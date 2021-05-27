Cancel
Coding & Programming

Optimized Implementation for Calculation and Fast-Update of Pfaffians Installed to the Open-Source Fermionic Variational Solver mVMC

By RuQing G. Xu, Tsuyoshi Okubo, Synge Todo, Masatoshi Imada
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

In this article, we present a high performance, portable and well templated implementation for computing and fast-updating Pfaffian and inverse of an even-ranked skew-symmetric (antisymmetric) matrix. It is achieved with a skew-symmetric, blocked variant of the Parlett-Reid algorithm and a blocked update scheme based on the Woodbury matrix identity. Installation of this framework into the geminal-wavefunction-based many-variable Variational Monte Carlo (mVMC) code boosts sampling performance to up to $35\times$ faster without changing Markov chain's behavior. The implementation is based on an extension of the BLAS-like instantiation software (BLIS) framework which has optimized kernel for many state-of-the-art processors including Intel Skylake-X, AMD EPYC Rome and Fujitsu A64FX.

arxiv.org
#Pfaffian#Solver#Woodbury#Blas#Blis#Intel Skylake X#Fujitsu
