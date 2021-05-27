Cancel
Ultradilute quantum liquid of dipolar atoms in a bilayer

By G. Guijarro, G. E. Astrakharchik, J. Boronat
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

We show that ultradilute quantum liquids can be formed with ultracold bosonic dipolar atoms in a bilayer geometry. Contrary to previous realizations of ultradilute liquids, there is no need of stabilizing the system with an additional repulsive short-range potential. The advantage of the proposed system is that dipolar interactions on their own are sufficient for creation of a self-bound state and no additional short-range potential is needed for the stabilization. We perform quantum Monte Carlo simulations and find a rich ground state phase diagram that contains quantum phase transitions between liquid, solid, atomic gas, and molecular gas phases. The stabilization mechanism of the liquid phase is consistent with the microscopic scenario in which the effective dimer-dimer attraction is balanced by an effective three-dimer repulsion. The equilibrium density of the liquid, which is extremely small, can be controlled by the interlayer distance. From the equation of state, we extract the spinodal density, below which the homogeneous system breaks into droplets. Our results offer a new example of a two-dimensional interacting dipolar liquid in a clean and highly controllable setup.

