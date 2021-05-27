Cancel
Chemistry

Infrared spectra of both isomers of CO$_2$-CO in the CO$_2$ $ν_3$ region

By A.J. Barclay, A.R.W. McKellar, N. Moazzen-Ahmadi
 22 days ago

Extensive infrared spectra of the weakly-bound CO$_2$-CO dimer are observed in the carbon dioxide $\nu_3$ asymmetric stretch region (~2350 cm-1) using a tunable infrared OPO laser source to probe a pulsed slit jet supersonic expansion. Both C-bonded and O-bonded isomers are analyzed for the normal isotopologue as well as for 13CO$_2$-CO and $^{16}$O$^{13}$C$^{18}$O-CO, the latter being the first observation of an asymmetrically substituted form for which all values of Ka are allowed. Combination bands involving the lowest in-plane intermolecular bending modes are also studied for both isomers. Weak bands near 2337 cm-1 are assigned to CO$_2$ hot band transitions (v1, v2l2, v3) = (0111) <-- (0110), yielding the splitting of the degenerate CO$_2$ $\nu_2$ bend into in-plane and out-of-plane components due to the presence of the CO. This splitting has rather different values for the C- and O- bonded isomers, 4.56 and 1.59 cm-1, respectively, with the out-of-plane mode higher in energy than the in-plane for both cases.

Science
Chemistry
Physicsarxiv.org

Suppression of X-Ray-Induced Radiation Damage to Biomolecules in Aqueous Environments by Immediate Intermolecular Decay of Inner-Shell Vacancies

Andreas Hans, Philipp Schmidt, Catmarna Küstner-Wetekam, Florian Trinter, Sascha Deinert, Dana Bloß, Johannes H. Viehmann, Rebecca Schaf, Miriam Gerstel, Clara M. Saak, Jens Buck, Stephan Klumpp, Gregor Hartmann, Lorenz S. Cederbaum, Nikolai V. Kryzhevoi, André Knie. The predominant reason for the damaging power of high-energy radiation is multiple ionization of...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Oxidation of 2D electrenes: structural transition and the formation of half-metallic channels protected by oxide layers

Based on first-principles calculations we performed a systematic study of the structural stability, and the electronic properties of oxidized $A_2B$, electrenes. Initially, we have considered one-side fully oxidized $A_2B$, single layer electrenes (O/$A_2B$), with $A$= Ba, Ca, Sr, Y, and $B$= As, N, P, C. We show that the hexagonal lattice of the pristine host is no longer the ground state structure in the oxidized systems. Our total energy results reveal an exothermic structural transition from hexagonal to tetragonal (h $\rightarrow$ t) geometry, resulting in layered tetragonal structures [($A$O$AB$)$^{\rm t}$]. Phonon spectra calculations show that the ($A$O$AB$)$^{\rm t}$, systems are dynamically stable for $A$= Ba, Ca, Sr, and $B$= N [($A$O$A$N)$^{\rm t}$]. In the sequence, we have examined the surface oxidation of bilayer systems [O/($A_2\text{N})_2$/O], with $A$= Ca, Sr, Ba, where we have also found an exothermic h $\rightarrow$ t transition to a dynamically stable layered tetragonal phase [$(A$O($A$N)$_2$$A$O)$^{\rm t}$]. Further electronic structure calculations of reveal the formation of half-metallic bands spreading through the $A$N layers. These findings indicate that ($A$O$A$N)$^{\rm t}$, and $(A$O($A$N)$_2$$A$O)$^{\rm t}$, are quite interesting platforms for application in spintronics; since the half-metallic channels along the $A$N and $(A\text{N})_2$ layers (core) are protected against the environment conditions by oxidized $A\text{O}$ sheets (cover shells).
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Scientists Make a Breakthrough Towards Solving the “Grand Scientific” Structural Mystery of Glass

Glass is one of the most common subjects we see every day, but the detailed structure of this non-metallic and non-liquid material has always been a major mystery in science. A research team co-led by scientists at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has successfully discovered that the amorphous and crystalline metallic glass have the same structural building blocks. And it is the connectivity between these blocks that distinguishes the crystalline and amorphous states of the material. The findings shed light on the understanding of glass structure.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Neutron Spin Structure from e-3He Scattering with Double Spectator Tagging at the Electron-Ion Collider

Ivica Friscic, Dien Nguyen, Jackson Pybus, Alex Jentsch, Efrain Segarra, Mark Baker, Or Hen, Douglas Higinbotham, Richard Milner, Arun Tadepalli, Jennifer Rittenhouse West. The spin structure function of the neutron is traditionally determined by measuring the spin asymmetry of inclusive electron deep inelastic scattering (DIS) off polarized3He nuclei. In such experiments, nuclear effects can lead to large model dependencies in the interpretation of experimental data. Here we study the feasibility of suppressing such model dependencies by tagging both spectator protons in the process of DIS off neutrons in3He at the forthcoming Electron-Ion Collider (EIC). This allows reconstructing the momentum of the struck neutron to ensure it was nearly at rest in the initial state, thereby reducing sensitivity to nuclear corrections, and suppress contributions from electron DIS off protonsin3He. Using realistic accelerator and detector configurations, we find that the EIC can probe the neutron spin structure from xB of 0.003 to 0.651. We further find that the double spectator tagging method results in reduced uncertainties bya factor of 4 on the extracted neutron spin asymmetries over all kinematics, and by a factor of 10 in the low-xB region,thereby providing valuable insight to the spin and flavor structure of nucleons.
Chemistryarxiv.org

The mechanical and electrochemical properties of polyaniline-coated carbon nanotube mat

The measured capacitance, modulus and strength of carbon nanotube-polyaniline (CNT-PANI) composite electrodes render them promising candidates for structural energy storage devices. Here, CNT-PANI composite electrodes are manufactured with electrodeposition of PANI onto the bundle network of CNT mats produced via a floating catalyst chemical vapour deposition process. PANI comprises 0% to 30% by volume of the electrode. The composition, modulus, strength and capacitance of the electrodes is measured in the initial state, after the first charge, and after 1000 charge/discharge cycles. Electrode modulus and strength increase with increasing CNT volume fraction; in contrast, the capacitance increases with increasing PANI mass. Charging or cycling reduce the electrode modulus and strength due to a decrease in CNT bundle volume fraction caused by swelling; the electrode capacitance also decreases due to a reduction in PANI mass. A micromechanical model is able to predict the stress-strain response of pre-charged and cycled electrodes, based upon their measured composition after pre-charging and cycling. The electrodes possess up to 63% of their theoretical capacitance, and their tensile strengths are comparable to those of engineering alloys. Their capacitance and strength decrease by less than 15% after the application of 1000 charge/discharge cycles. These properties illustrate their potential as structural energy storage devices.
Physicsarxiv.org

Attosecond spectroscopy of size-resolved water clusters

Electron dynamics in water are of fundamental importance for a broad range of phenomena, but their real-time study faces numerous conceptual and methodological challenges. Here, we introduce attosecond size-resolved cluster spectroscopy and build up a molecular-level understanding of the attosecond electron dynamics in water. We measure the effect that the addition of single water molecules has on the photoionization time delays of water clusters. We find a continuous increase of the delay for clusters containing up to 4-5 molecules and little change towards larger clusters. We show that these delays are proportional to the spatial extension of the created electron hole, which first increases with cluster size and then partially localizes through the onset of structural disorder that is characteristic of large clusters and bulk liquid water. These results establish a previously unknown sensitivity of photoionization delays to electron-hole delocalization and reveal a direct link between electronic structure and attosecond photoemission dynamics. Our results offer novel perspectives for studying electron/hole delocalization and its attosecond dynamics.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Environment dependent vibrational heat transport in molecular Junctions : Rectification, quantum effects, vibrational mismatch

Vibrational heat transport in molecular junctions is a central issue in different contemporary research areas like Chemistry, material science, mechanical engineering, thermoelectrics and power generation. Our model system consists of a chain of molecules which sandwiched between two solids that are maintained at different temperatures. We employ quantum self-consistent reservoir model, which is built on generalized quantum Langevin equation, to investigate quantum effects and far from equilibrium conditions on thermal conduction at nanoscale. The present self-consistent reservoir model can easily mimic the phonon-phonon scattering mechanisms. Different thermal environments are modelled as (i) Ohmic, (ii) sub-Ohmic, and (iii) super-Ohmic environment and their effects are demonstrated for the thermal rectification properties of the system with spring graded or mass graded feature. The behavior of heat current across molecular junctions as a function of chain length, temperature gradient and phonon scattering rate are studied. Further, our analysis reveals the effects of vibrational mismatch between the solids phonon spectra on heat transfer characteristics in molecular junctions for different thermal environments.
PhysicsEurekAlert

Tailored laser fields reveal properties of transparent crystals

The surface of a material often has properties that are very different from the properties within the material. For example, a non-conducting crystal, which actually exhibits no magnetism, can show magnetisation restricted to its surface because of the way the atoms are arranged there. These distinct properties at interfaces and surfaces of materials often play a key role in the development of new functional components such as optoelectronic chips or sensors and are therefore subject to extensive research. An international research team from the University of Göttingen, the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry Göttingen and the National Research Council Canada has now succeeded in investigating the surfaces of transparent crystals using powerful irradiation from lasers. The results of the study were published in the journal Nature Communications.
Sciencearxiv.org

Comparison of the ion-to-electron temperature ratio prescription: GRMHD simulations with electron thermodynamics

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration, an Earth-size sub-millimetre radio interferometer, recently captured the first images of the central supermassive black hole in M87. These images were interpreted as gravitationally-lensed synchrotron emission from hot plasma orbiting around the black hole. In the accretion flows around low-luminosity active galactic nuclei such as M87, electrons and ions are not in thermal equilibrium. Therefore, the electron temperature, which is important for the thermal synchrotron radiation at EHT frequencies of 230 GHz, is not independently determined. In this work, we investigate the commonly used parameterised ion-to-electron temperature ratio prescription, the so-called R-$\beta$ model, considering images at 230 GHz by comparing with electron-heating prescriptions obtained from general-relativistic magnetohydrodynamical (GRMHD) simulations of magnetised accretion flows in a Magnetically Arrested Disc (MAD) regime with different recipes for the electron thermodynamics. When comparing images at 230 GHz, we find a very good match between images produced with the R-$\beta$ prescription and those produced with the turbulent- and magnetic reconnection- heating prescriptions. Indeed, this match is on average even better than that obtained when comparing the set of images built with the R-$\beta$ prescription with either a randomly chosen image or with a time-averaged one. From this comparative study of different physical aspects, which include the image, visibilities, broadband spectra, and light curves, we conclude that, within the context of images at 230 GHz relative to MAD accretion flows around supermassive black holes, the commonly-used and simple R-$\beta$ model is able to reproduce well the various and more complex electron-heating prescriptions considered here.
Physicsllnl.gov

Research highlights techniques for studying materials under extreme conditions

Michael Padilla, padilla37 [at] llnl.gov, 925-341-8692. The properties of materials under extreme conditions are of key interest to a number of fields, including planetary geophysics, materials science and inertial confinement fusion (ICF). In geophysics, the equation of state of planetary materials such as hydrogen and iron under ultrahigh pressure and density will provide a better understanding of their formation and interior structure.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Progressive Damage Modelling and Fatigue Life Prediction of Plain-weave Composite Laminates with Low-velocity Impact Damage

This paper developed a fatigue-driven residual strength model considering the effects of low-velocity impact (LVI) damage and stress ratio. New fatigue failure criteria based on fatigue-driven residual strength concept and fatigue progressive damage model were developed to simulate fatigue damage growth and predict fatigue life for plain-weave composite laminates with LVI damage. To validate the proposed model, LVI tests of plain-weave glass fibre reinforced polymer 3238A/EW250F laminates were conducted, followed by post-impact constant amplitude tension-tension, compression-compression fatigue tests and multi-step fatigue tests. Experimental results indicate that the LVI damage degrades fatigue strength of plain-weave glass fibre composite laminate drastically. The load history also plays an important role on the fatigue accumulation damage of post-impact laminates. The new fatigue progressive damage model achieves a good agreement with fatigue life of post-impact laminates and is able to capture the load sequence effect, opening a new avenue to predict fatigue failure of composite laminates.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Impact of magneto-rotational instability on grain growth in protoplanetary disks: II. Increased grain collisional velocities

Turbulence is the dominant source of collisional velocities for grains with a wide range of sizes in protoplanetary disks. So far, only Kolmogorov turbulence has been considered for calculating grain collisional velocities, despite the evidence that turbulence in protoplanetary disks may be non-Kolmogorov. In this work, we present calculations of grain collisional velocities for arbitrary turbulence models characterized by power-law spectra and determined by three dimensionless parameters: the slope of the kinetic energy spectrum, the slope of the auto-correlation time, and the Reynolds number. The implications of our results are illustrated by numerical simulations of the grain size evolution for different turbulence models. We find that for the modeled cases of the Iroshnikov-Kraichnan turbulence and the turbulence induced by the magneto-rotational instabilities, collisional velocities of small grains are much larger than those for the standard Kolmogorov turbulence. This leads to faster grain coagulation in the outer regions of protoplanetary disks, resulting in rapid increase of dust opacity in mm-wavelength and possibly promoting planet formation in very young disks.
PhysicsNature.com

From Slater to Mott physics by epitaxially engineering electronic correlations in oxide interfaces

Using spin-assisted ab initio random structure searches, we explore an exhaustive quantum phase diagram of archetypal interfaced Mott insulators, i.e. lanthanum-iron and lanthanum-titanium oxides. In particular, we report that the charge transfer induced by the interfacial electronic reconstruction stabilises a high-spin ferrous Fe2+ state. We provide a pathway to control the strength of correlation in this electronic state by tuning the epitaxial strain, yielding a manifold of quantum electronic phases, i.e. Mott-Hubbard, charge transfer and Slater insulating states. Furthermore, we report that the electronic correlations are closely related to the structural oxygen octahedral rotations, whose control is able to stabilise the low-spin state of Fe2+ at low pressure previously observed only under the extreme high pressure conditions in the Earth’s lower mantle. Thus, we provide avenues for magnetic switching via THz radiations which have crucial implications for next generation of spintronics technologies.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Efficient Gaussian Process Regression for prediction of molecular crystals harmonic free energies

We present a method to accurately predict the Helmholtz harmonic free energies of molecular crystals in high-throughput settings. This is achieved by devising a computationally efficient framework that employs a Gaussian Process Regression model based on local atomic environments. The cost to train the model with ab initio potentials is reduced by starting the optimisation of the framework parameters, as well as the training and validation sets, with an empirical potential. This is then transferred to train the model based on density-functional theory potentials, including dispersion-corrections. We benchmarked our framework on a set of 444 hydrocarbon crystal structures, comprising 38 polymorphs, and 406 crystal structures either measured in different conditions or derived from them. Superior performance and high prediction accuracy, with mean absolute deviation below 0.04 kJ/mol/atom at 300 K is achieved by training on as little as 60 crystal structures. Furthermore, we demonstrate the predictive efficiency and accuracy of the developed framework by successfully calculating the thermal lattice expansion of aromatic hydrocarbon crystals within the quasi-harmonic approximation, and predict how lattice expansion affects the polymorph stability ranking.
Sciencearxiv.org

Analytical Green's Functions for Continuum Spectra

Green's functions with continuum spectra are a way of avoiding the strong bounds on new physics from the absence of new narrow resonances in experimental data. We model such a situation with a five-dimensional model with two branes along the extra dimension $z$, the ultraviolet (UV) and the infrared (IR) one, such that the metric between the UV and the IR brane is AdS$_5$, thus solving the hierarchy problem, and beyond the IR brane the metric is that of a linear dilaton model, which extends to $z\to\infty$. This simplified metric, which can be considered as an approximation of a more complicated (and smooth) one, leads to analytical Green's functions (with a mass gap $m_g = \rho/2$ and a continuum for $s > m_g^2$) which could then be easily incorporated in the experimental codes. The theory contains Standard Model gauge bosons in the bulk with Neumann boundary conditions in the UV brane. To cope with electroweak observables the theory is also endowed with an extra custodial gauge symmetry in the bulk, with gauge bosons with Dirichlet boundary conditions in the UV brane, and without zero (massless) modes. All Green's functions have analytical expressions and exhibit poles in the second Riemann sheet of the complex plane at $s=M_n^2-i M_n\Gamma_n$, denoting a discrete (infinite) set of broad resonances with masses $(M_n)$ and widths $(\Gamma_n)$. For gauge bosons with Neumann or Dirichlet boundary conditions, the mass and widths of resonances satisfy the (approximate) equation $s=-\mathcal W_n^2[\pm (1+i)/4]\rho^2$, where $\mathcal W_n$ is the $n$-th branch of the Lambert function.
Chemistrytecheblog.com

Researchers Develop Self-Healing Concrete That Uses an Enzyme That Reacts with Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) researchers have managed to use an enzyme found in red blood cells to create self-healing concrete that is four times more durable than traditional the standard material, extending the life of these structures by eliminating the need for expensive repairs or replacements. More specifically, it makes use of carbonic anhydrase (CA), an enzyme found in red blood cells that quickly transfers CO2 from the cells to the blood stream. Read more for a video to see it in-action and additional information.
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

Hydrophobic copper catalyst to mitigate electrolyte flooding

The electroreduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) to produce value-added multicarbon compounds is an effective way to cut down CO2 emission. However, the low solubility of CO2 largely limits the application of related technology. Although gas diffusion electrode (GDE) can accelerate the reaction rate, the instability of the catalysts caused by...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Computational Optimization of MnBi to Enhance Energy Product

High energy density magnets are preferred over induction magnets for many applications, including electric motors used in flying rovers, electric vehicles, and wind turbines. However, several issues related to cost and supply with state-of-the-art rare-earth-based magnet necessities development of high-flux magnets containing low cost, earth-abundant materials. Here, we demonstrate the possibility of tuning magnetization and magnetocrystalline anisotropy of one of the candidate materials, MnBi, by alloying it with foreign elements. By using the density functional theory in the high-throughput fashion, we consider the possibility of alloying MnBi with all possible metal and non-metal elements in the periodic table and found that MnBi-based alloys with Pd, Pt, Rh, Li, and O are stable against decomposition to constituent elements and have larger magnetization, energy product compared and magnetic anisotropy compared to MnBi We consider the possibility of these elements occupying half and all of the available empty sites. Combined with other favorable properties of MnBi, such as high Curie temperature and earth abundancy of constituents elements, we envision the possibility of MnBi-based high-energy-density magnets.