Bend losses in flexible polyurethane antiresonant terahertz waveguides

By Alessio Stefani, Jonathan Skelton, Alessandro Tuniz
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

The quest for practical waveguides operating in the terahertz range faces two major hurdles: large losses and high rigidity. While recent years have been marked by remarkable progress in lowering the impact of material losses using hollow-core guidance, such waveguides are typically not flexible. Here we experimentally and numerically investigate antiresonant dielectric waveguides made of polyurethane, a commonly used dielectric with a low Young's modulus. The hollow-core nature of antiresonant fibers leads to low transmission losses using simple structures, whereas the low Young's modulus of polyurethane makes them extremely flexible. The structures presented enable millimeter-wave manipulation in centimeter-thick waveguides in the same spirit as conventional (visible- and near-IR-) optical fibers, i.e. conveniently and reconfigurably. We investigate two canonical antiresonant geometries formed by one- and six-tubes, experimentally comparing their transmission, bend losses and mode profiles. The waveguides under investigation have loss below 1 dB/cm in their sub-THz transmission bands, increasing by 1 dB/cm for a bend radius of about 10 cm, which is analogous to bending standard $125 \mu{\rm m}$ diameter fiber to a 1.2 mm radius.

arxiv.org
