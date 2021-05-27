Domain Growth in the Active Model B: Critical and Off-critical Composition
We study the ordering kinetics of an assembly of {\it active Brownian particles} (ABPs) on a two-dimensional substrate. We use a coarse-grained equation for the composition order parameter $\psi ({\bf r},t)$, where ${\bf r}$ and $t$ denote space and time, respectively. The model is similar to the {\it Cahn-Hilliard equation} or {\it Model B} (MB) for a conserved order parameter with an additional activity term of strength $\lambda$. This model has been introduced by Wittkowski et al., Nature Comm. {\bf 5}, 4351 (2014), and is termed {\it Active Model B} (AMB). We study domain growth kinetics and dynamical scaling of the correlation function for the AMB with critical and off-critical compositions. The quantity $P = \mbox{sign}(\lambda \times \psi_0)$ governs the asymptotic growth kinetics for the off-critical AMB, where $\psi_0$ denotes the average order parameter. For negative $P$, the domain growth law is the usual Lifshitz-Slyozov growth law with $L(t,\lambda) \sim t^{1/3}$. For positive $P$, the growth law shows a crossover to a novel growth law $L(t,\lambda) \sim t^{1/4}$. Further, the correlation function shows good dynamical scaling for the off-critical AMB but the scaling function has a dependency on $\psi_0$ and $\lambda$. We also study the effects of both additive and multiplicative noise on the AMB.arxiv.org