variety of cap-contact-dielectric junctions. By normalizing the TBC and the contact thickness, all the experimental data collapse onto a single curve, with 92% of it lying within.
Sciencearxiv.org

Nonequilibrium Quantum Thermodynamics in the Process of Adiabatic Speedup

Understanding heat transfer between a quantum system and its environment is of grave importance if reliable quantum devices are to be constructed. Here, the heat transfer between the system and bath in non-Markovian open quantum systems in the process of adiabatic speedup is investigated. Using the quantum state diffusion equation method, the heat current, energy current and the power are calculated during the free evolution and under external control of the system. While the heat current increases with increasing system-bath coupling strength and bath temperature, the non-Markovian nature of the bath can restrict the heat current. Without pulse control, the heat current is nearly equal to energy current. However, with pulse control, the energy current is nearly equal to the power. We show that more non-Markovian baths can be used to better approximate an adiabatic evolution and have a smaller heat current. Our results reveal that the non-Markovian nature of the bath significantly contributes to both the heat transfer rate as well as the effective adiabatic speedup.
Sciencearxiv.org

A structure-preserving surrogate model for the closure of the moment system of the Boltzmann equation using convex deep neural networks

Direct simulation of physical processes on a kinetic level is prohibitively expensive in aerospace applications due to the extremely high dimension of the solution spaces. In this paper, we consider the moment system of the Boltzmann equation, which projects the kinetic physics onto the hydrodynamic scale. The unclosed moment system can be solved in conjunction with the entropy closure strategy. Using an entropy closure provides structural benefits to the physical system of partial differential equations. Usually computing such closure of the system spends the majority of the total computational cost, since one needs to solve an ill-conditioned constrained optimization problem. Therefore, we build a neural network surrogate model to close the moment system, which preserves the structural properties of the system by design, but reduces the computational cost significantly. Numerical experiments are conducted to illustrate the performance of the current method in comparison to the traditional closure.
Computersarxiv.org

The design of a new fiber optic sensor for measuring linear velocity with pico meter/second sensitivity based on Weak-value amplification

We study the amplification of linear velocity with pico meter/second sensitivity with weak-value amplification based on generalized Sagnac effect [Phys. Rev. Lett.\textbf{93}, 143901(2004)]. Generalized Sagnac effect was first introduced by Yao et al, which included the Sagnac effect of rotation as a special case and suggested a new fiber optic sensor for measuring linear motion with nanoscale sensitivity. By using a different scheme to perform the Sagnac interferometer with the probe in momentum space, we have demonstrated the new weak measure protocol to detect the linear velocity by amplifying the phase shift of generalized Sagnac effect. At the given the maximum incident intensity of the initial spectrum, the detection limit of the intensity of the spectrometer, we can theoretically give the appropriate pre-selection, post-selection and others optical structure before experiment. Our results show our scheme with weak-value amplification is effective and feasible to detect linear velocity with pico meter/second sensitivity which is three orders of magnitude smaller than the result $\nu$=4.8 $\times$ $10^{-9}$ m/s obtained by generalized Sagnac effect.
arxiv.org

Pointwise Feasibility of Gaussian Process-based Safety-Critical Control under Model Uncertainty

Control Barrier Functions (CBFs) and Control Lyapunov Functions (CLFs) are popular tools for enforcing safety and stability of a controlled system, respectively. They are commonly utilized to build constraints that can be incorporated in a min-norm quadratic program (CBF-CLF-QP) which solves for a safety-critical control input. However, since these constraints rely on a model of the system, when this model is inaccurate the guarantees of safety and stability can be easily lost. In this paper, we present a Gaussian Process (GP)-based approach to tackle the problem of model uncertainty in safety-critical controllers that use CBFs and CLFs. The considered model uncertainty is affected by both state and control input. We derive probabilistic bounds on the effects that such model uncertainty has on the dynamics of the CBF and CLF. Then, we use these bounds to build safety and stability chance constraints that can be incorporated in a min-norm convex optimization program, called GP-CBF-CLF-SOCP. As the main theoretical result of the paper, we present necessary and sufficient conditions for pointwise feasibility of the proposed optimization problem. We believe that these conditions could serve as a starting point towards understanding what are the minimal requirements on the distribution of data collected from the real system in order to guarantee safety. Finally, we validate the proposed framework with numerical simulations of an adaptive cruise controller for an automotive system.
Computersarxiv.org

High dimensional optimization under non-convex excluded volume constraints

We consider high dimensional random optimization problems where the dynamical variables are subjected to non-convex excluded volume constraints. We focus on the case in which the cost function is a simple quadratic cost and the excluded volume constraints are modeled by a perceptron constraint satisfaction problem. We show that depending on the density of constraints, one can have different situations. If the number of constraints is small, one typically has a phase where the ground state of the cost function is unique and sits on the boundary of the island of configurations allowed by the constraints. In this case there is an hypostatic number of constraints that are marginally satisfied. If the number of constraints is increased one enters in a glassy phase where the cost function has many local minima sitting again on the boundary of the regions of allowed configurations. At the phase transition point the total number of constraints that are marginally satisfied becomes equal to the number of degrees of freedom in the problem and therefore we say that these minima are isostatic. We conjecture that increasing further the constraints the system stays isostatic up to the point where the volume of available phase space shrinks to zero. We derive our results using the replica method and we also analyze a dynamical algorithm, the Karush-Kuhn-Tucker algorithm, through dynamical mean field theory and we show how to recover the results of the replica approach in the replica symmetric phase.