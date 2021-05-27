Analytic determination of lung microgeometry with gas diffusion magnetic resonance
Through inhalation of, e.g., hyperpolarized $^3$He, it is possible to acquire gas diffusion magnetic resonance measurements that depend on the local geometry in the vast network of microscopic airways that form the respiratory zone of the human lung. Here, we demonstrate that this can be used to determine the dimensions (length and radius) of these airways noninvasively. Specifically, the above technique allows measurement of the weighted time-dependent diffusion coefficient (also called the apparent diffusion coefficient), which we here derive in analytic form using symmetries in the airway network. Agreement with experiment is found for the full span of published hyperpolarized $^3$He diffusion magnetic resonance measurements (diffusion times from milliseconds to seconds) and published invasive airway dimension measurements.arxiv.org