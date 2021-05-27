Cancel
Delineating corneal elastic anisotropy in a porcine model using non-contact optical coherence elastography and ex vivo mechanical tests

By Mitchell A. Kirby, John J. Pitre, Hong-Cin Liou, David S. Li, Ruikang Wang, Ivan Pelivanov, Matthew O'Donnell, Tueng T. Shen
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Mitchell A. Kirby, John J. Pitre, Hong-Cin Liou, David S. Li, Ruikang Wang, Ivan Pelivanov, Matthew O'Donnell, Tueng T. Shen. Objective: To compare non-contact acoustic micro-tapping optical coherence elastography (AuT-OCE) with destructive mechanical tests to confirm corneal elastic anisotropy. Design: Ex vivo, laboratory study with non-contact AuT-OCE followed by mechanical...

arxiv.org
