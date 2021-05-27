2021 Summit White Chevrolet Equinox

NACTOY 2014 North American Truck of the Year. Only 64,822 Miles! Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 18' X 8.5' (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT-MACHINED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential.. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options SUSPENSION PACKAGE, HANDLING/TRAILERING (STD), ALL STAR EDITION includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster with (AZ3) bench seat only, (CJ2) dual-zone climate control, (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter system, (IO5) MyLink 8' Diagonal Color Touch Screen audio system, (UVC) Rear Vision Camera, (C49) rear-window defogger and (KI4) 110-volt power outlet and 18' aluminum wheels (Includes (Z82) Trailering Package, (G80) locking differential, (PZX) 18' x 8.5' aluminum wheels and (T3U) fog lamps. , TIRE, SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY, SUMMIT WHITE, SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, and storage pockets. (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 10-WAY POWER, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, REAR VISION CAMERA WITH DYNAMIC GUIDE LINES, REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO. The Votes are Counted NACTOY 2014 North American Truck of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. See What the Experts Say! As reported by KBB.com: While we realize the majority of full-size truck buyers are predisposed towards their favorite brand, the 2014 Chevy Silverado makes a compelling case for itself. From its.