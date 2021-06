TYLER — After a one-year hiatus — like most events impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic — Tyler Daze is back. The annual, one-day community celebration just over 11 miles west of Cheney on State Route 904 takes place — rain or shine — as it always does on the first Saturday of the month, which this year is June 5. The community flea market runs from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. with numerous activities taking place in between.