Kansas to invest in 30 transportation projects through Cost Share Program
Gov. Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz this week announced that more than $42 million will support 30 transportation construction projects across Kansas. The funding comes through an expanded list of recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) Cost Share Program for Spring 2021. Cost Share is a component of the Kelly administration’s 10-year Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE). Cost Share is designed to help both rural and urban areas advance transportation projects to improve safety, support job retention and growth, relieve congestion, and improve access and mobility.www.roadsbridges.com