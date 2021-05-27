Cancel
2021 Summit White Chevrolet Equinox

Roanoke Times
 30 days ago

LS trim, SUMMIT WHITE exterior and MEDIUM ASH GRAY interior. Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot, iPod/MP3 Input, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... LS CONVENIENCE PACKAGE. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, WiFi Hotspot,...

roanoke.com
News Break
iPod
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Buying Carsparadiseautoandtruckcenter.com

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT

NACTOY 2014 North American Truck of the Year. Only 64,822 Miles! Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 18' X 8.5' (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT-MACHINED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential.. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options SUSPENSION PACKAGE, HANDLING/TRAILERING (STD), ALL STAR EDITION includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster with (AZ3) bench seat only, (CJ2) dual-zone climate control, (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter system, (IO5) MyLink 8' Diagonal Color Touch Screen audio system, (UVC) Rear Vision Camera, (C49) rear-window defogger and (KI4) 110-volt power outlet and 18' aluminum wheels (Includes (Z82) Trailering Package, (G80) locking differential, (PZX) 18' x 8.5' aluminum wheels and (T3U) fog lamps. , TIRE, SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY, SUMMIT WHITE, SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, and storage pockets. (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 10-WAY POWER, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, REAR VISION CAMERA WITH DYNAMIC GUIDE LINES, REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO. The Votes are Counted NACTOY 2014 North American Truck of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. See What the Experts Say! As reported by KBB.com: While we realize the majority of full-size truck buyers are predisposed towards their favorite brand, the 2014 Chevy Silverado makes a compelling case for itself. From its.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevrolet Traverse Gets A Price Hike

The refreshed Chevrolet Traverse was supposed to go on sale last year for the 2021 model year, but the disruption caused by the pandemic delayed the launch until 2022. The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was also delayed for the same reason. When it goes on sale, there will be fewer trim options than last year.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Champagne Silver Metallic Chevrolet Malibu

FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Great Shape, LOW MILES - 64,169! Heated Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Heated Driver Seat, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart...
Carsautoinfluence.com

A Crossover Competition: 2021 Chevy Equinox vs 2021 Honda CR-V

Do you know why crossovers are among the most popular vehicles on the road today? Versatility. A crossover can easily navigate your daily commute to work or a weekend adventure out of town with family and friends. A crossover’s versatility comes from its sedan-like efficiency and SUV-like spaciousness that add to its value and capability. This versatility is especially notable when you compare the 2021 Chevy Equinox vs 2021 Honda CR-V, which are two of the leading models in the crossover market.
Colorado StateRoanoke Times

2016 Brownstone Metallic Chevrolet Colorado

Nice. Navigation, Bed Liner, Trailer Hitch, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot. Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Steering...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Review: Conversation Starter

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is a very fast car, but it’s slow to leave a parking lot. That’s not down to this eighth-generation of Chevy’s attainable sports car but rather a testament to the fact that, as a bonafide example of four-wheel Americana, someone, somewhere, always wants to start a conversation about why the ‘Vette is special.
Sterling Heights, MImoranchevrolet.com

What Are the 2021 Chevy Equinox Trim Levels?

Now that you’re decided on a new Chevy Equinox compact SUV as your next vehicle purchase in Sterling Heights, it’s time to select your configuration and features. The 2021 Equinox is available in four distinct trim levels, allowing you to fine-tune the driving experience you desire at a price that fits your budget. Explore them all below with Moran Chevrolet, Inc., and then contact us to schedule a test drive!
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Equinox RS: Real World Photo Gallery

Production of the 2022 Chevy Equinox crossover began on June 14th, rolling out a model refresh that includes a long list of changes and updates. Now, GM Authority has captured the 2022 Chevy Equinox RS out and about on public roads, providing our very first look at the new Equinox RS in the real world.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Summit White GMC Terrain

EPA 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 29,879! Back-Up Camera, Turbo, iPod/MP3 Input, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, 7 DIAGONAL GMC INFOTAI... DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE I AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot Keyless...
Buying Carshendrickbuford.com

New 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT FWD SUV

You now have the option to view your favorite vehicles virtually, from the comfort of your home or current location. If you would like to have one of our vehicle specialists contact you with a virtual tour of any vehicle in inventory, contact us today!. TEST DRIVE AT HOME. Test...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2012 Crystal Red Tintcoat Chevrolet Cruze

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV

The all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV is so cutting edge that it makes all other affordable electric vehicles seem irrelevant. Its impressive 238-mile EPA-certified driving range makes it usable as a daily driver, and its powerful and responsive electric motor provides plenty of fun along the way. At the same time, the Bolt EV is also a practical hatchback with a roomy rear seat and lots of cargo space. It may not look as cool as a Tesla, but the 10Best-winning Bolt EV is arguably a bigger automotive step forward—at a fraction of the price.
Buying Carsbigiron.com

1959 Chevrolet 3800 4X4 Pickup

Item Description (Last Updated: May 22, 2021) 1959 Chevrolet 3800 4X4 Pickup, Napco 4WD Conversion, P265/70R16 Tires, Spring Suspension, Defrost, Heater, Notes: No Engine Or Transmission, Cracked Windshield, For Parts Or Restore, Mileage Unknown Due To Operating Condition, Title Will Be Marked Miles Exempt, NOT OPERATIONAL DAY OF LISTING, VIN: 3E59J103307.
Buying Carsbigiron.com

2010 Chevrolet Impala Car

Item Description (Last Updated: May 10, 2021) 2010 Chevrolet Impala Car, 93,726 Miles Showing, 3.9 V6, Gas, 1 Fuel Tanks, Block Heater, Intended For Highway Use, 2WD, 111" Wheel Base, 225/60R16 Front Tires, 225/60R16 Rear Tires, Heater, AC, Radio, 5, 4 Doors, Front Wheel Drive, Formerly Used As Police Vehicle, NOTE: The Carfax Report Includes Only The Original Components In This Report. Be Aware That Some Of Those Components Could Have Been Changed Or Replaced, VIN: 2G1WD5EM4A1147315.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2001 Forest Green Metallic Chevrolet S-10

Nice. LS trim. LS DECOR W/EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PKG, Aluminum Wheels, Flex Fuel, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUT... 15 X 7 CAST-ALUMINUM ARGENT WHEELS. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Flex Fuel MP3 Player, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES.
Buying Carsbigiron.com

2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV

Item Description (Last Updated: May 15, 2021) 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, 107,345 Miles Showing, Chevrolet 5.3 EFI, Gas, Water Cooled Engine, 1 Fuel Tanks, 1 Exhausts, Stainless Exhaust, GM, 4 Forward Speeds, Automatic Transmission, Intended For Highway Use, 2WD, Spring Suspension, Hydraulic Brakes, Power Brakes, P265/70R16 Front Tires, P265/70R16 Rear Tires, Aluminum Wheels, Hardtop, Heater, AC, Radio, 8, 4 Doors, NOTE: The Carfax Report Includes Only The Original Components In This Report. Be Aware That Some Of Those Components Could Have Been Changed Or Replaced, VIN: 3GNEC16Z92G293282.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

1988 Blue Chevrolet K1500

Clean CARFAX. Blue 1988 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Silverado 1500 4WD automatic 5.7L V8 LOW MILES. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota RAV4

Great Shape. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City!, $2,600 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, PROTECTION PACKAGE, RADIO: PREM DISPLAY AUDIO W/NAV/ENTUN... AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Chrome...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 01j9/celestial Silver Metallic Toyota Highlander

Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs, Hybrid, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate. Hybrid XLE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/35 MPG City! READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat,...
CarsGreater Milwaukee Today

Auto review: The redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe casts an ever-larger shadow

Hey! Who slipped the “Jumbo-Gro” in the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe’s gas tank?. Having received a total overhaul for the current model year, the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST is far larger than the vehicle it replaces. Its wheelbase is 4.9 inches longer than last year and overall, its 6.7 inches lengthier. It’s a massive 81 inches wide with the mirrors folded. Of course, this pays dividends inside, where the third row gets 10.1 more inches of legroom, the second row adds 3 inches, and the cargo hold swells by 10.2 cubic feet.