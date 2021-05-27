Bend losses in flexible polyurethane antiresonant terahertz waveguides

We consider high dimensional random optimization problems where the dynamical variables are subjected to non-convex excluded volume constraints. We focus on the case in which the cost function is a simple quadratic cost and the excluded volume constraints are modeled by a perceptron constraint satisfaction problem. We show that depending on the density of constraints, one can have different situations. If the number of constraints is small, one typically has a phase where the ground state of the cost function is unique and sits on the boundary of the island of configurations allowed by the constraints. In this case there is an hypostatic number of constraints that are marginally satisfied. If the number of constraints is increased one enters in a glassy phase where the cost function has many local minima sitting again on the boundary of the regions of allowed configurations. At the phase transition point the total number of constraints that are marginally satisfied becomes equal to the number of degrees of freedom in the problem and therefore we say that these minima are isostatic. We conjecture that increasing further the constraints the system stays isostatic up to the point where the volume of available phase space shrinks to zero. We derive our results using the replica method and we also analyze a dynamical algorithm, the Karush-Kuhn-Tucker algorithm, through dynamical mean field theory and we show how to recover the results of the replica approach in the replica symmetric phase.