Remembering who we owe

My father was no Saint, his redeeming qualities were two, his ability to empathize and apologize. There is an art to apology, you feel an honest given apology in your guts, there is never a hint of excuses. My father had a generous nature and a violent dark side, he was never one way about anything. He could hunt deer and the next day hand over his fish haul to the poor Portuguese men fishing off the pier of Narragansett Bay.