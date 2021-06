For more than 20 years at the Vermont Council on Rural Development, we have hosted community conversations with the goal of helping Vermonters come together, consider their local assets and challenges, decide on priorities for action, and then get to work making those priorities happen. At these “Community Visits,” as we call them, one of the most decisive moments comes when community members have chosen areas of action to drive forward together. As folks celebrate their collective decisions and stand up from their folding chairs, we make one more request – we ask them to consider putting themselves on the line, to sign on to a task force to move priorities forward. Deciding on future direction is only the beginning. It takes a team of committed individuals to then develop and implement action plans — to turn collective directions into concrete results that make our communities better.