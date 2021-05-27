Cancel
Analytic determination of lung microgeometry with gas diffusion magnetic resonance

By Niels Buhl
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Through inhalation of, e.g., hyperpolarized $^3$He, it is possible to acquire gas diffusion magnetic resonance measurements that depend on the local geometry in the vast network of microscopic airways that form the respiratory zone of the human lung. Here, we demonstrate that this can be used to determine the dimensions (length and radius) of these airways noninvasively. Specifically, the above technique allows measurement of the weighted time-dependent diffusion coefficient (also called the apparent diffusion coefficient), which we here derive in analytic form using symmetries in the airway network. Agreement with experiment is found for the full span of published hyperpolarized $^3$He diffusion magnetic resonance measurements (diffusion times from milliseconds to seconds) and published invasive airway dimension measurements.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Resonance#Diffusion#Geometry#Coefficient#Medical Physics
Astronomyarxiv.org

Supermassive Star Formation in Magnetized Atomic-Cooling Gas Clouds: Enhanced Accretion, Intermittent Fragmentation, and Continuous Mergers

Shingo Hirano (1 and 2), Masahiro N. Machida (1 and 3), Shantanu Basu (3) ((1) Kyushu University, (2) University of Tokyo, (3) University of Western Ontario) The origin of supermassive black holes (with $\gtrsim\!10^9\,M_{\odot}$) in the early universe (redshift $z \sim 7$) remains poorly understood. Gravitational collapse of a massive primordial gas cloud is a promising initial process, but theoretical studies have difficulty growing the black hole fast enough. We focus on the magnetic effects on star formation that occurs in an atomic-cooling gas cloud. Using a set of three-dimensional magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations, we investigate the star formation process in the magnetized atomic-cooling gas cloud with different initial magnetic field strengths. Our simulations show that the primordial magnetic seed field can be quickly amplified during the early accretion phase after the first protostar formation. The strong magnetic field efficiently extracts angular momentum from accreting gas and increases the accretion rate, which results in the high fragmentation rate in the gravitationally unstable disk region. On the other hand, the coalescence rate of fragments is also enhanced by the angular momentum transfer due to the magnetic effects. Almost all the fragments coalesce to the primary star, so the mass growth rate of the massive star increases due to the magnetic effects. We conclude that the magnetic effects support the direct collapse scenario of supermassive star formation.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Stern and Diffuse Layer Interactions During Ionic Strength Cycling

Emily Ma, Jeongmin Kim, HanByul Chang, Paul E. Ohno, Richard J. Jodts, Thomas F. Miller III, Franz M. Geiger. Second harmonic generation amplitude and phase measurements are acquired in real time from fused silica:water interfaces that are subjected to ionic strength transitions conducted at pH 5.8. In conjunction with atomistic modeling, we identify correlations between structure in the Stern layer, encoded in the total second-order nonlinear susceptibility, chi(2)tot, and in the diffuse layer, encoded in the product of chi(2)tot and the total interfacial potential, phi(0)tot. chi(2)tot:phi(0)tot correlation plots indicate that the dynamics in the Stern and diffuse layers are decoupled from one another under some conditions (large change in ionic strength), while they change in lockstep under others (smaller change in ionic strength) as the ionic strength in the aqueous bulk solution varies. The quantitative structural and electrostatic information obtained also informs on the molecular origin of hysteresis in ionic strength cycling over fused silica. Atomistic simulations suggest a prominent role of contact ion pairs (as opposed to solvent-separated ion pairs) in the Stern layer. Those simulations also indicate that net water alignment is limited to the first 2 nm from the interface, even at 0 M ionic strength, highlighting water's polarization as an important contributor to nonlinear optical signal generation.
Physicsarxiv.org

Free energy landscapes, diffusion coefficients and kinetic rates from transition paths

We address the problem of constructing accurate mathematical models of the dynamics of complex systems projected on a collective variable. To this aim we introduce a conceptually simple yet effective algorithm for estimating the parameters of Langevin and Fokker-Planck equations from a set of short, possibly out-of-equilibrium molecular dynamics trajectories, obtained for instance from transition path sampling or as relaxation from high free-energy configurations. The approach maximizes the model likelihood based on any explicit expression of the short-time propagator, hence it can be applied to different evolution equations. We demonstrate the numerical efficiency and robustness of the algorithm on model systems, and we apply it to reconstruct the projected dynamics of pairs of C60 and C240 fullerene molecules in explicit water. Our methodology allows reconstructing the accurate thermodynamics and kinetics of activated processes, namely free energy landscapes, diffusion coefficients and kinetic rates. Compared to existing enhanced sampling methods, we directly exploit short unbiased trajectories, at a competitive computational cost.
Sciencearxiv.org

Particle Diffusion and Acceleration in Magnetorotational Instability Turbulence

Hot accretion flows contain collisionless plasmas that are believed to be capable of accelerating particles to very high energies, as a result of turbulence generated by the magnetorotational instability (MRI). We conduct unstratified shearing-box simulations of the MRI turbulence in ideal magnetohydrodynamic (MHD), and inject energetic (relativistic) test particles in simulation snapshots to conduct a detailed investigation on particle diffusion and stochastic acceleration. We consider different amount of net vertical magnetic flux to achieve different disk magnetizations levels at saturated states, with sufficiently high resolution to resolve the gyro-radii ($R_g$) of most particles. Particles with large $R_g$ ($\gtrsim0.03$ disk scale height $H$) show spatial diffusion coefficients of $\sim30$ and $\sim5$ times Bohm values in the azimuthal and poloidal directions, respectively. We further measure particle momentum diffusion coefficient $D(p)$ by applying the Fokker-Planck equation to particle momentum evolution. For these particles, contribution from turbulent fluctuations scales as $D(p)\propto p$, and shear acceleration takes over when $R_g\gtrsim0.1H$, characterized by $D(p)\propto p^3$. For particles with smaller $R_g$ ($\lesssim0.03H$), their spatial diffusion coefficients roughly scale as $\sim p^{-1}$, and show evidence of $D(p)\propto p^2$ scaling in momentum diffusion but with large uncertainties. We find that multiple effects contribute to stochastic acceleration/deceleration, and the process is also likely affected by intermittency in the MRI turbulence. We also discuss the potential of accelerating PeV cosmic-rays in hot accretion flows around supermassive black holes.
Physicsarxiv.org

Orbitally Selective Resonant Photodoping to Enhance Superconductivity

Signatures of superconductivity at elevated temperatures above $T_c$ in high temperature superconductors have been observed near 1/8 hole doping for photoexcitation with infrared or optical light polarized either in the CuO$_2$-plane or along the $c$-axis. While the use of in-plane polarization has been effective for incident energies aligned to specific phonons, $c$-axis laser excitation in a broad range between 5 $\mu$m and 400 nm was found to affect the superconducting dynamics in striped La$_{1.885}$Ba$_{0.115}$CuO$_4$, with a maximum enhancement in the $1/\omega$ dependence to the conductivity observed at 800 nm. This broad energy range, and specifically 800 nm, is not resonant with any phonon modes, yet induced electronic excitations appear to be connected to superconductivity at energy scales well above the typical gap energies in the cuprates. A critical question is what can be responsible for such an effect at 800 nm? Using time-dependent exact diagonalization, we demonstrate that the holes in the CuO$_2$ plane can be photoexcited into the charge reservoir layers at resonant wavelengths within a multi-band Hubbard model. This orbitally selective photoinduced charge transfer effectively changes the in-plane doping level, which can lead to an enhancement of $T_c$ near the 1/8 anomaly.
Sciencearxiv.org

Exact simulation of the first passage time through a given level for jump diffusions

Continuous-time stochastic processes play an important role in the description of random phenomena, it is therefore of prime interest to study particular variables depending on their paths, like stopping time for example. One approach consists in pointing out explicit expressions of the probability distributions, an other approach is rather based on the numerical generation of the random variables. We propose an algorithm in order to generate the first passage time through a given level of a one-dimensional jump diffusion. This process satisfies a stochastic differential equation driven by a Brownian motion and subject to random shocks characterized by an independent Poisson process. Our algorithm belongs to the family of rejection sampling procedures, also called exact simulation in this context: the outcome of the algorithm and the stopping time under consideration are identically distributed. It is based on both the exact simulation of the diffusion at a given time and on the exact simulation of first passage time for continuous diffusions. It is therefore based on an extension of the algorithm introduced by Herrmann and Zucca [16] in the continuous framework. The challenge here is to generate the exact position of a continuous diffusion conditionally to the fact that the given level has not been reached before. We present the construction of the algorithm and give numerical illustrations, conditions on the recurrence of jump diffusions are also discussed.
Sciencearxiv.org

Local and Global Existence for Non-local Multi-Species Advection-Diffusion Models

Non-local advection is a key process in a range of biological systems, from cells within individuals to the movement of whole organisms. Consequently, in recent years, there has been increasing attention on modelling non-local advection mathematically. These often take the form of partial differential equations, with integral terms modelling the non-locality. One common formalism is the aggregation-diffusion equation, a class of advection diffusion models with non-local advection. This was originally used to model a single population, but has recently been extended to the multi-species case to model the way organisms may alter their movement in the presence of coexistent species. Here we prove existence theorems for a class of non-local multi-species advection-diffusion models, with an arbitrary number of co-existent species. We prove global existence for models in n=1 spatial dimension and local existence for n>1. We describe an efficient spectral method for numerically solving these models and provide example simulation output. Overall, this helps provide a solid mathematical foundation for studying the effect of inter-species interactions on movement and space use.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

The extended diffusive Sachdev-Ye-Kitaev model as a sort of "strange metal"

The 0+1-d Sachdev-Ye-Kitaev (SYK) fermionic model attracts nowadays a wide spread interest of the Condensed Matter community, as a benchmark toy model for strong electron correlation and non Fermi Liquid behavior. It is exactly solvable in the infrared limit and reproduces the linear dependence of the resistivity on temperature T, in linear response, typical of the strange metal phase of High Temperature Superconducting (HTS) materials. The breaking of its conformal symmetry requires ultraviolet corrections for a faithful description of its pseudo Goldstone Modes. Extension of the model to higher space dimension includes a local U(1) phase generating collective bosonic excitations driven by the additional ultraviolet contribution to the action. These excitations are studied here, in a temperature window of incoherent dynamics in which the expected chaotic regime has not yet taken over. We identify them as neutral diffusive energy excitations with temperature dependent lifetime h / k_B T. They provide thermalization of the system and contribute to the T dependence of the transport coefficients. The linear unbound T increase of particle current is confirmed by our hydrodynamic modelization. A quantum liquid in interaction with this system would become a Marginal Fermi Liquid.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

'Wonder material' used to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory experiments

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have successfully used graphene -- one of the strongest, thinnest known materials -- to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory experiments. The researchers say the discovery could be a breakthrough in coronavirus detection, with potential applications in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants.
Computersarxiv.org

PriorGrad: Improving Conditional Denoising Diffusion Models with Data-Driven Adaptive Prior

Sang-gil Lee, Heeseung Kim, Chaehun Shin, Xu Tan, Chang Liu, Qi Meng, Tao Qin, Wei Chen, Sungroh Yoon, Tie-Yan Liu. Denoising diffusion probabilistic models have been recently proposed to generate high-quality samples by estimating the gradient of the data density. The framework assumes the prior noise as a standard Gaussian distribution, whereas the corresponding data distribution may be more complicated than the standard Gaussian distribution, which potentially introduces inefficiency in denoising the prior noise into the data sample because of the discrepancy between the data and the prior. In this paper, we propose PriorGrad to improve the efficiency of the conditional diffusion model (for example, a vocoder using a mel-spectrogram as the condition) by applying an adaptive prior derived from the data statistics based on the conditional information. We formulate the training and sampling procedures of PriorGrad and demonstrate the advantages of an adaptive prior through a theoretical analysis. Focusing on the audio domain, we consider the recently proposed diffusion-based audio generative models based on both the spectral and time domains and show that PriorGrad achieves a faster convergence leading to data and parameter efficiency and improved quality, and thereby demonstrating the efficiency of a data-driven adaptive prior.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A hidden, heavier resonance of the Higgs field

In Veltman's original view, the Standard Model with a large Higgs particle mass of about 1 TeV was the natural completion of non-renormalizable Glashow model. This mass was thus a second threshold for weak interactions, as the W mass was for the non-renormalizable 4-fermion V-A theory. Today, after the observation of the narrow scalar resonance at 125 GeV, Veltman's large-mass idea seems to be ruled out. Yet, this is not necessarily true. Depending on the description of SSB in $\Phi^4$ theory, and by combining analytic calculations and lattice simulations, besides the known particle at 125 GeV, a new resonance of the Higgs field may also show up around 700 GeV. The peculiarity, though, is that this heavier state would couple to longitudinal vector bosons with the same typical strength of the low-mass state and thus represent a relatively narrow resonance. In this way, such hypothetical new resonance would naturally fit with some excess of 4-lepton events observed by ATLAS around 680 GeV. Analogous data from CMS are needed to confirm or disprove this interpretation. Implications of a two-mass structure for radiative corrections are also discussed.
Sciencearxiv.org

Hippocampus segmentation in magnetic resonance images of Alzheimer's patients using Deep machine learning

Background: Alzheimers disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder and the main cause of dementia in aging. Hippocampus is prone to changes in the early stages of Alzheimers disease. Detection and observation of the hippocampus changes using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) before the onset of Alzheimers disease leads to the faster preventive and therapeutic measures. Objective: The aim of this study was the segmentation of the hippocampus in magnetic resonance (MR) images of Alzheimers patients using deep machine learning method. Methods: U-Net architecture of convolutional neural network was proposed to segment the hippocampus in the real MRI data. The MR images of the 100 and 35 patients available in Alzheimers disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) dataset, was used for the train and test of the model, respectively. The performance of the proposed method was compared with manual segmentation by measuring the similarity metrics. Results: The desired segmentation achieved after 10 iterations. A Dice similarity coefficient (DSC) = 92.3%, sensitivity = 96.5%, positive predicted value (PPV) = 90.4%, and Intersection over Union (IoU) value for the train 92.94 and test 92.93 sets were obtained which are acceptable. Conclusion: The proposed approach is promising and can be extended in the prognosis of Alzheimers disease by the prediction of the hippocampus volume changes in the early stage of the disease.
arxiv.org

Urban hierarchy and spatial diffusion over the innovation life cycle

Successful innovations achieve large geographical coverage by spreading across settlements and distances. For decades, spatial diffusion has been argued to take place along the urban hierarchy such that the innovation first spreads from large to medium cities then later from medium to small cities. Yet, the role of geographical distance, the other major factor of spatial diffusion, was difficult to identify in hierarchical diffusion due to missing data on spreading events. In this paper, we exploit spatial patterns of individual invitations on a social media platform sent from registered users to new users over the entire life cycle of the platform. This enables us to disentangle the role of urban hierarchy and the role of distance by observing the source and target locations of flows over an unprecedented timescale. We demonstrate that hierarchical diffusion greatly overlaps with diffusion to close distances and these factors co-evolve over the life cycle; thus, their joint analysis is necessary. Then, a regression framework is applied to estimate the number of invitations sent between pairs of towns by years in the life cycle with the population sizes of the source and target towns, their combinations, and the distance between them. We confirm that hierarchical diffusion prevails initially across large towns only but emerges in the full spectrum of settlements in the middle of the life cycle when adoption accelerates. Unlike in previous gravity estimations, we find that after an intensifying role of distance in the middle of the life cycle a surprisingly weak distance effect characterizes the last years of diffusion. Our results stress the dominance of urban hierarchy in spatial diffusion and inform future predictions of innovation adoption at local scales.
Sciencearxiv.org

Citation Swing Factor: An Indicator to Measure the Diffusion of Cited Items

The h-index, introduced by Hirsch, is based on the mutual variation between the number of cited and source items. The temporally continuous nature of the citation accretion process causes a shift of cited items from the h-core zone to the adjacent citation-asymmetric zones, viz. h-excess zone, or h-tail zone. The name given to this shifting phenomenon is the Diffusion of Cited Items (DCI). In this paper, two new variables are introduced, i.e., the Fold of Excess citation over Total citations (FET), denoted by $\epsilon^2$ and the Fold of h-core citation over Excess citations (FHE), denoted by $\theta^2$. On the basis of $\theta$ and $\epsilon$, another indicator is introduced, i.e., the Citation Swing Factor (CSF), defined as $d\theta/d\epsilon$, which indicates the differential coefficient of $\theta$ with respect to $\epsilon$. The time dependence of FET and FHE is also discussed. The possible solutions of are derived here. The functionality of CSF ($d\theta/d\epsilon$) to measure the diffusion process quantitatively will be tested later on for journals, authors and institutions.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Quantum diffusion map for nonlinear dimensionality reduction

Inspired by random walk on graphs, diffusion map (DM) is a class of unsupervised machine learning that offers automatic identification of low-dimensional data structure hidden in a high-dimensional dataset. In recent years, among its many applications, DM has been successfully applied to discover relevant order parameters in many-body systems, enabling automatic classification of quantum phases of matter. However, classical DM algorithm is computationally prohibitive for a large dataset, and any reduction of the time complexity would be desirable. With a quantum computational speedup in mind, we propose a quantum algorithm for DM, termed quantum diffusion map (qDM). Our qDM takes as an input N classical data vectors, performs an eigen-decomposition of the Markov transition matrix in time $O(\log^3 N)$, and classically constructs the diffusion map via the readout (tomography) of the eigenvectors, giving a total runtime of $O(N^2 \text{polylog}\, N)$. Lastly, quantum subroutines in qDM for constructing a Markov transition operator, and for analyzing its spectral properties can also be useful for other random walk-based algorithms.
Sciencearxiv.org

Deep Transfer Learning for Brain Magnetic Resonance Image Multi-class Classification

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a principal diagnostic approach used in the field of radiology to create images of the anatomical and physiological structure of patients. MRI is the prevalent medical imaging practice to find abnormalities in soft tissues. Traditionally they are analyzed by a radiologist to detect abnormalities in soft tissues, especially the brain. The process of interpreting a massive volume of patient's MRI is laborious. Hence, the use of Machine Learning methodologies can aid in detecting abnormalities in soft tissues with considerable accuracy. In this research, we have curated a novel dataset and developed a framework that uses Deep Transfer Learning to perform a multi-classification of tumors in the brain MRI images. In this paper, we adopted the Deep Residual Convolutional Neural Network (ResNet50) architecture for the experiments along with discriminative learning techniques to train the model. Using the novel dataset and two publicly available MRI brain datasets, this proposed approach attained a classification accuracy of 86.40% on the curated dataset, 93.80% on the Harvard Whole Brain Atlas dataset, and 97.05% accuracy on the School of Biomedical Engineering dataset. Results of our experiments significantly demonstrate our proposed framework for transfer learning is a potential and effective method for brain tumor multi-classification tasks.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Diffusion of cosmic rays in MHD turbulence with magnetic mirrors

As the fundamental physical process with many astrophysical implications, the diffusion of cosmic rays (CRs) is determined by their interaction with magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) turbulence. We consider the magnetic mirroring effect arising from MHD turbulence on the diffusion of CRs. Due to the intrinsic superdiffusion of turbulent magnetic fields, CRs with large pitch angles that undergo mirror reflection, i.e., bouncing CRs, are not trapped between magnetic mirrors, but move diffusively along the magnetic field, leading to a new type of parallel diffusion. This diffusion is in general slower than the diffusion of non-bouncing CRs with small pitch angles that undergo gyroresonant scattering. The critical pitch angle at the balance between magnetic mirroring and pitch-angle scattering is important for determining the diffusion coefficients of both bouncing and non-bouncing CRs and their scalings with the CR energy. We find non-universal energy scalings of diffusion coefficients, depending on the properties of MHD turbulence.