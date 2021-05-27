Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Thermodynamic evidence for the formation of a Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov phase in the organic superconductor $λ$-(BETS)$_2$GaCl$_4$

By Shusaku Imajo, Takuya Kobayashi, Atsushi Kawamoto, Koichi Kindo, Yasuhiro Nakazawa
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

In this work, the thermodynamic properties of the organic superconductor $\lambda$-(BETS)$_2$GaCl$_4$ are investigated to study a high-field superconducting state known as the putative Fulde-Ferrell-Larkin-Ovchinnikov (FFLO) phase. We observed a small thermodynamic anomaly in the field $H_{\rm FFLO}$ $\sim$ 10~T, which corresponds to the Pauli limiting field $H_{\rm P}$. This anomaly probably originates from a transition from a uniform superconducting state to the FFLO state. $H_{\rm FFLO}$ does not show a strong field-angular dependence due to a quasi-isotropic paramagnetic effect in $\lambda$-(BETS)$_2$GaCl$_4$. The thermodynamic anomaly at $H_{\rm FFLO}$ is smeared out and low-temperature upper critical field $H_{\rm c2}$ changes significantly if fields are not parallel to the conducting plane even for a deviation of $\sim$0.5$^{\circ}$. This behavior indicates that the high-field state is very unstable, as it is influenced by the strongly anisotropic orbital effect. Our results are consistent with the theoretical predictions on the FFLO state, and show that the high-field superconductivity is probably an FFLO state in $\lambda$-(BETS)$_2$GaCl$_4$ from a thermodynamic point of view.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Superconductor#Fflo#Superconductivity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Physicsarxiv.org

Importance of dxy orbital and electron correlation in iron-based superconductors revealed by phase diagram for 1111-system

The structural flexibility at three substitution sites in LaFeAsO enabled investigation of the relation between superconductivity and structural parameters over a wide range of crystal compositions. Substitutions of Nd for La, Sb or P for As, and F or H for O were performed. All these substitutions modify the local structural parameters, while the F/H-substitution also changes band filling. It was found that the superconducting transition temperature $T_{c}$ is strongly affected by the pnictogen height $h_{Pn}$ from the Fe-plane that controls the electron correlation strength and the size of the $d_{xy}$ hole Fermi surface (FS). With increasing $h_{Pn}$, weak coupling superconductivity switches to the strong coupling one where the $d_{xy}$ hole FS is crucially important.
PhysicsAPS physics

Spectroscopic evidence for the direct involvement of local moments in the pairing process of the heavy-fermion superconductor CeCoIn5

The microscopic mechanism for electron pairing in heavy-fermion superconductors remains a major challenge in quantum materials. Some form of magnetic mediation is widely accepted with spin fluctuations as a prime candidate. A novel mechanism, “composite pairing” based on the cooperative two-channel Kondo effect directly involving the. f. -electron moments, has...
Economyarxiv.org

Superconductivity of centrosymmetric and non-centrosymmetric phases in antiperovskite (Ca,Sr)Pd$_3$P

Akira Iyo, Izumi Hase, Hiroshi Fujihisa, Yoshito Gotoh, Nao Takeshita, Shigeyuki Ishida, Hiroki Ninomiya, Yoshiyuki Yoshida, Hiroshi Eisaki, Hishiro T. Hirose, Taichi Terashima, Kenji Kawashima. In the recently discovered antiperovskite phosphide (Ca,Sr)Pd$_3$P, centrosymmetric (CS) and non-centrosymmetric (NCS) superconducting phases appear depending on the Sr concentration, and their transition temperatures ($T_\mathrm{c}$)...
Sciencearxiv.org

Thermodynamics and Self-organization of Strongly Coupled Coulomb Clusters: An Experimental Study

In this experimental work, the thermodynamics and self-organization of classical two-dimensional Coulomb clusters are studied as a function of the cluster size. The experiments are carried out in a DC glow discharge Argon plasma in the Dusty Plasma Experimental (DPEx) device for clusters with different number of particles. Hexagonal symmetry around each individual particle is quantified using the local orientational order parameter ($|{\psi_6}|$) for all the configurations. The screened Coulomb coupling parameter, which plays a key role in determining the thermodynamic nature of a Coulomb cluster, is estimated using Langevin dynamics and found to be sensitive to the number of particles present in the cluster. In addition, the process of self-organization and the dynamics of individual particles of the cluster as it changes from a metastable state to the ground state are examined through the estimation of dynamic entropy. Our findings suggest an intimate link between the configurational ordering and the thermodynamics of a strongly coupled Coulomb cluster system - an insight that might be of practical value in analysing and controlling the micro dynamics of a wider class of finite systems.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Oxidation of 2D electrenes: structural transition and the formation of half-metallic channels protected by oxide layers

Based on first-principles calculations we performed a systematic study of the structural stability, and the electronic properties of oxidized $A_2B$, electrenes. Initially, we have considered one-side fully oxidized $A_2B$, single layer electrenes (O/$A_2B$), with $A$= Ba, Ca, Sr, Y, and $B$= As, N, P, C. We show that the hexagonal lattice of the pristine host is no longer the ground state structure in the oxidized systems. Our total energy results reveal an exothermic structural transition from hexagonal to tetragonal (h $\rightarrow$ t) geometry, resulting in layered tetragonal structures [($A$O$AB$)$^{\rm t}$]. Phonon spectra calculations show that the ($A$O$AB$)$^{\rm t}$, systems are dynamically stable for $A$= Ba, Ca, Sr, and $B$= N [($A$O$A$N)$^{\rm t}$]. In the sequence, we have examined the surface oxidation of bilayer systems [O/($A_2\text{N})_2$/O], with $A$= Ca, Sr, Ba, where we have also found an exothermic h $\rightarrow$ t transition to a dynamically stable layered tetragonal phase [$(A$O($A$N)$_2$$A$O)$^{\rm t}$]. Further electronic structure calculations of reveal the formation of half-metallic bands spreading through the $A$N layers. These findings indicate that ($A$O$A$N)$^{\rm t}$, and $(A$O($A$N)$_2$$A$O)$^{\rm t}$, are quite interesting platforms for application in spintronics; since the half-metallic channels along the $A$N and $(A\text{N})_2$ layers (core) are protected against the environment conditions by oxidized $A\text{O}$ sheets (cover shells).
Astronomyarxiv.org

Eikonal quasinormal modes of black holes beyond general relativity III: scalar Gauss-Bonnet gravity

In a recent series of papers we have shown how the eikonal/geometrical optics approximation can be used to calculate analytically the fundamental quasinormal mode frequencies associated with coupled systems of wave equations, which arise, for instance, in the study of perturbations of black holes in gravity theories beyond General Relativity. As a continuation to this series, we here focus on the quasinormal modes of nonrotating black holes in scalar Gauss-Bonnet gravity assuming a small-coupling expansion. We show that the axial perturbations are purely tensorial and are described by a modified Regge-Wheeler equation, while the polar perturbations are of mixed scalar-tensor character and are described by a system of two coupled wave equations. When applied to these equations, the eikonal machinery leads to axial modes that deviate from the general relativistic results at quadratic order in the Gauss-Bonnet coupling constant. We show that this result is in agreement with an analysis of unstable circular null orbits around blackholes in this theory, allowing us to establish the geometrical optics-null geodesic correspondence for the axial modes. For the polar modes the small-coupling approximation forces us to consider the ordering between eikonal and small-coupling perturbative parameters; one of which we show, by explicit comparison against numerical data, yields the correct identification of the quasinormal modes of the scalar-tensor coupled system of wave equations. These corrections lift the general relativistic degeneracy between scalar and tensorial eikonal quasinormal modes at quadratic order in Gauss-Bonnet coupling in a way reminiscent of the Zeeman effect. In general, our analytic, eikonal quasinormal mode frequencies (normalized to the General Relativity ones) agree with numerical results with an error of $\sim 10\%$ in the regime of small coupling constant. (abridged)
Wildlifearxiv.org

Global Dynamics of a Predator-Prey Model with State-Dependent Maturation-Delay

In this paper, a stage structured predator-prey model with general nonlinear type of functional response is established and analyzed. The state-dependent time delay (hereafter SDTD) is the time taken from predator's birth to its maturity, formatted as a monotonical (ly) increasing, continuous(ly) differentiable and bounded function on the number of mature predator. The model is quite different from many previous models with SDTD, in the sense that the derivative of delay on the time is involved in the model. First, we have shown that for a large class of commonly used types of functional responses, including Holling types I, II and III, Beddington-DeAngelis-type (hereafter BD-type), etc, the predator coexists with the prey permanently if and only if the predator's net reproduction number is larger than one unit; Secondly, we have discussed the local stability of the equilibria of the model; Finally, for the special case of BD-type functional response, we claim that if the system is permanent, that is, the derivative of SDTD on the state is small enough and the predator interference is large enough, then the coexistence equilibrium is globally asymptotically stable.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A gravitational action with stringy $Q$ and $R$ fluxes via deformed differential graded Poisson algebras

We study a deformation of a $2$-graded Poisson algebra where the functions of the phase space variables are complemented by linear functions of parity odd velocities. The deformation is carried by a $2$-form $B$-field and a bivector $\Pi$, that we consider as gauge fields of the geometric and non-geometric fluxes $H$, $f$, $Q$ and $R$ arising in the context of string theory compactification. The technique used to deform the Poisson brackets is widely known for the point particle interacting with a $U(1)$ gauge field, but not in the case of non-abelian or higher spin fields. The construction is closely related to Generalized Geometry: With an element of the algebra that squares to zero, the graded symplectic picture is equivalent to an exact Courant algebroid over the generalized tangent bundle $E \cong TM \oplus T^{*}M$, and to its higher gauge theory. A particular idempotent graded canonical transformation is equivalent to the generalized metric. Focusing on the generalized differential geometry side we construct an action functional with the Ricci tensor of a connection on covectors, encoding the dynamics of a gravitational theory for a contravariant metric tensor and $Q$ and $R$ fluxes. We also extract a connection on vector fields and determine a non-symmetric metric gravity theory involving a metric and $H$-flux.
Physicsarxiv.org

A fourth-order compact time-splitting method for the Dirac equation with time-dependent potentials

In this paper, we present an approach to deal with the dynamics of the Dirac equation with time-dependent electromagnetic potentials using the fourth-order compact time-splitting method ($S_\text{4c}$). To this purpose, the time-ordering technique for time-dependent Hamiltonians is introduced, so that the influence of the time-dependence could be limited to certain steps which are easy to treat. Actually, in the case of the Dirac equation, it turns out that only those steps involving potentials need to be amended, and the scheme remains efficient, accurate, as well as easy to implement. Numerical examples in 1D and 2D are given to validate the scheme.
Sciencearxiv.org

Robust a posteriori error analysis for rotation-based formulations of the elasticity/poroelasticity coupling

We develop the \textit{a posteriori} error analysis of three mixed finite element formulations for rotation-based equations in elasticity, poroelasticity, and interfacial elasticity-poroelasticity. The discretisations use $H^1$-conforming finite elements of degree $k+1$ for displacement and fluid pressure, and discontinuous piecewise polynomials of degree $k$ for rotation vector, total pressure, and elastic pressure. Residual-based estimators are constructed, and upper and lower bounds (up to data oscillations) for all global estimators are rigorously derived. The methods are all robust with respect to the model parameters (in particular, the Lamé constants), they are valid in 2D and 3D, and also for arbitrary polynomial degree $k\geq 0$. The error behaviour predicted by the theoretical analysis is then demonstrated numerically on a set of computational examples including different geometries on which we perform adaptive mesh refinement guided by the \textit{a posteriori} error estimators.
Sciencearxiv.org

Towards a model-independent reconstruction approach for late-time Hubble data

Gaussian processes offers a convenient way to perform nonparametric reconstructions of observational data assuming only a kernel which describes the covariance between neighbouring points in a data set. We approach the ambiguity in the choice of kernel in Gaussian processes with two methods -- (a) approximate Bayesian computation with sequential Monte Carlo sampling and (b) genetic algorithm -- in order to address the often ad hoc choice of the kernel and use the overall resulting method to reconstruct the cosmic chronometers and supernovae type Ia data sets. The results have shown that the Matérn$\left( \nu = 5/2 \right)$ kernel emerges on top of the two-hyperparameter family of kernels for both cosmological data sets. On the other hand, we use the genetic algorithm in order to select a most naturally-fit kernel among a competitive pool made up of a ten-hyperparameters class of kernels. Imposing a Bayesian information criterion-inspired measure of the fitness, the results have shown that a hybrid of the radial basis function and the Matérn$\left( \nu = 5/2 \right)$ kernel best represented both data sets.
PhysicsAPS physics

Multipolar topological field theories: Bridging higher order topological insulators and fractons

Two new recently proposed classes of topological phases, namely, fractons and higher order topological insulators (HOTIs), share at least superficial similarities. The wide variety of proposals for these phases calls for a universal field theory description that captures their key characteristic physical phenomena. In this work, we construct topological multipolar response theories that capture the essential features of some classes of fractons having subsystem symmetries and higher order topological insulators. Remarkably, we find that despite their distinct symmetry structure, some classes of fractons and HOTIs can be connected through their essentially identical topological response theories. More precisely, we propose a topological quadrupole response theory that describes both a 2D symmetry-protected fracton phase and a related bosonic quadrupolar HOTI with strong interactions. Such a topological quadrupole term encapsulates the protected corner charge modes and, for the HOTI, also determines an anomalous edge with a fractional dipole moment. In 3D, we propose a dipolar Chern-Simons theory with a quantized coefficient as a description of the response of both second-order HOTIs harboring chiral hinge currents and of a related fracton phase. This theory correctly predicts chiral currents on the hinges and anomalous dipole currents on the surfaces. We generalize these results to higher dimensions to reveal a family of multipolar Chern-Simons terms and related.
Industryarxiv.org

Dilepton production in the SMEFT at $\mathcal O(1/Λ^4)$

We study the inclusion of $\mathcal O(1/\Lambda^4)$ effects in the Standard Model Effective Field Theory in fits to the current Drell-Yan data at the LHC. Our analysis includes the full set of dimension-6 and dimension-8 operators contributing to the dilepton process, and is performed to next-to-leading-order in the QCD coupling constant at both $\mathcal O(1/\Lambda^2)$ and $\mathcal O(1/\Lambda^4)$. We find that the inclusion of dimension-6 squared terms and certain dimension-8 operators has significant effects on fits to the current data. Neglecting them leads to bounds on dimension-6 operators off by large factors. We find that dimension-8 four-fermion operators can already be probed to the several-TeV level by LHC results, and that their inclusion significantly changes the limits found for dimension-6 operators. We discuss which dimension-8 operators should be included in fits to the LHC data. Only a manageable subset of two-derivative dimension-8 four-fermion operators need to be included at this stage given current LHC uncertainties.
Physicsarxiv.org

Prethermal Dynamical Localization and the Emergence of Chaos in a Kicked Interacting Quantum Gas

Alec Cao, Roshan Sajjad, Hector Mas, Ethan Q. Simmons, Jeremy L. Tanlimco, Eber Nolasco-Martinez, Toshihiko Shimasaki, H. Esat Kondakci, Victor Galitski, David M. Weld. While ergodicity is a fundamental postulate of statistical mechanics and implies that driven interacting systems inevitably heat, ergodic dynamics can be disrupted by quantum interference. Despite a quarter-century of experimental studies, the effect of many-body interactions on the resulting dynamically localized state has remained unexplored. We report the experimental realization of a tunably-interacting kicked quantum rotor ensemble using a Bose-Einstein condensate in a pulsed optical lattice. We observe a prethermal localized plateau, which survives for hundreds of kicks, followed by interaction-induced anomalous diffusion. Echo-type time reversal experiments establish the role of interactions in destroying reversibility, and a mapping to kicked spin models illustrates connections to many-body dynamical localization in spin chains. These results demonstrate a dynamical transition to many-body quantum chaos, and illuminate and delimit possibilities for globally protecting quantum information in interacting driven quantum systems.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The observed galaxy power spectrum in General Relativity

Measurements of the clustering of galaxies in Fourier space, and at low wavenumbers, offer a window into the early Universe via the possible presence of scale dependent bias generated by Primordial Non Gaussianites. On such large scales a Newtonian treatment of density perturbations might not be sufficient to describe the measurements, and a fully relativistic calculation should be employed. The interpretation of the data is thus further complicated by the fact that relativistic effects break statistical homogeneity and isotropy and are potentially divergent in the Infra-Red (IR). In this work we compute for the first time the ensemble average of the most used Fourier space estimator in spectroscopic surveys, including all general relativistic (GR) effects, and allowing for an arbitrary choice of angular and radial selection functions. We show that any observable is free of IR sensitivity once all the GR terms, individually divergent, are taken into account, and that this cancellation is a consequence of the presence of the Weinberg adiabatic mode as a solution to Einstein's equations. We then study the importance of GR effects, including lensing magnification, in the interpretation of the galaxy power spectrum multipoles, finding that they are in general a small, less than ten percent level, correction to the leading redshift space distortions term. This work represents the baseline for future investigations of the interplay between Primordial Non Gaussianities and GR effects on large scales and in Fourier space.
Sciencearxiv.org

Convergence of time-averaged observables towards their steady values for Markov trajectories with application to Skew-Detailed-Balance Lifted-Markov processes

Among the Markov chains breaking detailed-balance that have been proposed in the field of Monte-Carlo sampling in order to accelerate the convergence towards the steady state with respect to the detailed-balance dynamics, the idea of 'Lifting' consists in duplicating the configuration space into two copies $\sigma=\pm$ and in imposing directed flows in each copy in order to explore the configuration space more efficiently. The skew-detailed-balance Lifted-Markov-chain introduced by K. S. Turitsyn, M. Chertkov and M. Vucelja [Physica D Nonlinear Phenomena 240 , 410 (2011)] is revisited for the Curie-Weiss mean-field ferromagnetic model, where the dynamics for the magnetization is closed. The typical convergence properties and the large deviations at various levels for empirical time-averaged observables are analyzed and compared with their detailed-balance counterparts, both for the discrete extensive magnetization $M$ and for the continuous intensive magnetization $m=\frac{M}{N}$ for large system-size $N$.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum phase transition dynamics in the two-dimensional transverse-field Ising model

The quantum Kibble-Zurek mechanism (QKZM) predicts universal dynamical behavior in the vicinity of quantum phase transitions (QPTs). It is now well understood for one-dimensional quantum matter. Higher-dimensional systems, however, remain a challenge, complicated by fundamental differences of the associated QPTs and their underlying conformal field theories. In this work, we take the first steps towards exploring the QKZM in two dimensions. We study the dynamical crossing of the QPT in the paradigmatic Ising model by a joint effort of modern state-of-the-art numerical methods. As a central result, we quantify universal QKZM behavior close to the QPT. However, upon traversing further into the ferromagnetic regime, we observe deviations from the QKZM prediction. We explain the observed behavior by proposing an {\it extended QKZM} taking into account spectral information as well as phase ordering. Our work provides a starting point towards the exploration of dynamical universality in higher-dimensional quantum matter.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

An introduction to the relativistic kinetic theory on curved spacetimes

This article provides a self-contained pedagogical introduction to the relativistic kinetic theory of a dilute gas propagating on a curved spacetime manifold (M,g) of arbitrary dimension. Special emphasis is made on geometric aspects of the theory in order to achieve a formulation which is manifestly covariant on the relativistic phase space. Whereas most previous work has focussed on the tangent bundle formulation, here we work on the cotangent bundle associated with (M,g) which is more naturally adapted to the Hamiltonian framework of the theory. In the first part of this work we discuss the relevant geometric structures of the cotangent bundle T*M, starting with the natural symplectic form on T*M, the one-particle Hamiltonian and the Liouville vector field, defined as the corresponding Hamiltonian vector field. Next, we discuss the Sasaki metric on T*M and its most important properties, including the role it plays for the physical interpretation of the one-particle distribution function. In the second part of this work we describe the general relativistic theory of a collisionless gas, starting with the derivation of the collisionless Boltzmann equation for a neutral simple gas. Subsequently, the description is generalized to a charged gas consisting of several species of particles and the general relativistic Vlasov-Maxwell equations are derived for this system. The last part of this work is devoted to a transparent derivation of the collision term, leading to the general relativistic Boltzmann equation on (M,g). The meaning of global and local equilibrium and the strident restrictions for the existence of the former on a curved spacetime are discussed. We close this article with an application of our formalism to the expansion of a homogeneous and isotropic universe filled with a collisional simple gas and its behavior in the early and late epochs. [abbreviated version]
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Restrained double Roman domination of a graph

For a graph G=(V,E), a restrained double Roman dominating function is a function f:V\rightarrow\{0,1,2,3\} having the property that if f(v)=0, then the vertex v must have at least two neighbors assigned 2 under f or one neighbor w with f(w)=3, and if f(v)=1, then the vertex v must have at least one neighbor w with f(w)\geq2, and at the same time, the subgraph G[V_0] which includes vertices with zero labels has no isolated vertex. The weight of a restrained double Roman dominating function f is the sum f(V)=\sum_{v\in V}f(v), and the minimum weight of a restrained double Roman dominating function on G is the restrained double Roman domination number of G. We initiate the study of restrained double Roman domination with proving that the problem of computing this parameter is NP-hard. Then we present an upper bound on the restrained double Roman domination number of a connected graph G in terms of the order of G and characterize the graphs attaining this bound. We study the restrained double Roman domination versus the restrained Roman domination. Finally, we characterized all trees T attaining the exhibited bound.
Sciencearxiv.org

Inviscid Limit of Compressible Viscoelastic Equations with the No-Slip Boundary Condition

The inviscid limit for the two-dimensional compressible viscoelastic equations on the half plane is considered under the no-slip boundary condition. When the initial deformation tensor is a perturbation of the identity matrix and the initial density is near a positive constant, we establish the uniform estimates of solutions to the compressible viscoelastic flows in the conormal Sobolev spaces. It is well-known that for the corresponding inviscid limit of the compressible Navier-Stokes equations with the no-slip boundary condition, one does not expect the uniform energy estimates of solutions due to the appearance of strong boundary layers. However, when the deformation tensor effect is taken into account, our results show that the deformation tensor plays an important role in the vanishing viscosity process and can prevent the formation of strong boundary layers. As a result we are able to justify the inviscid limit of solutions for the compressible viscous flows under the no-slip boundary condition governed by the viscoelastic equations, based on the uniform conormal regularity estimates achieved in this paper.