Generation of stripe-like vortex flow by noncollinear waves on the water surface

By S. V. Filatova, A. V. Poplevina, A. A. Levchenkoa, V. M. Parfenyev
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

We have studied experimentally the generation of vortex flow by gravity waves with a frequency of 2.34 Hz excited on the water surface at an angle $2 \theta = arctan(3/4) \approx 36°$ to each other. The resulting horizontal surface flow has a stripe-like spatial structure. The width of the stripes L = $\pi$/(2ksin$\theta$) is determined by the wave vector k of the surface waves and the angle between them, and the length of the stripes is limited by the system size. It was found that the vertical vorticity $\Omega$ of the current on the fluid surface is proportional to the product of wave amplitudes, but its value is much higher than the value corresponding to the Stokes drift and it continues to grow with time even after the wave motion reaches a stationary regime. We demonstrate that the measured dependence $\Omega$(t) can be described within the recently developed model that takes into account the Eulerian contribution to the generated vortex flow and the effect of surface contamination. This model contains a free parameter that describes the elastic properties of the contaminated surface, and we also show that the found value of this parameter is in reasonable agreement with the measured decay rate of surface waves.

arxiv.org
Water on a cold surface must heat up to freeze

Water molecules on cold surfaces require some additional heat before they can form ice, an international research team has discovered. Their novel experiment found that water molecules on a cold graphene surface initially repel each other, until additional energy allows them to reorient themselves and form electrostatic bonds. The findings fill an important gap in our knowledge of ice formation – and could lead to new ways of controlling the freezing process.
Sciencearxiv.org

Topology of spaces of smooth functions and gradient-like flows with prescribed singularities on surfaces

By a gradient-like flow on a closed orientable surface $M$, we mean a closed 1-form $\beta$ defined on $M$ punctured at a finite set of points (sources and sinks of $\beta$) such that there exists a Morse function $f$ on $M$, called an energy function of $\beta$, whose critical points coincide with equilibria of $\beta$, and the pair $(f,\beta)$ has a canonical form near each critical point of $f$. Let $\mathcal{B}=\mathcal{B}(\beta_0)$ be the space of all gradient-like flows on $M$ having the same types of local singularities as a flow $\beta_0$, and $\mathcal{F}=\mathcal{F}(f_0)$ the space of all Morse functions on $M$ having the same types of local singularities as an energy function $f_0$ of $\beta_0$. We prove that the spaces $\mathcal{F}$ and $\mathcal{B}$, equipped with $C^\infty$ topologies, are homotopy equivalent to some manifold $\mathcal{M}_s$, moreover their decompositions into $\mathrm{Diff}^0(M)$-orbits are given by two transversal fibrations on $\mathcal{M}_s$. Similar results are proved for topological equivalence classes on $\mathcal{F}$ and $\mathcal{B}$, and for non-Morse singularities.
Sciencearxiv.org

Longitudinal Plasma Motions Generated by Shear Alfvén Waves in Plasma with Thermal Misbalance

Compressional plasma perturbations may cause thermal misbalance between plasma heating and cooling processes. This misbalance significantly affects the dispersion properties of compressional waves providing a feedback between the perturbations and plasmas. It has been shown that Alfvén waves may induce longitudinal (compressional) plasma motions. In the present study, we analyze the effects of thermal misbalance caused by longitudinal plasma motions induced by shear Alfvén waves. We show that thermal misbalance leads to appearance of exponential bulk flows, which itself modifies the Alfvén induced plasma motions. In the case of sinusoidal Alfvén waves, we show how the amplitude and phase shift of induced longitudinal motions gain dependence on the Alfvén wave frequency while shedding light on its functionality. This feature has been investigated analytically in application to coronal conditions. We also consider the evolution of longitudinal plasma motions induced by the shear sinusoidal Alfvén wave by numerical methods before comparing the results obtained with our presented analytical predictions to justify the model under consideration in the present study.
Scienceastrobiology.com

Role Of Surface Gravity Waves in Aquaplanet Ocean Climates

The TM300 aquaplanet ocean with SGW parameterizations. Zonal-mean zonal current velocity uocean (a, b), vertical momentum diffusivity (c, d), potential temperature Θocean (e, f) and salinity Socean (g, f). The left column (a, c, e, g) corresponds to the climatological mean state. The right column (b, d, f, h) shows the differences between integrations with and without SGW parameterization.
Sciencearxiv.org

Surface morphing for aerodynamic flows at low and stalled angles of attack

In the current work we numerically study the effect of traveling-wave surface morphing actuation on the suction surface of NACA0012 at Re = 1,000. Although this actuation strategy has been studied at higher Reynolds numbers for an airfoil and a rectangular flat plate, its effects at low Reynolds numbers have not yet been investigated. The kinematics of actuation are defined by wavenumber and wavespeed, both of which are varied over a wide range of values to include parameters that considerably change the lift dynamics as well as those that do not. We first study the effect of actuation at an angle of attack of $\alpha$=5°, where the unactuated flow is steady. The lift dynamics are found to align with the surface morphing kinematics, and there is a low-pressure minimum shown to be introduced into the flow-field by morphing that advects at a speed agnostic to the morphing parameters. Lift benefits are found to be maximal when the morphing kinematics align with this intrinsic flow speed. We then investigate the role of morphing in the presence of an unsteady, separated baseline flow (with intrinsic vortex-shedding processes) at $\alpha$=15°. At this higher angle of attack, we identify three distinct behavioral regimes based on the relationship between morphing and the underlying shedding frequency. Of these regimes, the most beneficial to mean lift is the lock-on regime, where the vortex-shedding dynamics align with the morphing kinematics. We also identify other regimes where morphing can become out of phase with the vortex-shedding dynamics, termed here the interactive regime, and where morphing leaves the unactuated dynamics unaltered, termed here the superposition regime. At the higher angle of attack, parameters leading to lift benefits/detriments are explained in terms of the effect of morphing on the leading and trailing-edge vortex.
Sciencearxiv.org

Generative Flows with Invertible Attentions

Flow-based generative models have shown excellent ability to explicitly learn the probability density function of data via a sequence of invertible transformations. Yet, modeling long-range dependencies over normalizing flows remains understudied. To fill the gap, in this paper, we introduce two types of invertible attention mechanisms for generative flow models. To be precise, we propose map-based and scaled dot-product attention for unconditional and conditional generative flow models. The key idea is to exploit split-based attention mechanisms to learn the attention weights and input representations on every two splits of flow feature maps. Our method provides invertible attention modules with tractable Jacobian determinants, enabling seamless integration of it at any positions of the flow-based models. The proposed attention mechanism can model the global data dependencies, leading to more comprehensive flow models. Evaluation on multiple generation tasks demonstrates that the introduced attention flow idea results in efficient flow models and compares favorably against the state-of-the-art unconditional and conditional generative flow methods.
Computersarxiv.org

Flow Network based Generative Models for Non-Iterative Diverse Candidate Generation

This paper is about the problem of learning a stochastic policy for generating an object (like a molecular graph) from a sequence of actions, such that the probability of generating an object is proportional to a given positive reward for that object. Whereas standard return maximization tends to converge to a single return-maximizing sequence, there are cases where we would like to sample a diverse set of high-return solutions. These arise, for example, in black-box function optimization when few rounds are possible, each with large batches of queries, where the batches should be diverse, e.g., in the design of new molecules. One can also see this as a problem of approximately converting an energy function to a generative distribution. While MCMC methods can achieve that, they are expensive and generally only perform local exploration. Instead, training a generative policy amortizes the cost of search during training and yields to fast generation. Using insights from Temporal Difference learning, we propose GFlowNet, based on a view of the generative process as a flow network, making it possible to handle the tricky case where different trajectories can yield the same final state, e.g., there are many ways to sequentially add atoms to generate some molecular graph. We cast the set of trajectories as a flow and convert the flow consistency equations into a learning objective, akin to the casting of the Bellman equations into Temporal Difference methods. We prove that any global minimum of the proposed objectives yields a policy which samples from the desired distribution, and demonstrate the improved performance and diversity of GFlowNet on a simple domain where there are many modes to the reward function, and on a molecule synthesis task.
Carsarxiv.org

A guidance and maneuvering control system design with anti-collision using stream functions with vortex flows for autonomous marine vessels

Autonomous marine vessels are expected to avoid inter-vessel collisions and comply with the international regulations for safe voyages. This paper presents a stepwise path planning method using stream functions. The dynamic flow of fluids is used as a guidance model, where the collision avoidance in static environments is achieved by applying the circular theorem in the sink flow. We extend this method to dynamic environments by adding vortex flows in the flow field. The stream function is recursively updated to enable on the fly waypoint decisions. The vessel avoids collisions and also complies with several rules of the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea. The method is conceptually and computationally simple and convenient to tune, and yet versatile to handle complex and dense marine traffic with multiple dynamic obstacles. The ship dynamics are taken into account, by using Bezier curves to generate a sufficiently smooth path with feasible curvature. Numerical simulations are conducted to verify the proposed method.
ScienceNature.com

Surface wave reflection from a metasurface termination

The reflection coefficient of a microwave surface wave incident at the termination of a metasurface is explored. Two different surface types are examined. One is a square array of square metallic patches on a dielectric-coated metallic ground plane, the other a Sievenpiper ‘mushroom’ array. In the latter the surface wave fields are more confined within the structure. Comparison of the measured surface-wave reflection spectra is made with that obtained from analytic theory and numerical modelling. The reflection coefficient is shown to be dependent on both the momentum mismatch between the surface wave and the freely propagating modes as well as the different field distributions of the two modes.
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

Wider applications for Vortex Fluidic Device

Wider clean chemistry applications of the extraordinary Vortex Fluidic Device - invented by Flinders University's Professor Colin Raston - are likely in the wake of new research that has been published outlining the seemingly endless possible uses. The defining paper on understanding fluid flow in the Vortex Fluidic Device has...
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Significantly Enhanced Performance of Nanofluidic Osmotic Power Generation by Slipping Surfaces of Nanopores

High-performance osmotic energy conversion (OEC) with perm-selective porous membrane requires both high ionic selectivity and permeability simultaneously. Here, hydrodynamic slip is considered on surfaces of nanopores to break the tradeoff between ionic selectivity and permeability, because it decreases the viscous friction at solid-liquid interfaces which can promote ionic diffusion during OEC. Taking advantage of simulations, influences from individual slipping surfaces on the OEC performance have been investigated, i.e. the slipping inner surface (surfaceinner) and exterior surfaces on the low- and high-concentration sides (surfaceL and surfaceH). Results show that the slipping surfaceL is crucial for high-performance OEC. For nanopores with various lengths, the slipping surfaceL simultaneously increases both ionic permeability and selectivity of nanopores, which results in both significantly enhanced electric power and energy conversion efficiency. While for nanopores longer than 30 nm, the slipping surfaceinner plays a dominant role in the increase of electric power, which induces a considerable decrease in energy conversion efficiency due to enhanced transport of both cations and anions. Considering the difficulty in hydrodynamic slip modification to the surfaceinner of nanopores, the surface modification to the surfaceL may be a better choice to achieve high-performance OEC. Our results provide feasible guidance to the design of porous membranes for high-performance osmotic energy harvesting.
Sciencearxiv.org

Boundary Singularities in Mean Curvature Flow and Total Curvature of Minimal Surface Boundaries

For hypersurfaces moving by standard mean curvature flow with boundary, we show that if the tangent flow at a boundary singularity is given by a smoothly embedded shrinker, then the shrinker must be non-orientable. We also show that there is an initially smooth surface in 3-space that develops a boundary singularity for which the shrinker is smoothly embedded (and therefore non-orientable). Indeed, we show that there is a nonempty open set of such initial surfaces.
Sciencearxiv.org

On two approaches to the third-order solution of surface gravity waves

Third-order approximate solutions for surface gravity waves in the finite water depth are studied in the context of potential flow theory. This solution provides explicit expressions for the surface elevation, free-surface velocity potential and velocity potential. The amplitude dispersion relation is also provided. Two approaches are used to derive the third order analytical solution, resulting in two types of approximate solutions: the perturbation solution and the Hamiltonian solution. The perturbation solution is obtained by classical perturbation technique in which the time variable is expanded in multiscale to eliminate secular terms. The Hamiltonian solution is derived from the canonical transformation in the Hamiltonian theory of water waves. By comparing the two types of solutions, it is found that they are completely equivalent for the first to second order solutions and the nonlinear dispersion, but for the third order part only the sum-sum terms are the same. Due to the canonical transformation that could completely separate the dynamic and bound harmonics, the Hamiltonian solutions break through the difficulty that the perturbation theory breaks down due to singularities in the transfer functions when quartet resonance criterion is satisfied. Furthermore, it is also found that some time-averaged quantities based on the Hamiltonian solution, such as mean potential energy and mean kinetic energy, are equal to those in the initial state in which sea surface is assumed to be a Gaussian random process. This is because there are associated conserved quantities in the Hamiltonian form. All of these show that the Hamiltonian solution is more reasonable and accurate to describe the third order steady-state wave field. Finally, based on the Hamiltonian solution, some statistics are given such as the volume flux, skewness, and excess kurtosis.
Computersarxiv.org

Title:A One-Shot Texture-Perceiving Generative Adversarial Network for Unsupervised Surface Inspection

Abstract: Visual surface inspection is a challenging task owing to the highly diverse appearance of target surfaces and defective regions. Previous attempts heavily rely on vast quantities of training examples with manual annotation. However, in some practical cases, it is difficult to obtain a large number of samples for inspection. To combat it, we propose a hierarchical texture-perceiving generative adversarial network (HTP-GAN) that is learned from the one-shot normal image in an unsupervised scheme. Specifically, the HTP-GAN contains a pyramid of convolutional GANs that can capture the global structure and fine-grained representation of an image simultaneously. This innovation helps distinguishing defective surface regions from normal ones. In addition, in the discriminator, a texture-perceiving module is devised to capture the spatially invariant representation of normal image via directional convolutions, making it more sensitive to defective areas. Experiments on a variety of datasets consistently demonstrate the effectiveness of our method.
Sciencearxiv.org

Arbitrary Wave Transformations with Huygens' Metasurfaces through Surface-Wave Optimization

Huygens' metasurfaces have demonstrated the ability to tailor electromagnetic wavefronts with passive low-profile structures. The fundamental constraint enabling passive and ideally lossless solutions is the conservation of the normal real power locally along the metasurface. In this work, we examine the use of auxiliary surface waves to overcome this limitation and design Huygens' metasurfaces for wave transformations with different incident and output power density profiles. The developed method relies on the optimization of a surface-wave distribution that is utilized to redistribute the power at the input side of the metasurface without incurring any reflections. A full design example is presented with a linear patch array along the H-plane illuminating a metasurface that produces uniform output fields along the E-plane. A high aperture illumination efficiency of 92% is obtained despite the small distance between the source and the metasurface. Moreover, the effects of the evanescent spectrum to the losses and the bandwidth of the structure are discussed.
AstronomyNew Scientist

NASA image captures powerful energy at the heart of the Milky Way

Source X-ray: NASA/CXC/UMass/Q.D. Wang; Radio: NRF/SARAO/MeerKAT. POWERFUL threads of energy interweave at the heart of the Milky Way in this spectacular image released by NASA. It is designed to give a broader view of the centre of our galaxy and provide insight into solar weather. The image was created using...
Sciencearxiv.org

From wall observations to turbulence: The difficulty of flow reconstruction

Estimation of the initial state of turbulent channel flow from spatially and temporally resolved wall data is performed using adjoint-variational data assimilation. The accuracy of the predicted flow deteriorates with distance from the wall, most precipitously across the buffer layer beyond which only large-scale structures are reconstructed. To quantify the difficulty of the state estimation, the Hessian of the associated cost function is evaluated at the true solution. The forward-adjoint duality is exploited to efficiently compute the Hessian matrix from the ensemble-averaged cross-correlation of the adjoint fields due to impulses at the sensing locations and times. Characteristics of the Hessian are examined when observations correspond to the streamwise or spanwise wall shear stress or wall pressure. Most of the eigenmodes decay beyond the buffer layer, thus demonstrating weak sensitivity of wall observations to the turbulence in the bulk. However, when the measurement time $t_m^+ \gtrsim 20$, some streamwise-elongated Hessian eigenfunctions remain finite in the outer flow, which corresponds to the sensitivity of wall observations to outer large-scale motions. Furthermore, we report statistics of the adjoint-field kinetic-energy budget at long times, which are distinctly different from those of the forward model. One notable difference is the high concentration of energy within the buffer layer and its narrower support. A large and exponentially amplifying adjoint field in that region leads to large gradients of the cost function, smaller step size in the gradient-based optimization, and difficulty to achieve convergence especially elsewhere in the domain where the gradients are comparatively small.
Physicsarxiv.org

Hamiltonian analysis of fermions coupled to the Holst action

We report three manifestly Lorentz-invariant Hamiltonian formulations of minimally and nonminimally coupled fermion fields to the Holst action. These formulations are achieved by making a suitable parametrization of both the tetrad and the Lorentz connection, which allows us to integrate out some auxiliary fields without spoiling the local Lorentz symmetry. They have the peculiarity that their noncanonical symplectic structures as well as the phase-space variables for the gravitational sector are real. Moreover, two of these Hamiltonian formulations involve half-densitized fermion fields. We also impose the time gauge on these formulations, which leads to real connections for the gravitational configuration variables. Finally, we perform a symplectomorphism in one of the manifestly Lorentz-invariant Hamiltonian formulations and analyze the resulting formulation, which becomes the Hamiltonian formulation of fermion fields minimally coupled to the Palatini action for particular values of the coupling parameters.
Physicsarxiv.org

Insensitivity of the striped charge-orders in IrTe$_2$ to alkali surface doping implies their structural origin

M. Rumo, A. Pulkkinen, B. Salzmann, G. Kremer, B. Hildebrand, K.Y. Ma, F.O. von Rohr, C.W. Nicholson, T. Jaouen, C. Monney. We present a combined angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) and low-energy electron diffraction (LEED) study of the prominent transition metal dichalcogenide IrTe$_2$ upon potassium (K) deposition on its surface. Pristine IrTe$_2$ undergoes a series of charge-ordered phase transitions below room temperature that are characterized by the formation of stripes of Ir dimers of different periodicities. Supported by density functional theory (DFT) calculations, we first show that the K atoms dope the topmost IrTe$_2$ layer with electrons, therefore strongly decreasing the work function and shifting only the electronic surface states towards higher binding energy (BE). We then follow the evolution of its electronic structure as a function of temperature across the charge-ordered phase transitions and observe that their critical temperatures are unchanged for K coverages of $0.13$ and $0.21$~monolayers (ML). Using LEED, we also confirm that the periodicity of the related stripe phases is unaffected by the K doping. We surmise that the charge-ordered phase transitions of IrTe$_2$ are robust against electron surface doping, because of its metallic nature at all temperatures, and due to the importance of structural effects in stabilizing charge-order in IrTe$_2$.
Sciencearxiv.org

A complete and consistent second-order hydrodynamic model for floating structures with large horizontal motions

Floating offshore structures often exhibit low-frequency oscillatory motions in the horizontal plane, with amplitudes in the same order as their characteristic dimensions and larger than the corresponding wave-frequency responses, making the traditional formulations in an inertial coordinate system inconsistent and less applicable. To address this issue, we explore an alternative formulation completely based on a non-inertial body-fixed coordinate system. Unlike the traditional seakeeping models, this formulation consistently allows for large-amplitude horizontal motions. A numerical model based on a higher-order boundary element is applied to solve the resulting boundary-value problems in the time domain. A new set of explicit time-integration methods, which do not necessitate the use of upwind schemes for spatial derivatives, are designed to deal with the convective-type free-surface conditions. To suppress the weak saw-tooth instabilities on the free surface in time marching, we also present novel low-pass filters based on optimized weighted-least-squares, which are in principle applicable for both structured and unstructured meshes. For ship seakeeping and added resistance analyses, we show that the present computational model does not need to use soft-springs for surge and sway, in contrast to the traditional models. For a spar floating offshore wind turbine (FOWT), the importance of consistently taking into account the effects of large horizontal motions is demonstrated considering the bi-chromatic incident waves. The present model is also referred to as a complete 2nd order wave-load model, as all the 2nd order wave loads, including the sum-frequency and difference-frequency components, are solved simultaneously.