Cheney, WA

Churches

By PAUL DELANEY
cheneyfreepress.com
 17 days ago

Cheney Community Church welcomes you to attend worship with us. We are open for in-person worship, Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing practiced to be in compliance with the state’s order. The children meet for worship during the main service, and nursery care is available. For those who cannot attend, the service can be viewed on Face book. Pastor Trevor Jensen is presenting a series of messages from the New Testament book of Colossians Come join us.

www.cheneyfreepress.com
Local
Washington Society
City
Cheney, WA
