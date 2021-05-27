The Staircase Model: Massless Flows and Hydrodynamics
The staircase model is a simple generalization of the sinh-Gordon model, obtained by complexifying the coupling constant. This produces a new theory with many interesting features. Chief among them is the fact that scaling functions such as Zamolodchikov's $c$-function display "roaming" behaviour, that is, they visit the vicinity of an infinite number of conformal fixed points, the unitary minimal models of conformal field theory. This rich structure also makes the model an interesting candidate for study using the generalized hydrodynamic approach to integrable quantum field theory (IQFT). By studying hydrodynamic quantities such as the effective velocities of quasiparticles we can develop a more physical picture of interaction in the theory, both at and away from equilibrium. Indeed, we find that in the staircase model the effective velocity displays monotonicity features not found in any other IQFT. These admit a natural interpretation when investigated in the context of the massless theories known as $\mathcal{M}A_k^{(+)}$ models, which provide an effective description of massless flows between consecutive unitary minimal models. Remarkably, we find that the effective velocity in the staircase model can be reconstructed by a "cut and paste" procedure involving the equivalent functions associated to the massless excitations of suitable $\mathcal{M}A_k^{(+)}$ models. We also investigate the average currents and densities of higher spin conserved quantities in the partitioning protocol.arxiv.org