Robust Weyl Semimetal and Pressure-induced Superconductivity in Quasi-One-Dimensional (NbSe4)2I

In the topological semimetals, electrons in the vicinity of the Weyl or Dirac nodes behave like massless relativistic fermions that are of interest both for basic research and future electronic applications. Thus far, a detection of these Dirac or Weyl quasiparticles in topological semimetals is often elusive since in these materials, conventional charge carriers exist as well. Here, considering a prototype topological Weyl semimetal TaAs as an example, we show that when the massless quasiparticles reach the ultra-quantum limit in high magnetic fields, the magnetostriction of the semimetal is appreciably produced by the relativistic fermions. This field-induced expansion measured along the [001] direction exhibits a weak dependence on the magnetic-field orientation and is in striking contrast to the magnetostriction measured along the [100] axis. The latter quantity experiences immense changes from large positive to large negative values with minute deviations of the applied field from the [001] direction. Employing a rigid-band approximation, we work out a theory of the magnetostriction for the Weyl semimetals and point out the features of this thermodynamic probe that can serve as hallmarks of the Weyl quasiparticles. Using the theory, we quantitatively describe a part of the obtained experimental data and find a number of the parameters characterizing this material. The derived dependence of the Fermi level on the magnetic field should be also relevant to understanding some other field-dependent properties of TaAs, in particular, the negative longitudinal magnetoresistance. Our results illustrate how a magnetostriction may be used to unveil Weyl fermions in topological semimetals with a noncetrosymmetric crystal structure.