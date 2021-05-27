Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Self-similar mechanisms in wall turbulence, through the lens of resolvent analysis

By U. Karban, E. Martini, A.V.G. Cavalieri, L. Lesshafft, P. Jordan
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Self-similarity of coherent structures in turbulent channels is explored by means of resolvent analysis. In this modelling framework, coherent structures are understood to arise as a response of the linearised mean-flow operator to generalised, frequency-dependent Reynolds stresses, considered to act as an external forcing. We assess the self-similarity of both the flow structures and the associated forcing. The former are educed from direct numerical simulation data using Spectral Proper Orthogonal Decomposition, whereas the latter are identified using a frequency space version of Extended Proper Orthogonal Decomposition (Borée, J. 2003 Extended proper orthogonal decomposition: a tool to analyse correlated events in turbulent flows. Experiments in fluids 35 (2), 188-192). The forcing structures identified are compared to those obtained using the resolvent-based estimation introduced by Towne et al. (2020) (Towne, A., Lozano-Durán, A. & Yang, X. 2020 Resolvent-based estimation of space-time flow statistics. Journal of Fluid Mechanics 883, A17). The analysis reveals self-similarity of both coherent structures$-$supporting Townsend's notion of attached eddies$-$and the underlying forcing, and it is observed for simulations in which $Re_\tau$ varies from 180 to 1000, indicating self-similar dynamics over a broad range of turbulent scales.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Similarity#Turbulence#Reynolds#A17#Fluid Dynamics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceAPS physics

Mechanisms governing the settling velocities and spatial distributions of inertial particles in wall-bounded turbulence

We use theory and direct numerical simulations (DNSs) coupled with point particles to explore the average vertical velocities and spatial distributions of inertial particles settling in a wall-bounded turbulent flow. The theory is based on the exact phase-space equation for the probability density function describing particle positions and velocities. This allows us to identify the distinct physical mechanisms governing the particle transport, which we then examine using the DNS data and relate them to the well-known preferential sweeping mechanism in homogeneous isotropic turbulence. When the average vertical particle mass flux is zero, the averaged vertical particle velocity is zero away from the wall due to the particles preferentially sampling regions where the fluid velocity is positive, which balances with the downward Stokes settling velocity. When the average mass flux is negative, the combined effects of turbulence and particle inertia lead to average vertical particle velocities that can significantly exceed the Stokes settling velocity by as much as ten times. Sufficiently far from the wall, the enhanced vertical velocities are due to the preferential sweeping mechanism. However, as the particles approach the wall, the contribution from the preferential sweeping mechanism becomes small, and a downward contribution from the turbophoretic velocity dominates the behavior. Close to the wall, the particle concentration grows dramatically, and the behavior is directly related to the behavior of the mechanisms governing the particle settling velocity. Finally, our results highlight how the Rouse model of particle concentration is to be modified for particles with finite inertia by identifying particular mechanisms missing from that model due to its assumption of vanishing inertia.
Cancersciencecodex.com

A mechanism through which 'good' viruses kill 'bad' bacteria and block their reproduction

The battle against antibiotic-resistant bacteria: A new study at Tel Aviv University revealed a mechanism through which "good" viruses can attack the systems of "bad" bacteria, destroy them and block their reproduction. The researchers demonstrated that the "good" virus (bacteriophage) is able to block the replication mechanism of the bacteria's DNA without damaging its own, and note that the ability to distinguish between oneself and others is crucial in nature. They explain that their discovery reveals one more fascinating aspect of the mutual relations between bacteria and bacteriophages and may lead to a better understanding of bacterial mechanisms for evading bacteriophages, as well as ways for using bacteriophages to combat bacteria.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Statistical Analysis Towards Modelling the Fluctuating Torque on Particles in Particle-laden Turbulent Shear Flow

Dynamics of the particle phase in a particle laden turbulent flow is highly influenced by the fluctuating velocity and vorticity field of the fluid phase. The present work mainly focuses on exploring the possibility of applying a Langevin type of random torque model to predict the rotational dynamics of the particle phase. Towards this objective, direct numerical simulations (DNS) have been carried out for particle laden turbulent shear flow with Reynolds number, $Re_\delta=750$ in presence of sub-Kolmogorov sized inertial particles (Stokes number >>1). The inter-particle and wall-particle interactions have also been considered to be elastic. From the particle equation of rotational motion, we arrive at the expression where the fluctuating angular acceleration fluctuation $\alpha'_i$ of the particle is expressed as the ratio of a linear combination of fluctuating rotational velocities of particle $\omega'_i$ and fluid angular velocity $\Omega'_i$ to the particle rotational relaxation time $\tau_r$. The analysis was done using p.d.f plots and Jensen-Shannon Divergence based method to assess the similarity of the particle net rotational acceleration distribution $f(\alpha'_i)$, with (i) the distributions of particle acceleration component arising from fluctuating fluid angular velocity computed in the particle-Largrangian frame $f(\Omega'_i/\tau_r)_{pl}$, (ii) fluctuating particle angular velocity $f(\omega'_i/\tau_r)_{pl}$, and (iii) the fluid angular velocity $(\Omega'_i/\tau_r)_{e}$, computed in the fluid Eulerian grids. The analysis leads to the conclusion that $f(\alpha'_i)$ can be modeled with a Gaussian white noise using a pre-estimated strength which can be calculated from the temporal correlation of $(\Omega'_i/\tau_r)_{e}$.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The general applicability of self-similar solutions for thermal disc winds

Thermal disc winds occur in many contexts and may be particularly important to the secular evolution and dispersal of protoplanetary discs heated by high energy radiation from their central star. In this paper we generalise previous models of self-similar thermal winds - which have self-consistent morphology and variation of flow variables - to the case of launch from an elevated base and to non-isothermal conditions. These solutions are well-reproduced by hydrodynamic simulations, in which, as in the case of isothermal winds launched from the mid-plane, we find winds launch at the maximum Mach number for which the streamline solutions extend to infinity without encountering a singularity. We explain this behaviour based on the fact that lower Mach number solutions do not fill the spatial domain. We also show that hydrodynamic simulations reflect the corresponding self-similar models across a range of conditions appropriate to photoevaporating protoplanetary discs, even when gravity, centrifugal forces, or changes in the density gradient mean the problem is not inherently scale free. Of all the parameters varied, the elevation of the wind base affected the launch velocity and flow morphology most strongly, with temperature gradients causing only minor differences. We explore how launching from an elevated base affects Ne II line profiles from winds, finding it increases (reduces) the full width at half maximum (FWHM) of the line at low (high) inclination to the line of sight compared with models launched from the disc mid-plane and thus weakens the dependence of the FWHM on inclination.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The major mechanism to drive turbulence in star-forming galaxies

Two competing models, gravitational instability-driven transport and stellar feedback, have been proposed to interpret the high velocity dispersions observed in high-redshift galaxies. We study the major mechanisms to drive the turbulence in star-forming galaxies using a sample of galaxies from the xCOLD GASS survey, selected based on their star-formation rate (SFR) and gas fraction to be in the regime that can best distinguish between the proposed models. We perform Wide Field Spectrograph (WiFeS) integral field spectroscopic (IFS) observations to measure the intrinsic gas velocity dispersions, circular velocities and orbital periods in these galaxies. Comparing the relation between the SFR, velocity dispersion, and gas fraction with predictions of these two theoretical models, we find that our results are most consistent with a model that includes both transport and feedback as drivers of turbulence in the interstellar medium. By contrast, a model where stellar feedback alone drives turbulence under-predicts the observed velocity dispersion in our galaxies, and does not reproduce the observed trend with gas fraction. These observations therefore support the idea that gravitational instability makes a substantial contribution to turbulence in high redshift and high SFR galaxies.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Asymptotically self-similar blowup of the Hou-Luo model for the 3D Euler equations

Abstract: Inspired by the numerical evidence of a potential 3D Euler singularity \cite{luo2014potentially,luo2013potentially-2}, we prove finite time singularity from smooth initial data for the HL model introduced by Hou-Luo in \cite{luo2014potentially,luo2013potentially-2} for the 3D Euler equations with boundary. Our finite time blowup solution for the HL model and the singular solution considered in \cite{luo2014potentially,luo2013potentially-2} share some essential features, including similar blowup exponents, symmetry properties of the solution, and the sign of the solution. We use a dynamical rescaling formulation and the strategy proposed in our recent work in \cite{chen2019finite} to establish the nonlinear stability of an approximate self-similar profile. The nonlinear stability enables us to prove that the solution of the HL model with smooth initial data and finite energy will develop a focusing asymptotically self-similar singularity in finite time. Moreover the self-similar profile is unique within a small energy ball and the $C^\gamma$ norm of the density $\theta$ with $\gamma\approx 1/3$ is uniformly bounded up to the singularity time.
Sciencearxiv.org

Self-similar solution of hot accretion flow: the role of kinematic viscosity coefficient

We investigate the dependency of the inflow-wind structure of the hot accretion flow on the kinematic viscosity coefficient. In this regard, we propose a model for the kinematic viscosity coefficient to mimic the behavior of the magnetorotational instability and would be maximal at the rotation axis. Then, we compare our model with two other prescriptions from numerical simulations of the accretion flow. We solve two-dimensional hydrodynamic equations of hot accretion flows in the presence of the thermal conduction. The self-similar approach is also adopted in the radial direction. We calculate the properties of the inflow and the wind such as velocity, density, angular momentum for three models of the kinematic viscosity prescription. On inspection, we find that in the model we suggested wind is less efficient than that in two other models to extract the angular momentum outward where the self-similar solutions are applied. The solutions obtained in this paper might be applicable to the hydrodynamical numerical simulations of the hot accretion flow.
Sciencearxiv.org

Synchrotron-Self-Compton radiation from magnetically-dominated turbulent plasmas in relativistic jets

Relativistic jets launched by rotating black holes are powerful emitters of non-thermal radiation. Extraction of the rotational energy via electromagnetic stresses produces magnetically-dominated jets, which may become turbulent. Studies of magnetically-dominated plasma turbulence from first principles show that most of the accelerated particles have small pitch angles, i.e. the particle velocity is nearly aligned with the local magnetic field. We examine synchrotron-self-Compton radiation from anisotropic particles in the fast cooling regime. The small pitch angles reduce the synchrotron cooling rate and promote the role of inverse Compton (IC) cooling, which can occur in two different regimes. In the Thomson regime, both synchrotron and IC components have soft spectra, $\nu F_\nu\propto\nu^{1/2}$. In the Klein-Nishina regime, synchrotron radiation has a hard spectrum, typically $\nu F_\nu\propto\nu$, over a broad range of frequencies. Our results have implications for the modelling of BL Lacs and Gamma-Ray Bursts (GRBs). BL Lacs produce soft synchrotron and IC spectra, as expected when Klein-Nishina effects are minor. The observed synchrotron and IC luminosities are typically comparable, which indicates a moderate anisotropy with pitch angles $\theta\gtrsim0.1$. Rare orphan gamma-ray flares may be produced when $\theta\ll0.1$. The hard spectra of GRBs may be consistent with synchrotron radiation when the emitting particles are IC cooling in the Klein-Nishina regime, as expected for pitch angles $\theta\sim0.1$. Blazar and GRB spectra can be explained by turbulent jets with a similar electron plasma magnetisation parameter, $\sigma_{\rm e}\sim10^4$, which for electron-proton plasmas corresponds to an overall magnetisation $\sigma=(m_{\rm e}/m_{\rm p})\sigma_{\rm e}\sim10$.
Sciencearxiv.org

Causal Analysis of Syntactic Agreement Mechanisms in Neural Language Models

Targeted syntactic evaluations have demonstrated the ability of language models to perform subject-verb agreement given difficult contexts. To elucidate the mechanisms by which the models accomplish this behavior, this study applies causal mediation analysis to pre-trained neural language models. We investigate the magnitude of models' preferences for grammatical inflections, as well as whether neurons process subject-verb agreement similarly across sentences with different syntactic structures. We uncover similarities and differences across architectures and model sizes -- notably, that larger models do not necessarily learn stronger preferences. We also observe two distinct mechanisms for producing subject-verb agreement depending on the syntactic structure of the input sentence. Finally, we find that language models rely on similar sets of neurons when given sentences with similar syntactic structure.
Technologyarxiv.org

How Good Is NLP? A Sober Look at NLP Tasks through the Lens of Social Impact

Recent years have seen many breakthroughs in natural language processing (NLP), transitioning it from a mostly theoretical field to one with many real-world applications. Noting the rising number of applications of other machine learning and AI techniques with pervasive societal impact, we anticipate the rising importance of developing NLP technologies for social good. Inspired by theories in moral philosophy and global priorities research, we aim to promote a guideline for social good in the context of NLP. We lay the foundations via moral philosophy's definition of social good, propose a framework to evaluate NLP tasks' direct and indirect real-world impact, and adopt the methodology of global priorities research to identify priority causes for NLP research. Finally, we use our theoretical framework to provide some practical guidelines for future NLP research for social good. Our data and codes are available at this http URL.
Technologyarxiv.org

Adversarial Robustness through the Lens of Causality

The adversarial vulnerability of deep neural networks has attracted significant attention in machine learning. From a causal viewpoint, adversarial attacks can be considered as a specific type of distribution change on natural data. As causal reasoning has an instinct for modeling distribution change, we propose to incorporate causality into mitigating adversarial vulnerability. However, causal formulations of the intuition of adversarial attack and the development of robust DNNs are still lacking in the literature. To bridge this gap, we construct a causal graph to model the generation process of adversarial examples and define the adversarial distribution to formalize the intuition of adversarial attacks. From a causal perspective, we find that the label is spuriously correlated with the style (content-independent) information when an instance is given. The spurious correlation implies that the adversarial distribution is constructed via making the statistical conditional association between style information and labels drastically different from that in natural distribution. Thus, DNNs that fit the spurious correlation are vulnerable to the adversarial distribution. Inspired by the observation, we propose the adversarial distribution alignment method to eliminate the difference between the natural distribution and the adversarial distribution. Extensive experiments demonstrate the efficacy of the proposed method. Our method can be seen as the first attempt to leverage causality for mitigating adversarial vulnerability.
Sciencearxiv.org

Self-similar extrapolation of nonlinear problems from small-variable to large-variable limit

Complicated physical problems usually are solved by resorting to perturbation theory leading to solutions in the form of asymptotic series in powers of small parameters. However, finite, and even large values of the parameters often are of the main physical interest. A method is described for predicting the large-variable behavior of solutions to nonlinear problems from the knowledge of only their small-variable expansions. The method is based on self-similar approximation theory resulting in self-similar factor approximants. The latter can well approximate a large class of functions, rational, irrational, and transcendental. The method is illustrated by several examples from statistical and condensed matter physics, where the self-similar predictions can be compared with the available large-variable behavior. It is shown that the method allows for finding the behavior of solutions at large variables when knowing just a few terms of small-variable expansions. Numerical convergence of approximants is demonstrated.
ScienceAPS physics

Influence of freestream turbulence on the flow over a wall roughness

The effect of freestream turbulence on the dynamics of an incompressible flow past a cylindrical roughness element in subcritical conditions (i.e., for Reynolds numbers below the onset of linear instability) has been investigated by the joint application of direct numerical simulations, linear modal and nonmodal stability analyses, and dynamic mode decomposition. At first, the influence of the Reynolds number and the ratio of the boundary layer's thickness to roughness height on the three-dimensional spatiotemporal (global) stability of the flow has been investigated. Depending on the operating conditions, the leading instability can either be varicose (symmetric) or sinuous (antisymmetric). In both cases, when the flow is excited by broadband frequency forcing, dynamic mode decomposition extracts only varicose coherent structures even though optimal response analysis predicts a strong amplification of sinuous disturbances having frequency close to that of the marginally stable sinuous eigenmode. This apparent discrepancy is attributed to the fact that the sinuous instability is sensitive to a very limited range of frequencies barely excited by freestream turbulence while varicose disturbances are associated with high amplification in a much wider frequency range. Hence, in this case the flow behaves as an amplifier of varicose perturbations rather than a resonator. Consequences on the subsequent transition to turbulence have been studied, highlighting that varicose perturbations extract energy from the near-wake region, get continuously amplified due to the excitation provided by freestream turbulence, and eventually give rise to a shedding of hairpin vortices.
WildlifeAPS physics

Air spread through a wetted deformable membrane: Implications for the mechanism of soft valves in plants

Plants have a special structure, torus-margo (TM) pit, which comprises a thickened torus at the center encircled by a highly porous margo. It is regarded as a key evolutionary structure to enable stable water transport, minimizing the air spread in the vessels. However, its valve-like dynamics to regulate two-phase flows still remains unclear even at a single pit level. Here, we study the air spreading dynamics using a bioinspired model of this soft pit valve. We divide it into the initial onset and the consecutive air-spreads, and propose the criteria of TM structures as the valve-like function. To delay the onset of air spread, the margo region should be thin and deformable enough to seal the pit aperture with the torus before the air penetration. Even after the onset, the membranes whose maximum pore size is smaller than its thickness can avoid continuous air-spread. The criteria also fit properly into botanical data on the morphologies of TM pits, implying that their valve-like behaviors may alleviate the tradeoff between hydraulic safety and efficiency at the single pit level. Our study would help to understand of the mechanistic pit-level strategy and also can provide insight into fluidic systems to control interfacial phenomena.
ScienceAPS physics

Quantum Coarse Graining for Extreme Dimension Reduction in Modeling Stochastic Temporal Dynamics

Stochastic modeling of complex systems plays an essential, yet often computationally intensive, role across the quantitative sciences. Recent advances in quantum information processing have elucidated the potential for quantum simulators to exhibit memory advantages for such tasks. Heretofore, the focus has been on lossless memory compression, wherein the advantage is typically in terms of lessening the amount of information tracked by the model, while—arguably more practical—reductions in memory dimension are not always possible. Here, we address the case of lossy compression for quantum stochastic modeling of continuous-time processes, introducing a method for coarse graining in quantum state space that drastically reduces the requisite memory dimension for modeling temporal dynamics while retaining near-exact statistics. In contrast to classical coarse graining, this compression is not based on sacrificing temporal resolution and brings memory-efficient high-fidelity stochastic modeling within reach of present quantum technologies.
Astronomyarxiv.org

An exquisitely deep view of quenching galaxies through the gravitational lens: Stellar population, morphology, and ionized gas

Allison W. S. Man, Johannes Zabl, Gabriel B. Brammer, Johan Richard, Sune Toft, Mikkel Stockmann, Anna R. Gallazzi, Stefano Zibetti, Harald Ebeling. This work presents an in-depth analysis of four gravitationally lensed red galaxies at z = 1.6-3.2. The sources are magnified by factors of 2.7-30 by foreground clusters, enabling spectral and morphological measurements that are otherwise challenging. Our sample extends below the characteristic mass of the stellar mass function and is thus more representative of the quiescent galaxy population at z > 1 than previous spectroscopic studies. We analyze deep VLT/X-SHOOTER spectra and multi-band Hubble Space Telescope photometry that cover the rest-frame UV-to-optical regime. The entire sample resembles stellar disks as inferred from lensing-reconstructed images. Through stellar population synthesis analysis we infer that the targets are young (median age = 0.1-1.2 Gyr) and formed 80% of their stellar masses within 0.07-0.47 Gyr. Mg II $\lambda\lambda 2796,2803$ absorption is detected across the sample. Blue-shifted absorption and/or redshifted emission of Mg II is found in the two youngest sources, indicative of a galactic-scale outflow of warm ($T\sim10^{4}$ K) gas. The [O III] $\lambda5007$ luminosity is higher for the two young sources (median age less than 0.4 Gyr) than the two older ones, perhaps suggesting a decline in nuclear activity as quenching proceeds. Despite high-velocity ($v\approx1500$ km s$^{-1}$) galactic-scale outflows seen in the most recently quenched galaxies, warm gas is still present to some extent long after quenching. Altogether our results indicate that star formation quenching at high redshift must have been a rapid process (< 1 Gyr) that does not synchronize with bulge formation or complete gas removal. Substantial bulge growth is required if they are to evolve into the metal-rich cores of present-day slow-rotators.
Computersarxiv.org

Eigen Analysis of Self-Attention and its Reconstruction from Partial Computation

State-of-the-art transformer models use pairwise dot-product based self-attention, which comes at a computational cost quadratic in the input sequence length. In this paper, we investigate the global structure of attention scores computed using this dot product mechanism on a typical distribution of inputs, and study the principal components of their variation. Through eigen analysis of full attention score matrices, as well as of their individual rows, we find that most of the variation among attention scores lie in a low-dimensional eigenspace. Moreover, we find significant overlap between these eigenspaces for different layers and even different transformer models. Based on this, we propose to compute scores only for a partial subset of token pairs, and use them to estimate scores for the remaining pairs. Beyond investigating the accuracy of reconstructing attention scores themselves, we investigate training transformer models that employ these approximations, and analyze the effect on overall accuracy. Our analysis and the proposed method provide insights into how to balance the benefits of exact pair-wise attention and its significant computational expense.
Sciencearxiv.org

Asymmetric temperature equilibration with heat flow from cold to hot in a quantum thermodynamic system

A model computational quantum thermodynamic network is constructed with two variable temperature baths coupled by a linker system, with an asymmetry in the coupling of the linker to the two baths. It is found in computational simulations that the baths come to ``thermal equilibrium" at different bath energies and temperatures. In a sense, heat is observed to flow from cold to hot. A description is given in which a recently defined quantum entropy $S^Q_{univ}$ for a pure state ``universe" continues to increase after passing through the classical equilibrium point of equal temperatures, reaching a maximum at the asymmetric equilibrium. Thus, a second law account $\Delta S^Q_{univ} \ge 0$ holds for the asymmetric quantum process. In contrast, a von Neumann entropy description fails to uphold the entropy law, with a maximum near when the two temperatures are equal, then a decrease $\Delta S^{vN} < 0$ on the way to the asymmetric equilibrium.