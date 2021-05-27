Bend losses in flexible polyurethane antiresonant terahertz waveguides
The quest for practical waveguides operating in the terahertz range faces two major hurdles: large losses and high rigidity. While recent years have been marked by remarkable progress in lowering the impact of material losses using hollow-core guidance, such waveguides are typically not flexible. Here we experimentally and numerically investigate antiresonant dielectric waveguides made of polyurethane, a commonly used dielectric with a low Young's modulus. The hollow-core nature of antiresonant fibers leads to low transmission losses using simple structures, whereas the low Young's modulus of polyurethane makes them extremely flexible. The structures presented enable millimeter-wave manipulation in centimeter-thick waveguides in the same spirit as conventional (visible- and near-IR-) optical fibers, i.e. conveniently and reconfigurably. We investigate two canonical antiresonant geometries formed by one- and six-tubes, experimentally comparing their transmission, bend losses and mode profiles. The waveguides under investigation have loss below 1 dB/cm in their sub-THz transmission bands, increasing by 1 dB/cm for a bend radius of about 10 cm, which is analogous to bending standard $125 \mu{\rm m}$ diameter fiber to a 1.2 mm radius.arxiv.org