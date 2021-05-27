Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

A Pd/Al2O3-based micro-reformer unit fully integrated in silicon technology for H-rich gas production

By M Bianchini, N Alayo, L Soler, M Salleras, L Fonseca, J Llorca, A Tarancon
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

This work reports the design, manufacturing and catalytic activity characterization of a micro-reformer for hydrogen-rich gas generation integrated in portable-solid oxide fuel cells (u-SOFCs). The reformer has been designed as a silicon micro monolithic substrate compatible with the mainstream microelectronics fabrication technologies ensuring a cost-effective high reproducibility and reliability. Design and geometry of the system have been optimized comparing with the previous design, consisting in an array of more than 7x103 vertical through-silicon micro channels perfectly aligned (50 {um diameter) and a 5 W integrated serpentine heater consisting of three stacked metallic layers (TiW, W and Au) for perfect adhesion and passivation. Traditional fuels for SOFCs, such as ethanol or methanol, have been replaced by dimethyl ether (DME) and the chosen catalyst for DME conversion consists of Pd nanoparticles grafted on an alumina active support. The micro-channels have been coated by atomic layer deposition (ALD) with amorphous Al2O3 and the influence of rapid thermal processing (RTP) on such film has been studied. A customized ceramic 3D-printed holder has been designed to measure the specific hydrogen production rates, DME conversion and selectivity profiles of such catalyst at different temperatures.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amorphous Silicon#Ethanol#Materials Science#Pd#Dme#Pd Nanoparticles#Applied Physics#Conf#Ser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
Related
Businesstvtechnology.com

Pebble, Nevion Announce Product Integration

WEYBRIDGE, U.K. and OSLO, Norway—Pebble and Nevion today announced a new integration between Pebble Control, the company’s IP connection management solution, and Nevion’s VideoIPath orchestration and SDN (software-defined network) control software. The integration will enable Pebble Control customers to control SDNs as well as traditional IGMP-based networks that may already...
Aerospace & Defensearmy-technology.com

Micro Systems Technologies

Based on its Center of Competence for reliability, systematic methodologies have been developed to gather solid evidence regarding product and process reliability. DYCONEX is EN 9100, ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified. Modules for medical and aircraft electronics. Micro Systems Engineering (MSE), which is another affiliate of the MST Group,...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Unit Raises $51 Million To Expand FinServ Products, Integrations

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform Unit has raised $51 million in a Series B funding round, the company said in a Thursday (June 17) announcement. The financial services platform builder said the new funding will help it expand financial products and integrations — Unit has recently begun working with Plaid and Allpoint — as well as a more robust set of features, which include software development kits (SDKs) and front-end components, according to the announcement.
Entertainmentretaildesignblog.net

ATS Intelligent Transportation Technology Offices by Young H Design

The headquarters of ATS, a ground-breaking IT company known for its creative mindset, is located on two floors of an office building in the center of Shenyang, a city in the north of China. Young H Design was engaged by ATS Intelligent Transportation Technology to design a new functional office for their location Shenyang City, China.
CarsThe Auto Chanel

Mazda Announces New Technology and Product Policy towards 2030 Based on Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030

Editor's Note: Until this release I thought that Mazda was the last sane car company...but I guess I was wrong, they are joining the other Lemmings jumping off the EV cliff, planning a future of cars that no one other than airline pilots, rich guys, political know-nothings, stock market hucksters and "green" big mouths who profess EV's will SAVE THE PLANET , but they don't buy cars they use public transportation, Uber or ride their bike. Hey Mazda driving an EV is way more inconvenient than driving a regular car. Electric Motoring may work in squished polite Japan cities and other tiny 40 Km speed limited...temperate countries, but I believe will not work other places...where will all of the salary-men and women and the others, who live in Tokyo rabbit hutches charge their Mazda EV's?
Computersarxiv.org

Improving spatial resolution of scanning SQUID microscopy with an on-chip design

Scanning superconducting quantum interference device microscopy (sSQUID) is currently one of the most effective methods for direct and sensitive magnetic flux imaging on the mesoscopic scale. A SQUID-on-chip design allows integration of field coils for susceptometry in a gradiometer setup which is very desirable for measuring magnetic responses of quantum matter. However, the spatial resolution of such a design has largely been limited to micrometers due to the difficulty in approaching the sample. Here, we used electron beam lithography technology in the fabrication of the 3D nano-bridge-based SQUID devices to prepare pick-up coils with diameters down to 150 nm. Furthermore, we integrated the deep silicon etching process in order to minimize the distance between the pick-up coil and the wafer edge. Combined with a tuning-fork-based scanning head, the sharpness of the etched chip edge enables a precision of 5 nm in height control. By scanning measurements on niobium chessboard samples using these improved SQUID devices, we demonstrate sub-micron spatial resolutions in both magnetometry and susceptometry, significantly better than our previous generations of nano-SQUIDs. Such improvement in spatial resolution of SQUID-on-chip is a valuable progress for magnetic imaging of quantum materials and devices in various modes.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Computational Optimization of MnBi to Enhance Energy Product

High energy density magnets are preferred over induction magnets for many applications, including electric motors used in flying rovers, electric vehicles, and wind turbines. However, several issues related to cost and supply with state-of-the-art rare-earth-based magnet necessities development of high-flux magnets containing low cost, earth-abundant materials. Here, we demonstrate the possibility of tuning magnetization and magnetocrystalline anisotropy of one of the candidate materials, MnBi, by alloying it with foreign elements. By using the density functional theory in the high-throughput fashion, we consider the possibility of alloying MnBi with all possible metal and non-metal elements in the periodic table and found that MnBi-based alloys with Pd, Pt, Rh, Li, and O are stable against decomposition to constituent elements and have larger magnetization, energy product compared and magnetic anisotropy compared to MnBi We consider the possibility of these elements occupying half and all of the available empty sites. Combined with other favorable properties of MnBi, such as high Curie temperature and earth abundancy of constituents elements, we envision the possibility of MnBi-based high-energy-density magnets.
Computersarxiv.org

The design of a new fiber optic sensor for measuring linear velocity with pico meter/second sensitivity based on Weak-value amplification

We study the amplification of linear velocity with pico meter/second sensitivity with weak-value amplification based on generalized Sagnac effect [Phys. Rev. Lett.\textbf{93}, 143901(2004)]. Generalized Sagnac effect was first introduced by Yao et al, which included the Sagnac effect of rotation as a special case and suggested a new fiber optic sensor for measuring linear motion with nanoscale sensitivity. By using a different scheme to perform the Sagnac interferometer with the probe in momentum space, we have demonstrated the new weak measure protocol to detect the linear velocity by amplifying the phase shift of generalized Sagnac effect. At the given the maximum incident intensity of the initial spectrum, the detection limit of the intensity of the spectrometer, we can theoretically give the appropriate pre-selection, post-selection and others optical structure before experiment. Our results show our scheme with weak-value amplification is effective and feasible to detect linear velocity with pico meter/second sensitivity which is three orders of magnitude smaller than the result $\nu$=4.8 $\times$ $10^{-9}$ m/s obtained by generalized Sagnac effect.
Technologyarxiv.org

Dynamic Metasurface Antennas for Energy Efficient Massive MIMO Uplink Communications

Future wireless communications are largely inclined to deploy a massive number of antennas at the base stations (BS) by exploiting energy-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies. An emerging technology called dynamic metasurface antennas (DMAs) is promising to realize such massive antenna arrays with reduced physical size, hardware cost, and power consumption. This paper aims to optimize the energy efficiency (EE) performance of DMAs-assisted massive MIMO uplink communications. We propose an algorithmic framework for designing the transmit precoding of each multi-antenna user and the DMAs tuning strategy at the BS to maximize the EE performance, considering the availability of the instantaneous and statistical channel state information (CSI), respectively. Specifically, the proposed framework includes Dinkelbach's transform, alternating optimization, and deterministic equivalent methods. In addition, we obtain a closed-form solution to the optimal transmit signal directions for the statistical CSI case, which simplifies the corresponding transmission design. The numerical results show good convergence performance of our proposed algorithms as well as considerable EE performance gains of the DMAs-assisted massive MIMO uplink communications over the baseline schemes.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Mind the nanogap: Fast and sensitive oxygen gas sensors

(Nanowerk News) Nanogap gas sensors through a reliable and scalable fabrication strategy have been designed and produced by scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech). The gap between electrodes, which can be as small as 20 nm, allows for sensing oxygen with an unprecedented response time at relatively low temperatures, especially compared with microgap sensors. Their results pave the way towards general gas-sensing platforms for biomedical, industrial, and environmental applications.
Sciencearxiv.org

A structure-preserving surrogate model for the closure of the moment system of the Boltzmann equation using convex deep neural networks

Direct simulation of physical processes on a kinetic level is prohibitively expensive in aerospace applications due to the extremely high dimension of the solution spaces. In this paper, we consider the moment system of the Boltzmann equation, which projects the kinetic physics onto the hydrodynamic scale. The unclosed moment system can be solved in conjunction with the entropy closure strategy. Using an entropy closure provides structural benefits to the physical system of partial differential equations. Usually computing such closure of the system spends the majority of the total computational cost, since one needs to solve an ill-conditioned constrained optimization problem. Therefore, we build a neural network surrogate model to close the moment system, which preserves the structural properties of the system by design, but reduces the computational cost significantly. Numerical experiments are conducted to illustrate the performance of the current method in comparison to the traditional closure.
Physicsarxiv.org

Finite temperature mean-field theory with intrinsic non-hermitian structures for Bose gases in optical lattices

We reveal a divergent issue associated with the mean-field theory for Bose gases in optical lattices constructed by the widely used straightforward mean-field decoupling of the hopping term, where the corresponding mean-field Hamiltonian generally assumes no lower energy bound once the spatial dependence of the mean-field superfluid order parameter is taken into account. Via a systematic functional integral approach, we solve this issue by establishing a general finite temperature mean-field theory that can treat any possible spatial dependence of the order parameter without causing the divergent issue. Interestingly, we find the theory generally assumes an intrinsic non-hermitian structure that originates from the indefiniteness of the hopping matrix of the system. Within this theory, we develop an efficient approach for investigating the physics of the system at finite temperature, where properties of the system can be calculated via straightforward investigation on the saddle points of an effective potential function for the order parameter. We illustrate our approach by investigating the finite temperature superfluid transition of Bose gases in optical lattices. Since the underlying finite temperature mean-field theory is quite general, this approach can be straightforwardly applied to investigate the finite temperature properties of related systems with phases possessing complex spatial structures.
Softwarearxiv.org

Scaling optical computing in synthetic frequency dimension using integrated cavity acousto-optics

Optical computing with integrated photonics brings a pivotal paradigm shift to data-intensive computing technologies. However, the scaling of on-chip photonic architectures using spatially distributed schemes faces the challenge imposed by the fundamental limit of integration density. Synthetic dimensions of light offer the opportunity to extend the length of operand vectors within a single photonic component. Here, we show that large-scale, complex-valued matrix-vector multiplications on synthetic frequency lattices can be performed using an ultra-efficient, silicon-based nanophotonic cavity acousto-optic modulator. By harnessing the resonantly enhanced strong electro-optomechanical coupling, we achieve, in a single such modulator, the full-range phase-coherent frequency conversions across the entire synthetic lattice, which constitute a fully connected linear computing layer. Our demonstrations open up the route towards the experimental realizations of frequency-domain integrated optical computing systems simultaneously featuring very large-scale data processing and small device footprints.
Ripon, WIBusiness Insider

IPSO Announces New Products & Technologies

RIPON, Wis., June 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- IPSO, the world's most dependable laundry brand and part of Alliance Laundry Systems, recently added several products and technologies to its already extensive range of commercial laundry equipment. Topping the list of these additions is EVOLIS®, a 7-inch touchscreen control "EVOLIS®" platform on washers and tumblers, offering a number of high value new functionalities in terms of connectivity and data accessibility.
Chemistryarxiv.org

The mechanical and electrochemical properties of polyaniline-coated carbon nanotube mat

The measured capacitance, modulus and strength of carbon nanotube-polyaniline (CNT-PANI) composite electrodes render them promising candidates for structural energy storage devices. Here, CNT-PANI composite electrodes are manufactured with electrodeposition of PANI onto the bundle network of CNT mats produced via a floating catalyst chemical vapour deposition process. PANI comprises 0% to 30% by volume of the electrode. The composition, modulus, strength and capacitance of the electrodes is measured in the initial state, after the first charge, and after 1000 charge/discharge cycles. Electrode modulus and strength increase with increasing CNT volume fraction; in contrast, the capacitance increases with increasing PANI mass. Charging or cycling reduce the electrode modulus and strength due to a decrease in CNT bundle volume fraction caused by swelling; the electrode capacitance also decreases due to a reduction in PANI mass. A micromechanical model is able to predict the stress-strain response of pre-charged and cycled electrodes, based upon their measured composition after pre-charging and cycling. The electrodes possess up to 63% of their theoretical capacitance, and their tensile strengths are comparable to those of engineering alloys. Their capacitance and strength decrease by less than 15% after the application of 1000 charge/discharge cycles. These properties illustrate their potential as structural energy storage devices.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Argon Plasma Coagulation Electrosurgical Unit Market 2021 Future Challenges, Production, Demand Analysis And Outlook To 2029 : Erbe Elektromedizin, BOWA-electronic, Xcellance Medical Technologies, EMED

This market research report added by Market.biz provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Argon Plasma Coagulation Electrosurgical Unit Market. Based on historic growth analysis and the current scenario of the Argon Plasma Coagulation Electrosurgical Unit marketplace, the report intends to offer actionable insights on Global Argon Plasma Coagulation Electrosurgical Unit market growth projections. The analyzed data in the report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate a deeper understanding of multiple aspects of the Global Argon Plasma Coagulation Electrosurgical Unit market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy. This Argon Plasma Coagulation Electrosurgical Unit market report covers all the factors such as CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several others with proper and authentic data. Also, with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment researchers and analysts offers accurate and verified information through the report.
Aerospace & Defensebestnewsmonitoring.com

Current Trends in Aircraft Electrical Power Distribution Systems Market 2021 Growth Industry Analysis, and In-Depth Regional Research | Top Companies-Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Safran, United Technologies, Nord Micro

The research report on “Global Aircraft Electrical Power Distribution Systems Market 2021” delivers a detailed prognosis on the current and forecast market situation of Aircraft Electrical Power Distribution Systems in the assessment period, 2021-2026. The report examines Aircraft Electrical Power Distribution Systems market growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in Aircraft Electrical Power Distribution Systems industry, a market share of product type, application and scope of a region in detail. The Aircraft Electrical Power Distribution Systems report also consists of key drivers and limiting factors that affect the Aircraft Electrical Power Distribution Systems market growth, change in industry trends or challenges faced by Aircraft Electrical Power Distribution Systems manufacturers in forecast years.
TechnologySourceSecurity.com

Micro Key Solutions and the New DICE Corporation partner on delivering integrated Matrix Interactive platform to Millennium Monitoring stations

Micro Key Solutions and the New DICE Corporation have partnered to provide central stations, those who are using Millennium Monitoring automation software, with the ability to add interactive and advanced video services with AI analytics. Millennium Monitoring. While the two companies, both offer monitoring, and video solutions currently, the partnership...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

GaN on Silicon Technology Market Insights Analysis 2019-2025

GaN on Silicon Technology Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The GaN on Silicon Technology Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the GaN on Silicon Technology Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.