Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Application of Monte Carlo algorithms to cardiac imaging reconstruction

By J. Zhou, A. G. Leja, M. Salvatori, D. Della Latta, A. Di Fulvio
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Monte Carlo algorithms have a growing impact on nuclear medicine reconstruction processes. One of the main limitations of myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) is the effective mitigation of the scattering component, which is particularly challenging in Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT). In SPECT, no timing information can be retrieved to locate the primary source photons. Monte Carlo methods allow an event-by-event simulation of the scattering kinematics, which can be incorporated into a model of the imaging system response. This approach was adopted since the late Nineties by several authors, and recently took advantage of the increased computational power made available by high-performance CPUs and GPUs. These recent developments enable a fast image reconstruction with an improved image quality, compared to deterministic approaches. Deterministic approaches are based on energy-windowing of the detector response, and on the cumulative estimate and subtraction of the scattering component. In this paper, we review the main strategies and algorithms to correct for the scattering effect in SPECT and focus on Monte Carlo developments, which nowadays allow the three-dimensional reconstruction of SPECT cardiac images in a few seconds.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reconstruction#Cardiac Imaging#Algorithms#Spect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
Related
Computersarxiv.org

Sparsification for Sums of Exponentials and its Algorithmic Applications

Many works in signal processing and learning theory operate under the assumption that the underlying model is simple, e.g. that a signal is approximately $k$-Fourier-sparse or that a distribution can be approximated by a mixture model that has at most $k$ components. However the problem of fitting the parameters of such a model becomes more challenging when the frequencies/components are too close together.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Fish schools as ensemble learning algorithms

Animal groups are greater than the sum of their parts. The individual termite wanders cluelessly while the colony builds a sturdy and well-ventilated mound. The lone stork loses its way while the flock successfully migrates. Across the spectrum of cognitive complexity, we regularly see the emergence of behaviors at the group level that the members alone aren’t capable of. How is this possible?
Healtharxiv.org

Left Ventricle Contouring in Cardiac Images Based on Deep Reinforcement Learning

Medical image segmentation is one of the important tasks of computer-aided diagnosis in medical image analysis. Since most medical images have the characteristics of blurred boundaries and uneven intensity distribution, through existing segmentation methods, the discontinuity within the target area and the discontinuity of the target boundary are likely to lead to rough or even erroneous boundary delineation. In this paper, we propose a new iterative refined interactive segmentation method for medical images based on agent reinforcement learning, which focuses on the problem of target segmentation boundaries. We model the dynamic process of drawing the target contour in a certain order as a Markov Decision Process (MDP) based on a deep reinforcement learning method. In the dynamic process of continuous interaction between the agent and the image, the agent tracks the boundary point by point in order within a limited length range until the contour of the target is completely drawn. In this process, the agent can quickly improve the segmentation performance by exploring an interactive policy in the image. The method we proposed is simple and effective. At the same time, we evaluate our method on the cardiac MRI scan data set. Experimental results show that our method has a better segmentation effect on the left ventricle in a small number of medical image data sets, especially in terms of segmentation boundaries, this method is better than existing methods. Based on our proposed method, the dynamic generation process of the predicted contour trajectory of the left ventricle will be displayed online at this https URL.
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

An Introduction to the Bubble Sort Algorithm

Sorting is one of the most basic operations you can apply to data. You can sort elements in different programming languages using various sorting algorithms like Quick Sort, Bubble Sort, Merge Sort, Insertion Sort, etc. Bubble Sort is the most simple algorithm among all these. In this article, you'll learn...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

NISQ Algorithm for Semidefinite Programming

Semidefinite Programming (SDP) is a class of convex optimization programs with vast applications in control theory, quantum information, combinatorial optimization and operational research. Noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) algorithms aim to make an efficient use of the current generation of quantum hardware. However, optimizing variational quantum algorithms is a challenge as it is an NP-hard problem that in general requires an exponential time to solve and can contain many far from optimal local minima. Here, we present a current term NISQ algorithm for SDP. The classical optimization program of our NISQ solver is another SDP over a smaller dimensional ansatz space. We harness the SDP based formulation of the Hamiltonian ground state problem to design a NISQ eigensolver. Unlike variational quantum eigensolvers, the classical optimization program of our eigensolver is convex, can be solved in polynomial time with the number of ansatz parameters and every local minimum is a global minimum. Further, we demonstrate the potential of our NISQ SDP solver by finding the largest eigenvalue of up to $2^{1000}$ dimensional matrices and solving graph problems related to quantum contextuality. We also discuss NISQ algorithms for rank-constrained SDPs. Our work extends the application of NISQ computers onto one of the most successful algorithmic frameworks of the past few decades.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Revealing the canalizing structure of Boolean functions: Algorithms and applications

Boolean functions can be represented in many ways including logical forms, truth tables, and polynomials. Additionally, Boolean functions have different canonical representations such as minimal disjunctive normal forms. Other canonical representation is based on the polynomial representation of Boolean functions where they can be written as a nested product of canalizing layers and a polynomial that contains the noncanalizing variables. In this paper we study the problem of identifying the canalizing layers format of Boolean functions. First, we show that the problem of finding the canalizing layers is NP-hard. Second, we present several algorithms for finding the canalizing layers of a Boolean function, discuss their complexities, and compare their performances. Third, we show applications where the computation of canalizing layers can be used for finding a disjunctive normal form of a nested canalizing function. Another application deals with the reverse engineering of Boolean networks with a prescribed layering format. Finally, implementations of our algorithms in Python and in the computer algebra system Macaulay2 are available at this https URL.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

An Optimal Algorithm for Strict Circular Seriation

We study the problem of circular seriation, where we are given a matrix of pairwise dissimilarities between $n$ objects, and the goal is to find a {\em circular order} of the objects in a manner that is consistent with their dissimilarity. This problem is a generalization of the classical {\em linear seriation} problem where the goal is to find a {\em linear order}, and for which optimal ${\cal O}(n^2)$ algorithms are known. Our contributions can be summarized as follows. First, we introduce {\em circular Robinson matrices} as the natural class of dissimilarity matrices for the circular seriation problem. Second, for the case of {\em strict circular Robinson dissimilarity matrices} we provide an optimal ${\cal O}(n^2)$ algorithm for the circular seriation problem. Finally, we propose a statistical model to analyze the well-posedness of the circular seriation problem for large $n$. In particular, we establish ${\cal O}(\log(n)/n)$ rates on the distance between any circular ordering found by solving the circular seriation problem to the underlying order of the model, in the Kendall-tau metric.
Coding & ProgrammingAPS Physics

Upgrading a Hybrid Computing Algorithm

Researchers outline a protocol for performing a popular quantum-classical machine-learning algorithm with a so-called measurement-based quantum computer, which could allow for more resource-efficient calculations. Much like toddlers turning two, researchers working on quantum computers have reached that awkward “in-between” phase: They are beginning to understand the full potential of what...
Sciencearxiv.org

Blazars SED in Conical Plasma Flow : a Monte Carlo study

Nagendra Kumar (1), Pankaj Kushwaha (2) ((1) Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India, (2) Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Science (ARIES), Nainital, India) Blazars host the most powerful persistent relativistic conical jet -- a highly collimated anisotropic flow of material/plasma. Motivated by this, we explore the blazar's...
Sciencearxiv.org

Magnetic properties and phase diagrams of the ferrimagnetic triangular nanotube with core-shell structure: A Monte Carlo study

Monte Carlo simulation has been employed to investigate the magnetic properties and phase diagrams of ferrimagnetic mixed-spin (1/2, 1) triangular Ising nanotube with core-shell structure. In particular, the effect of the exchange couplings and the temperature on the magnetic and thermodynamic properties, hysteresis loops as well as the compensation temperature have been discussed in detail. Moreover, the effects of the single-ion anisotropy, as well as external magnetic field, have been examined. The threshold values of the exchange couplings and single-ion anisotropy have been found, determining whether the system exhibits a compensation temperature. We have found that the appearance of the compensation temperature is strongly linked with the system parameters. Moreover, we have obtained the double and triple hysteresis loops for certain physical parameters in the considered magnetic system.
Computersarxiv.org

Progressive Spatio-Temporal Bilinear Network with Monte Carlo Dropout for Landmark-based Facial Expression Recognition with Uncertainty Estimation

Deep neural networks have been widely used for feature learning in facial expression recognition systems. However, small datasets and large intra-class variability can lead to overfitting. In this paper, we propose a method which learns an optimized compact network topology for real-time facial expression recognition utilizing localized facial landmark features. Our method employs a spatio-temporal bilinear layer as backbone to capture the motion of facial landmarks during the execution of a facial expression effectively. Besides, it takes advantage of Monte Carlo Dropout to capture the model's uncertainty which is of great importance to analyze and treat uncertain cases. The performance of our method is evaluated on three widely used datasets and it is comparable to that of video-based state-of-the-art methods while it has much less complexity.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum Monte Carlo study of honeycomb antiferromagnets under a triaxial strain

The honeycomb antiferromagnet under a triaxial strain is studied using the quantum Monte Carlo simulation. The strain dimerizes the exchange couplings near the corners, thus destructs the antiferromagnetic order therein. The antiferromagnetic region is continuously reduced by the strain. For the same strain strength, the exact numerical results give a much smaller antiferromagnetic region than the linear spin-wave theory. We then study the strained $XY$ antiferromagnet, where the magnon pseudo-magnetic field behaves quite differently. The $0$th Landau level appears in the middle of the spectrum, and the quantized energies above (below) it are proportional to $n^{\frac{1}{3}} (n^{\frac{2}{3}})$, which is in great contrast to the equally-spaced ones in the Heisenberg case. Besides, we find the antiferromagnetic order of the $XY$ model is much more robust to the dimerization than the Heisenberg one. The local susceptibility of the Heisenberg case is extracted by the numerical analytical continuation, and no sign of the pseudo-Landau levels is resolved. It is still not sure whether the result is due to the intrinsic problem of the numerical analytical continuation. Thus the existence of the magnon pseudo-Landau levels in the spin-$\frac{1}{2}$ strained Heisenberg Hamiltonian remains an open question. Our results are closely related to the two-dimensional van der Waals quantum antiferromagnets and may be realized experimentally.
Mathematicsjohndcook.com

Gauss algorithm for complex multiplication

The most straight-forward way of multiplying two complex numbers requires four multiplications of real numbers:. def mult(a, b, c, d): re = a*c - b*d im = b*c + a*d return (re, im) Gauss [1] discovered a way to do this with only three multiplications:. def gauss(a, b, c, d):...
Sciencearxiv.org

Micromagnetic Monte Carlo method with variable magnetization length for computation of large-scale thermodynamic equilibrium states

An efficient method for computing thermodynamic equilibrium states at the micromagnetic length scale is introduced, based on the Markov chain Monte Carlo method. Trial moves include not only rotations of spins, but also a change in their magnetization length. The method is parameterized using the longitudinal susceptibility, reproduces the same Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution as the stochastic Landau-Lifshitz-Bloch equation, and is applicable both below and above the Curie temperature. The algorithm is fully parallel, can be executed on graphical processing units, and efficiently includes the long range dipolar interaction. This method is generally useful for computing finite-temperature relaxation states both for uniform and non-uniform temperature profiles, and can be considered as complementary to zero-temperature micromagnetic energy minimization solvers, with comparable computation time. However, unlike quasi-zero temperature approaches which do not take into account the magnetization length distribution and stochasticity, the method is better suited for structures with unbroken symmetry around the applied field axis, granular films, and at higher temperatures and fields. In particular, applications to finite-temperature hysteresis loop modelling, chiral magnetic thin films, granular magnetic media, and artificial spin ices are discussed.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Horseshoe Pit mixture model for Bayesian screening with an application to light sheet fluorescence microscopy in brain imaging

Francesco Denti, Ricardo Azevedo, Chelsie Lo, Damian Wheeler, Sunil P. Gandhi, Michele Guindani, Babak Shahbaba. Finding parsimonious models through variable selection is a fundamental problem in many areas of statistical inference. Here, we focus on Bayesian regression models, where variable selection can be implemented through a regularizing prior imposed on the distribution of the regression coefficients. In the Bayesian literature, there are two main types of priors used to accomplish this goal: the spike-and-slab and the continuous scale mixtures of Gaussians. The former is a discrete mixture of two distributions characterized by low and high variance. In the latter, a continuous prior is elicited on the scale of a zero-mean Gaussian distribution. In contrast to these existing methods, we propose a new class of priors based on discrete mixture of continuous scale mixtures providing a more general framework for Bayesian variable selection. To this end, we substitute the observation-specific local shrinkage parameters (typical of continuous mixtures) with mixture component shrinkage parameters. Our approach drastically reduces the number of parameters needed and allows sharing information across the coefficients, improving the shrinkage effect. By using half-Cauchy distributions, this approach leads to a cluster-shrinkage version of the Horseshoe prior. We present the properties of our model and showcase its estimation and prediction performance in a simulation study. We then recast the model in a multiple hypothesis testing framework and apply it to a neurological dataset obtained using a novel whole-brain imaging technique.
Computersarxiv.org

Scalable and accurate multi-GPU based image reconstruction of large-scale ptychography data

While the advances in synchrotron light sources, together with the development of focusing optics and detectors, allow nanoscale ptychographic imaging of materials and biological specimens, the corresponding experiments can yield terabyte-scale large volumes of data that can impose a heavy burden on the computing platform. While Graphical Processing Units (GPUs) provide high performance for such large-scale ptychography datasets, a single GPU is typically insufficient for analysis and reconstruction. Several existing works have considered leveraging multiple GPUs to accelerate the ptychographic reconstruction. However, they utilize only Message Passing Interface (MPI) to handle the communications between GPUs. It poses inefficiency for the configuration that has multiple GPUs in a single node, especially while processing a single large projection, since it provides no optimizations to handle the heterogeneous GPU interconnections containing both low-speed links, e.g., PCIe, and high-speed links, e.g., NVLink. In this paper, we provide a multi-GPU implementation that can effectively solve large-scale ptychographic reconstruction problem with optimized performance on intra-node multi-GPU. We focus on the conventional maximum-likelihood reconstruction problem using conjugate-gradient (CG) for the solution and propose a novel hybrid parallelization model to address the performance bottlenecks in CG solver. Accordingly, we develop a tool called PtyGer (Ptychographic GPU(multiple)-based reconstruction), implementing our hybrid parallelization model design. The comprehensive evaluation verifies that PtyGer can fully preserve the original algorithm's accuracy while achieving outstanding intra-node GPU scalability.
Computersarxiv.org

Horizontal Position Reconstruction in PandaX-II

Dan Zhang, Andi Tan, Abdusalam Abdukerim, Wei Chen, Xun Chen, Yunhua Chen, Chen Cheng, Xiangyi Cui, Yingjie Fan, Deqing Fang, Changbo Fu, Mengting Fu, Lisheng Geng, Karl Giboni, Linhui Gu, Xuyuan Guo, Ke Han, Changda He, Shengming He, Di Huang, Yan Huang, Yanlin Huang, Zhou Huang, Xiangdong Ji, Yonglin Ju, Shuaijie Li, Qing Lin, Huaxuan Liu, Jianglai Liu, Liqiang Liu, Xiaoying Lu, Wenbo Ma, Yugang Ma, Yajun Mao, Yue Meng, Parinya Namwongsa, Kaixiang Ni, Jinhua Ning, Xuyang Ning, Xiangxiang Ren, Nasir Shaseed, Changsong Shang, Guofang Shen, Lin Si, Anqing Wang, Hongwei Wang, Meng Wang, Qiuhong Wang, Siguang Wang, Wei Wang, Xiuli Wang, Zhou Wang, Mengmeng Wu, Shiyong Wu, Weihao Wu, Jingkai Xia, Mengjiao Xiao, Pengwei Xie, Xiang Xiao, Binbin Yan, Jijun Yang, Yong Yang, Chunxu Yu, Jumin Yuan, Ying Yuan, Xinning Zeng, Tao Zhang, Li Zhao, Qibin Zheng, Jifang Zhou, Ning Zhou, Xiaopeng Zhou.
ScienceNature.com

Application of the random forest algorithm to Streptococcus pyogenes response regulator allele variation: from machine learning to evolutionary models

Group A Streptococcus (GAS) is a globally significant bacterial pathogen. The GAS genotyping gold standard characterises the nucleotide variation of emm, which encodes a surface-exposed protein that is recombinogenic and under immune-based selection pressure. Within a supervised learning methodology, we tested three random forest (RF) algorithms (Guided, Ordinary, and Regularized) and 53 GAS response regulator (RR) allele types to infer six genomic traits (emm-type, emm-subtype, tissue and country of sample, clinical outcomes, and isolate invasiveness). The Guided, Ordinary, and Regularized RF classifiers inferred the emm-type with accuracies of 96.7%, 95.7%, and 95.2%, using ten, three, and four RR alleles in the feature set, respectively. Notably, we inferred the emm-type with 93.7% accuracy using only mga2 and lrp. We demonstrated a utility for inferring emm-subtype (89.9%), country (88.6%), invasiveness (84.7%), but not clinical (56.9%), or tissue (56.4%), which is consistent with the complexity of GAS pathophysiology. We identified a novel cell wall-spanning domain (SF5), and proposed evolutionary pathways depicting the ‘contrariwise’ and ‘likewise’ chimeric deletion-fusion of emm and enn. We identified an intermediate strain, which provides evidence of the time-dependent excision of mga regulon genes. Overall, our workflow advances the understanding of the GAS mga regulon and its plasticity.
Sciencearxiv.org

Contrastive Learning with Continuous Proxy Meta-Data for 3D MRI Classification

Benoit Dufumier, Pietro Gori, Julie Victor, Antoine Grigis, Michel Wessa, Paolo Brambilla, Pauline Favre, Mircea Polosan, Colm McDonald, Camille Marie Piguet, Edouard Duchesnay. Traditional supervised learning with deep neural networks requires a tremendous amount of labelled data to converge to a good solution. For 3D medical images, it is often...