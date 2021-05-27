Cancel
Systematic manipulation of the surface conductivity of SmB$_6$

By M. Victoria Ale Crivillero, M. König, J. C. Souza, P. G. Pagliuso, J. Sichelschmidt, Priscila F. S. Rosa, Z. Fisk, S. Wirth
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

M. Victoria Ale Crivillero, M. König, J. C. Souza, P. G. Pagliuso, J. Sichelschmidt, Priscila F. S. Rosa, Z. Fisk, S. Wirth. We show that the resistivity plateau of SmB$_6$ at low temperature, typically taken as a hallmark of its conducting surface state, can systematically be influenced by different surface treatments. We investigate the effect of inflicting an increasing number of hand-made scratches and microscopically defined focused ion beam-cut trenches on the surfaces of flux-grown Sm$_{1-x}$Gd$_x$B$_6$ with $x =$ 0, 0.0002. Both treatments increase the resistance of the low-temperature plateau, whereas the bulk resistance at higher temperature largely remains unaffected. Notably, the temperature at which the resistance deviates from the thermally activated behavior decreases with cumulative surface damage. These features are more pronounced for the focused ion beam treated samples, with the difference likely being related to the absence of microscopic defects like subsurface cracks. Therefore, our method presents a systematic way of controlling the surface conductance.

arxiv.org
Sciencearxiv.org

Systematics of the $α'$ Expansion in F-Theory

Extracting reliable low-energy information from string compactifications notoriously requires a detailed understanding of the UV sensitivity of the corresponding effective field theories. Despite past efforts in computing perturbative string corrections to the tree-level action, neither a systematic approach nor a unified framework has emerged yet. We make progress in this direction, focusing on the moduli dependence of perturbative corrections to the 4D scalar potential of type IIB Calabi-Yau orientifold compactifications. We proceed by employing two strategies. First, we use two rescaling symmetries of type IIB string theory to infer the dependence of any perturbative correction on both the dilaton and the Calabi-Yau volume. Second, we use F/M-theory duality to conclude that KK reductions on elliptically-fibred Calabi-Yau fourfolds of the M-theory action at any order in the derivative expansion can only generate $(\alpha')^{\rm even}$ corrections to the 4D scalar potential, which, moreover, all vanish for trivial fibrations. We finally give evidence that $(\alpha')^{\rm odd}$ effects arise from integrating out KK and winding modes on the elliptic fibration and argue that the leading no-scale breaking effects at string tree-level arise from $(\alpha')^3$ effects, modulo potential logarithmic corrections.
Physicsarxiv.org

Photoluminescence spectra of point defects in semiconductors: validation of first principles calculations

Yu Jin (1), Marco Govoni (2 and 3), Gary Wolfowicz (3), Sean E. Sullivan (3), F. Joseph Heremans (2 and 3), David D. Awschalom (2 and 3 and 4), Giulia Galli (1 and 2 and 3) ((1) Department of Chemistry, University of Chicago, (2) Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, University of Chicago, (3) Materials Science Division and Center for Molecular Engineering, Argonne National Laboratory, (4) Department of Physics, University of Chicago)
ChemistryCosmos

Manipulating molecules with fluids

Fluids are fiendishly unpredictable, but fluid dynamics is a very useful area of science. With the right fluidic motions, it’s possible to manipulate molecules in very neat and specific ways – like refolding proteins to unboil an egg, using a Vortex Fluidic Device (VFD). “How fluid flows is one of...
Public Safetyarxiv.org

Counterfactual Explanations Can Be Manipulated

Counterfactual explanations are emerging as an attractive option for providing recourse to individuals adversely impacted by algorithmic decisions. As they are deployed in critical applications (e.g. law enforcement, financial lending), it becomes important to ensure that we clearly understand the vulnerabilities of these methods and find ways to address them. However, there is little understanding of the vulnerabilities and shortcomings of counterfactual explanations. In this work, we introduce the first framework that describes the vulnerabilities of counterfactual explanations and shows how they can be manipulated. More specifically, we show counterfactual explanations may converge to drastically different counterfactuals under a small perturbation indicating they are not robust. Leveraging this insight, we introduce a novel objective to train seemingly fair models where counterfactual explanations find much lower cost recourse under a slight perturbation. We describe how these models can unfairly provide low-cost recourse for specific subgroups in the data while appearing fair to auditors. We perform experiments on loan and violent crime prediction data sets where certain subgroups achieve up to 20x lower cost recourse under the perturbation. These results raise concerns regarding the dependability of current counterfactual explanation techniques, which we hope will inspire investigations in robust counterfactual explanations.
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

Systematic Tool Use and Language Are Key to Human Uniqueness

Humans first began to diverge from apes when we started walking on two legs, freeing the hands to use tools, transforming the world around us. As our ancestors used tools in a socially cooperative fashion, this stimulated the development of a unique form of communication, human language. Human language is...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

'Wonder material' used to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory experiments

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have successfully used graphene -- one of the strongest, thinnest known materials -- to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory experiments. The researchers say the discovery could be a breakthrough in coronavirus detection, with potential applications in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Optimal explicit stabilized postprocessed $τ$-leap method for the simulation of chemical kinetics

The simulation of chemical kinetics involving multiple scales constitutes a modeling challenge (from ordinary differential equations to Markov chain) and a computational challenge (multiple scales, large dynamical systems, time step restrictions). In this paper we propose a new discrete stochastic simulation algorithm: the postprocessed second kind stabilized orthogonal $\tau$-leap Runge-Kutta method (PSK-$\tau$-ROCK). In the context of chemical kinetics this method can be seen as a stabilization of Gillespie's explicit $\tau$-leap combined with a postprocessor. The stabilized procedure allows to simulate problems with multiple scales (stiff), while the postprocessing procedure allows to approximate the invariant measure (e.g. mean and variance) of ergodic stochastic dynamical systems. We prove stability and accuracy of the PSK-$\tau$-ROCK. Numerical experiments illustrate the high reliability and efficiency of the scheme when compared to other $\tau$-leap methods.
Sciencearxiv.org

Nonequilibrium Quantum Thermodynamics in the Process of Adiabatic Speedup

Understanding heat transfer between a quantum system and its environment is of grave importance if reliable quantum devices are to be constructed. Here, the heat transfer between the system and bath in non-Markovian open quantum systems in the process of adiabatic speedup is investigated. Using the quantum state diffusion equation method, the heat current, energy current and the power are calculated during the free evolution and under external control of the system. While the heat current increases with increasing system-bath coupling strength and bath temperature, the non-Markovian nature of the bath can restrict the heat current. Without pulse control, the heat current is nearly equal to energy current. However, with pulse control, the energy current is nearly equal to the power. We show that more non-Markovian baths can be used to better approximate an adiabatic evolution and have a smaller heat current. Our results reveal that the non-Markovian nature of the bath significantly contributes to both the heat transfer rate as well as the effective adiabatic speedup.
ChemistryPhys.org

Graphene can be used to detect COVID-19 quickly, accurately

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have successfully used graphene—one of the strongest, thinnest known materials—to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory experiments. The researchers say the discovery could be a breakthrough in coronavirus detection, with potential applications in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants. In experiments, researchers...
Sciencearxiv.org

Comparison of the ion-to-electron temperature ratio prescription: GRMHD simulations with electron thermodynamics

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration, an Earth-size sub-millimetre radio interferometer, recently captured the first images of the central supermassive black hole in M87. These images were interpreted as gravitationally-lensed synchrotron emission from hot plasma orbiting around the black hole. In the accretion flows around low-luminosity active galactic nuclei such as M87, electrons and ions are not in thermal equilibrium. Therefore, the electron temperature, which is important for the thermal synchrotron radiation at EHT frequencies of 230 GHz, is not independently determined. In this work, we investigate the commonly used parameterised ion-to-electron temperature ratio prescription, the so-called R-$\beta$ model, considering images at 230 GHz by comparing with electron-heating prescriptions obtained from general-relativistic magnetohydrodynamical (GRMHD) simulations of magnetised accretion flows in a Magnetically Arrested Disc (MAD) regime with different recipes for the electron thermodynamics. When comparing images at 230 GHz, we find a very good match between images produced with the R-$\beta$ prescription and those produced with the turbulent- and magnetic reconnection- heating prescriptions. Indeed, this match is on average even better than that obtained when comparing the set of images built with the R-$\beta$ prescription with either a randomly chosen image or with a time-averaged one. From this comparative study of different physical aspects, which include the image, visibilities, broadband spectra, and light curves, we conclude that, within the context of images at 230 GHz relative to MAD accretion flows around supermassive black holes, the commonly-used and simple R-$\beta$ model is able to reproduce well the various and more complex electron-heating prescriptions considered here.
Computersarxiv.org

A variational quantum algorithm based on the minimum potential energy for solving the Poisson equation

Computer-aided engineering techniques are indispensable in modern engineering developments. In particular, partial differential equations are commonly used to simulate the dynamics of physical phenomena, but very large systems are often intractable within a reasonable computation time, even when using supercomputers. To overcome the inherent limit of classical computing, we present a variational quantum algorithm for solving the Poisson equation that can be implemented in noisy intermediate-scale quantum devices. The proposed method defines the total potential energy of the Poisson equation as a Hamiltonian, which is decomposed into a linear combination of Pauli operators and simple observables. The expectation value of the Hamiltonian is then minimized with respect to a parameterized quantum state. Because the number of decomposed terms is independent of the size of the problem, this method requires relatively few quantum measurements. Numerical experiments demonstrate the faster computing speed of this method compared with classical computing methods and a previous variational quantum approach. We believe that our approach brings quantum computer-aided techniques closer to future applications in engineering developments.
Computersarxiv.org

Improving spatial resolution of scanning SQUID microscopy with an on-chip design

Scanning superconducting quantum interference device microscopy (sSQUID) is currently one of the most effective methods for direct and sensitive magnetic flux imaging on the mesoscopic scale. A SQUID-on-chip design allows integration of field coils for susceptometry in a gradiometer setup which is very desirable for measuring magnetic responses of quantum matter. However, the spatial resolution of such a design has largely been limited to micrometers due to the difficulty in approaching the sample. Here, we used electron beam lithography technology in the fabrication of the 3D nano-bridge-based SQUID devices to prepare pick-up coils with diameters down to 150 nm. Furthermore, we integrated the deep silicon etching process in order to minimize the distance between the pick-up coil and the wafer edge. Combined with a tuning-fork-based scanning head, the sharpness of the etched chip edge enables a precision of 5 nm in height control. By scanning measurements on niobium chessboard samples using these improved SQUID devices, we demonstrate sub-micron spatial resolutions in both magnetometry and susceptometry, significantly better than our previous generations of nano-SQUIDs. Such improvement in spatial resolution of SQUID-on-chip is a valuable progress for magnetic imaging of quantum materials and devices in various modes.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Nonlinear Nanophotonic Circuitry: Tristable and Astable Multivibrators and Chaos Generator

The concept of lumped optical nanoelements (or metactronics), wherein nanometer-scale structures act as nanoinductors, nanocapacitors and nanoresistors, has attracted a great deal of attention as a simple toolbox for engineering different nanophotonic devices in analogy with microelectronics. While recent studies of the topic have been predominantly focused on linear functionalities, nonlinear dynamics in microelectronic devices plays a crucial role and provides a majority of functions, employed in modern applications. Here, we extend the metactronics paradigm and add nonlinear dynamical modalities to those nanophotonic devices that have never been associated with optical nanoantennas. Specifically, we show that nonlinear dimer nanoantennae can operate in the regimes of tristable and astable multivibrators as well as chaos generators. The physical mechanism behind these modalities relies on the Kerr-type nonlinearity of nanoparticles in the dimer enhanced by a dipolar localized surface plasmon resonance. This allows one to provide a positive nonlinear feedback at moderate optical intensities, leading to the desired dynamical behavior via tuning the driving field parameters. Our findings shed light on a novel class of nonlinear nanophotonic devices with a tunable nonlinear dynamical response.
Physicsarxiv.org

Attosecond spectroscopy of size-resolved water clusters

Electron dynamics in water are of fundamental importance for a broad range of phenomena, but their real-time study faces numerous conceptual and methodological challenges. Here, we introduce attosecond size-resolved cluster spectroscopy and build up a molecular-level understanding of the attosecond electron dynamics in water. We measure the effect that the addition of single water molecules has on the photoionization time delays of water clusters. We find a continuous increase of the delay for clusters containing up to 4-5 molecules and little change towards larger clusters. We show that these delays are proportional to the spatial extension of the created electron hole, which first increases with cluster size and then partially localizes through the onset of structural disorder that is characteristic of large clusters and bulk liquid water. These results establish a previously unknown sensitivity of photoionization delays to electron-hole delocalization and reveal a direct link between electronic structure and attosecond photoemission dynamics. Our results offer novel perspectives for studying electron/hole delocalization and its attosecond dynamics.
Sciencearxiv.org

A structure-preserving surrogate model for the closure of the moment system of the Boltzmann equation using convex deep neural networks

Direct simulation of physical processes on a kinetic level is prohibitively expensive in aerospace applications due to the extremely high dimension of the solution spaces. In this paper, we consider the moment system of the Boltzmann equation, which projects the kinetic physics onto the hydrodynamic scale. The unclosed moment system can be solved in conjunction with the entropy closure strategy. Using an entropy closure provides structural benefits to the physical system of partial differential equations. Usually computing such closure of the system spends the majority of the total computational cost, since one needs to solve an ill-conditioned constrained optimization problem. Therefore, we build a neural network surrogate model to close the moment system, which preserves the structural properties of the system by design, but reduces the computational cost significantly. Numerical experiments are conducted to illustrate the performance of the current method in comparison to the traditional closure.
PhysicsAPS physics

Quantum coherence as a signature of chaos

We establish a rigorous connection between quantum coherence and quantum chaos by employing coherence measures originating from the resource theory framework as a diagnostic tool for quantum chaos. We quantify this connection at two different levels: quantum states and quantum channels. At the level of states, we show how several well-studied quantifiers of chaos are, in fact, quantum coherence measures in disguise (or closely related to them). We further this connection for all quantum coherence measures by using tools from majorization theory. Then we numerically study the coherence of chaotic-versus-integrable eigenstates and find excellent agreement with random matrix theory in the bulk of the spectrum. At the level of channels, we show that the coherence-generating power (CGP)—a measure of how much coherence a dynamical process generates on average—emerges as a subpart of the out-of-time-ordered correlator (OTOC), a measure of information scrambling in many-body systems. Via numerical simulations of the (nonintegrable) transverse-field Ising model, we show that the OTOC and CGP capture quantum recurrences in quantitatively the same way. Moreover, using random matrix theory, we analytically characterize the OTOC-CGP connection for the Haar and Gaussian ensembles. In closing, we remark on how our coherence-based signatures of chaos relate to other diagnostics, namely, the Loschmidt echo, OTOC, and the Spectral Form Factor.
Sciencearxiv.org

Rotation Invariant Graph Neural Networks using Spin Convolutions

Muhammed Shuaibi, Adeesh Kolluru, Abhishek Das, Aditya Grover, Anuroop Sriram, Zachary Ulissi, C. Lawrence Zitnick. Progress towards the energy breakthroughs needed to combat climate change can be significantly accelerated through the efficient simulation of atomic systems. Simulation techniques based on first principles, such as Density Functional Theory (DFT), are limited in their practical use due to their high computational expense. Machine learning approaches have the potential to approximate DFT in a computationally efficient manner, which could dramatically increase the impact of computational simulations on real-world problems. Approximating DFT poses several challenges. These include accurately modeling the subtle changes in the relative positions and angles between atoms, and enforcing constraints such as rotation invariance or energy conservation. We introduce a novel approach to modeling angular information between sets of neighboring atoms in a graph neural network. Rotation invariance is achieved for the network's edge messages through the use of a per-edge local coordinate frame and a novel spin convolution over the remaining degree of freedom. Two model variants are proposed for the applications of structure relaxation and molecular dynamics. State-of-the-art results are demonstrated on the large-scale Open Catalyst 2020 dataset. Comparisons are also performed on the MD17 and QM9 datasets.
Sciencearxiv.org

Sapphire optical viewport for high pressure and temperature applications

We describe the design of a soldered sapphire optical viewport, useful for spectroscopic applications of samples at high temperatures and high pressures. The sapphire window is bonded via active soldering to a metal flange with a structure of two c-shaped rings made of different metallic materials in between, as to mitigate thermally induced stress. A spectroscopic cell equipped with two of the optical viewports has been successfully operated with alkali metals in a noble gas environment at temperatures in the range $20\,$°C to $450\,$°C at noble gas pressures from $10^{-6}\,$mbar to $330\,$bar. At the upper pressure range, we observe a leakage rate smaller than our readout accuracy of $30\,$mbar per day.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A gravitational action with stringy $Q$ and $R$ fluxes via deformed differential graded Poisson algebras

We study a deformation of a $2$-graded Poisson algebra where the functions of the phase space variables are complemented by linear functions of parity odd velocities. The deformation is carried by a $2$-form $B$-field and a bivector $\Pi$, that we consider as gauge fields of the geometric and non-geometric fluxes $H$, $f$, $Q$ and $R$ arising in the context of string theory compactification. The technique used to deform the Poisson brackets is widely known for the point particle interacting with a $U(1)$ gauge field, but not in the case of non-abelian or higher spin fields. The construction is closely related to Generalized Geometry: With an element of the algebra that squares to zero, the graded symplectic picture is equivalent to an exact Courant algebroid over the generalized tangent bundle $E \cong TM \oplus T^{*}M$, and to its higher gauge theory. A particular idempotent graded canonical transformation is equivalent to the generalized metric. Focusing on the generalized differential geometry side we construct an action functional with the Ricci tensor of a connection on covectors, encoding the dynamics of a gravitational theory for a contravariant metric tensor and $Q$ and $R$ fluxes. We also extract a connection on vector fields and determine a non-symmetric metric gravity theory involving a metric and $H$-flux.