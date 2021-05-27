Pushing the Study of Point Defects in Thin Film Ferrites to Low Temperatures Using In Situ Ellipsometry

A combination of out-of-plane and in-plane magnetoconductance (MC) study in topological insulators (TI) is often used as an experimental technique to probe weak anti-localization (WAL) response of the topological surface states (TSSs). However, in addition to the above WAL response, weak localization (WL) contribution from conducting bulk states are also known to coexist and contribute to the overall MC; a study that has so far received limited attention. In this article, we accurately extract the above WL contribution by systematically analyzing the temperature and magnetic field dependency of conductivity in Bi$_2$Se$_3$ films. For accurate analysis, we quantify the contribution of electron-electron interactions to the measured MC which is often ignored in recent WAL studies. Moreover, we show that the WAL effect arising from the TSSs with finite penetration depth, for out-of-plane and in-plane magnetic field can together explain the anisotropic magnetoconductance (AMC) and, thus, the investigated AMC study can serve as a useful technique to probe the parameters like phase coherence length and penetration depth that characterise the TSSs in 3D TIs. We also demonstrate that increase in bulk-disorder, achieved by growing the films on amorphous SiO$_2$ substrate rather than on crystalline Al$_2$O$_3$(0001), can lead to stronger decoupling between the top and bottom surface states of the film.