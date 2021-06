Check out Olivia Rodrigo’s new song, “The Rose Song” from the High School Musical series!. If you missed all the news of the last few days, don’t panic! Doja Cat unveils music video “Need To Know”, Ed Sheeran releases a teaser, OrelSan feat Ninho … We summarize everything for you in the music recap of the week. And today, we are going to talk to you about Olivia Rodrigo’s new ballad. The young singer had made herself known thanks to her title “Drivers License” that made the whole earth tremble. The track had remained at the top of single sales in the United States for eight consecutive weeks. The artist recently unveiled his very first album, Sour, which was a resounding success, achieving the best start of the year. But that’s not all ! But alongside her singing career, Olivia Rodrigo is also the star of the High School Musical series on Disney +. She plays the role of Nini alongside Joshua Bassett who plays the role of Ricky.