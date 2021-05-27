Cancel
Route to High-Performance Micro-solid Oxide Fuel Cells on Metallic Substrates

By Matthew P. Wells, Adam J. Lovett, Thomas Chalklen, Federico Baiutti, Albert Tarancon, Xuejing Wang, Jie Ding, Haiyan Wang, Sohini Kar-Narayan, Matias Acosta, Judith L. MacManus-Driscoll
 22 days ago

Matthew P. Wells, Adam J. Lovett, Thomas Chalklen, Federico Baiutti, Albert Tarancon, Xuejing Wang, Jie Ding, Haiyan Wang, Sohini Kar-Narayan, Sohini Kar-Narayan, Matias Acosta, Judith L. MacManus-Driscoll. Micro-solid oxide fuel cells based on thin films have strong potential for use in portable power devices. However, devices based on silicon substrates...

Industryreportsgo.com

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Hydrogen Tank Market to grow substantially through 2027

The business intelligence report on Hydrogen Fuel Cell Hydrogen Tank market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Casimir pressure in peptide films on metallic substrates: Change of sign via graphene coating

We find that the Casimir pressure in peptide films deposited on metallic substrates is always repulsive which makes these films less stable. It is shown that by adding a graphene sheet on top of peptide film one can change the sign of the Casimir pressure by making it attractive. For this purpose, the formalism of the Lifshitz theory is extended to the case when the film and substrate materials are described by the frequency-dependent dielectric permittivities, whereas the response of graphene to the electromagnetic field is governed by the polarization tensor in (2+1)-dimensional space-time found in the framework of the Dirac model. Both pristine and gapped and doped graphene sheets are considered possessing some nonzero energy gap and chemical potential. According to our results, in all cases the presence of graphene sheet makes the Casimir pressure in peptide film deposited on a metallic substrate attractive starting from some minimum film thickness. The value of this minimum thickness becomes smaller with increasing chemical potential and larger with increasing energy gap and the fraction of water in peptide film. The physical explanation for these results is provided, and their possible applications in organic electronics are discussed.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Oxidation of 2D electrenes: structural transition and the formation of half-metallic channels protected by oxide layers

Based on first-principles calculations we performed a systematic study of the structural stability, and the electronic properties of oxidized $A_2B$, electrenes. Initially, we have considered one-side fully oxidized $A_2B$, single layer electrenes (O/$A_2B$), with $A$= Ba, Ca, Sr, Y, and $B$= As, N, P, C. We show that the hexagonal lattice of the pristine host is no longer the ground state structure in the oxidized systems. Our total energy results reveal an exothermic structural transition from hexagonal to tetragonal (h $\rightarrow$ t) geometry, resulting in layered tetragonal structures [($A$O$AB$)$^{\rm t}$]. Phonon spectra calculations show that the ($A$O$AB$)$^{\rm t}$, systems are dynamically stable for $A$= Ba, Ca, Sr, and $B$= N [($A$O$A$N)$^{\rm t}$]. In the sequence, we have examined the surface oxidation of bilayer systems [O/($A_2\text{N})_2$/O], with $A$= Ca, Sr, Ba, where we have also found an exothermic h $\rightarrow$ t transition to a dynamically stable layered tetragonal phase [$(A$O($A$N)$_2$$A$O)$^{\rm t}$]. Further electronic structure calculations of reveal the formation of half-metallic bands spreading through the $A$N layers. These findings indicate that ($A$O$A$N)$^{\rm t}$, and $(A$O($A$N)$_2$$A$O)$^{\rm t}$, are quite interesting platforms for application in spintronics; since the half-metallic channels along the $A$N and $(A\text{N})_2$ layers (core) are protected against the environment conditions by oxidized $A\text{O}$ sheets (cover shells).
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Catalytic high-temperature oxidations: Individual atom or metal cluster?

(Nanowerk News) Highly dispersed platinum catalysts provide new possibilities for industrial processes, such as the flameless combustion of methane, propane, or carbon monoxide, which has fewer emissions and is more resource efficient and consistent than conventional combustion. In the journal Angewandte Chemie ("Single-Site vs. Cluster Catalysis in High Temperature Oxidations"),...
ChemistryScience Now

Lead halide–templated crystallization of methylamine-free perovskite for efficient photovoltaic modules

You are currently viewing the abstract. Upscaling efficient and stable perovskite layers is one of the most challenging issues in the commercialization of perovskite solar cells. Here, a lead halide–templated crystallization strategy is developed for printing formamidinium (FA)–cesium (Cs) lead triiodide perovskite films. High-quality large-area films are achieved through controlled nucleation and growth of a lead halide•N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone adduct that can react in situ with embedded FAI/CsI to directly form α-phase perovskite, sidestepping the phase transformation from δ-phase. A nonencapsulated device with 23% efficiency and excellent long-term thermal stability (at 85°C) in ambient air (~80% efficiency retention after 500 hours) is achieved with further addition of potassium hexafluorophosphate. The slot die–printed minimodules achieve champion efficiencies of 20.42% (certified efficiency 19.3%) and 19.54% with an active area of 17.1 and 65.0 square centimeters, respectively.
Computersarxiv.org

Micro BTB: A High Performance and Lightweight Last-Level Branch Target Buffer for Servers

Vishal Gupta (Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur), Biswabandan Panda (Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay) High-performance branch target buffers (BTBs) and the L1I cache are key to high-performance front-end. Modern branch predictors are highly accurate, but with an increase in code footprint in modern-day server workloads, BTB and L1I misses are still frequent. Recent industry trend shows usage of large BTBs (100s of KB per core) that provide performance closer to the ideal BTB along with a decoupled front-end that provides efficient fetch-directed L1I instruction prefetching. On the other hand, techniques proposed by academia, like BTB prefetching and using retire order stream for learning, fail to provide significant performance with modern-day processor cores that are deeper and wider.
Industryreportsgo.com

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Covid-19 Impact In-Depth Industry Analysis 2026

The latest report of the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market elaborates on factors driving and hindering growth of the industry. Moreover, the report provides exhaustive information about opportunities that can help boost the revenue flow in the forecast period. Furthermore, it compiles extensive data on the key regional markets and competitive landscape. Additionally, the impact of the covid-19 pandemic is studied in detail and solutions to combat the spurring challenges are included in the report.
Marketsarxiv.org

Higher-order topological insulators from $3Q$ charge bond orders on hexagonal lattices: A hint to kagome metals

We show that unconventional boundary phenonema appear in the $3Q$ charge bond orders on hexagonal lattices. At the saddle points with Van Hove singularity, the $3Q$ orders can develop at three nesting momenta. An insulator can develop from the bond modulations, where the $\text{C}_6$ symmetry is respected. On the kagome lattice, in-gap corner states arise and carry fractional corner charges $2e/3$. Such corner phenomena originates from the corner filling anomaly and indicates a higher-order topological insulator. Despite subtle issues of unit cells, the in-gap corner states also appear on the triangular lattice. The honeycomb lattice does not support anomalous corner states, while in-gap edge states are manifest. We discuss possible indications to the experimentally observed charge bond orders in kagome metals $\text{AV}_3\text{Sb}_5$ with $\text{A}=\text{K},\text{Rb},\text{Cs}$. With layer stacking along the out-of-plane direction, the corner states may constitute the hinge states with fractional charges.
Scienceadvancedsciencenews.com

3D printing cell substrate topographies

Cells respond to stimuli from their environment and these responses are vital for proper cellular behavior and function. In a biological setting, most mammalian cells are attached to a surface, such as the gut lining, and are guided by interactions with that surface through external stimuli — this includes surface chemistry, topography, and substrate stiffness.
Sciencearxiv.org

Comparison of the ion-to-electron temperature ratio prescription: GRMHD simulations with electron thermodynamics

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration, an Earth-size sub-millimetre radio interferometer, recently captured the first images of the central supermassive black hole in M87. These images were interpreted as gravitationally-lensed synchrotron emission from hot plasma orbiting around the black hole. In the accretion flows around low-luminosity active galactic nuclei such as M87, electrons and ions are not in thermal equilibrium. Therefore, the electron temperature, which is important for the thermal synchrotron radiation at EHT frequencies of 230 GHz, is not independently determined. In this work, we investigate the commonly used parameterised ion-to-electron temperature ratio prescription, the so-called R-$\beta$ model, considering images at 230 GHz by comparing with electron-heating prescriptions obtained from general-relativistic magnetohydrodynamical (GRMHD) simulations of magnetised accretion flows in a Magnetically Arrested Disc (MAD) regime with different recipes for the electron thermodynamics. When comparing images at 230 GHz, we find a very good match between images produced with the R-$\beta$ prescription and those produced with the turbulent- and magnetic reconnection- heating prescriptions. Indeed, this match is on average even better than that obtained when comparing the set of images built with the R-$\beta$ prescription with either a randomly chosen image or with a time-averaged one. From this comparative study of different physical aspects, which include the image, visibilities, broadband spectra, and light curves, we conclude that, within the context of images at 230 GHz relative to MAD accretion flows around supermassive black holes, the commonly-used and simple R-$\beta$ model is able to reproduce well the various and more complex electron-heating prescriptions considered here.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Jointly setting upper limits on multiple components of an anisotropic stochastic gravitational-wave background

With the increasing sensitivities of the gravitational wave detectors and more detectors joining the international network, the chances of detection of a stochastic GW background (SGWB) is progressively increasing. Different astrophysical and cosmological processes are likely to give rise to backgrounds with distinct spectral signatures and distributions on the sky. The observed background will therefore be a superposition of these components. Hence, one of the first questions that will come up after the first detection of a SGWB will likely be about identifying the dominant components and their distributions on the sky. Both these questions were addressed separately in the literature, namely, how to separate components of isotropic backgrounds and how to probe the anisotropy of a single component. Here, we address the question of how to separate distinct anisotropic backgrounds with (sufficiently) different spectral shapes. We first obtain the combined Fisher information matrix from folded data using an efficient analysis pipeline PyStoch, which incorporates covariances between pixels and spectral indices. This is necessary for estimating the detection statistic and setting upper limits. However, based on a recent study, we ignore the pixel-to-pixel noise covariance that does not have a significant effect on the results at the present sensitivity levels of the detectors. We establish the validity of our formalism using injection studies. We show that the joint analysis accurately separates and estimates backgrounds with different spectral shapes and different sky distributions with no major bias. This does come at the cost of increased variance. Thus making the joint upper limits safer, though less strict than the individual analysis. We finally set joint upper limits on the multi-component anisotropic background using aLIGO data taken up to the first half of the third observing run.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Graphene FET on diamond for high-frequency electronics

Transistors operating at high frequencies are the basic building blocks of millimeter-wave communication and sensor systems. The high velocity and mobility of carriers in graphene can open way for ultra-fast group IV transistors with similar or even better performance than can be achieved with III-V based semiconductors. However, the progress of high-speed graphene transistors has been hampered due to fabrication issues, influence of adjacent materials, and self-heating effects. Here, we report a graphene field-effect transistor (FET) on a diamond substrate, with a $f_{max}$ up to 54 GHz for a gate length of 500 nm. The high thermal conductivity of diamond provides an efficient heat-sink, and its relatively high optical-phonon energy improves saturation velocity of carriers in the graphene channel. Moreover, we show that graphene FETs on diamond, with different gate lengths, exhibit excellent scaling behavior. These results indicate that graphene FETs on diamond technology can reach sub-terahertz frequency performance.
Worldshalemarkets.com

Rolls-Royce tests hydrogen fuel cells for zero-carbon future

By Sanja Pekic Rolls-Royce is testing a sustainable power supply based on hydrogen fuel cells at the Friedrichshafen plant, in order to assume a pioneering role in fuel cell applications. The post Rolls-Royce tests hydrogen fuel cells for zero-carbon future appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG...
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Mind the nanogap: Fast and sensitive oxygen gas sensors

(Nanowerk News) Nanogap gas sensors through a reliable and scalable fabrication strategy have been designed and produced by scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech). The gap between electrodes, which can be as small as 20 nm, allows for sensing oxygen with an unprecedented response time at relatively low temperatures, especially compared with microgap sensors. Their results pave the way towards general gas-sensing platforms for biomedical, industrial, and environmental applications.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Ballard and Gore Team up to Advance Fuel Cell Growth

Ballard Power Systems and W. L. Gore & Associates announce an agreement to empower advancements in fuel cell technologies. SHANGHAI, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - A multi-year fuel cell supply agreement was announced today between Ballard Power Systems and W. L. Gore & Associates. A signing ceremony at the 6th International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Congress (FCVC 2021) honored the two companies' prior collaborations and supply partnerships, while commemorating their new commitment to advance the benefits and applications of fuel cell technologies. Both companies are excited about advancing this technology for applications around the globe.
Physicssciencecodex.com

Lighting up ultrafast magnetism in a metal oxide

UPTON, NY--What happens when very short pulses of laser light strike a magnetic material? A large international collaboration led by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory set out to answer this very question. As they just reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the laser suppressed magnetic order across the entire material for several picoseconds, or trillionths of a second. Understanding how magnetic correlations change on ultrafast timescales is the first step in being able to control magnetism in application-oriented ways. For example, with such control, we may be able to more quickly write data to memory devices or enhance superconductivity (the phenomenon in which a material conducts electricity without energy loss), which often competes with other states like magnetism.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Environment dependent vibrational heat transport in molecular Junctions : Rectification, quantum effects, vibrational mismatch

Vibrational heat transport in molecular junctions is a central issue in different contemporary research areas like Chemistry, material science, mechanical engineering, thermoelectrics and power generation. Our model system consists of a chain of molecules which sandwiched between two solids that are maintained at different temperatures. We employ quantum self-consistent reservoir model, which is built on generalized quantum Langevin equation, to investigate quantum effects and far from equilibrium conditions on thermal conduction at nanoscale. The present self-consistent reservoir model can easily mimic the phonon-phonon scattering mechanisms. Different thermal environments are modelled as (i) Ohmic, (ii) sub-Ohmic, and (iii) super-Ohmic environment and their effects are demonstrated for the thermal rectification properties of the system with spring graded or mass graded feature. The behavior of heat current across molecular junctions as a function of chain length, temperature gradient and phonon scattering rate are studied. Further, our analysis reveals the effects of vibrational mismatch between the solids phonon spectra on heat transfer characteristics in molecular junctions for different thermal environments.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Accurate and efficient hydrodynamic analysis of structures with sharp edges by the Extended Finite Element Method (XFEM): 2D studies

Achieving accurate numerical results of hydrodynamic loads based on the potential-flow theory is very challenging for structures with sharp edges, due to the singular behavior of the local-flow velocities. In this paper, we introduce the Extended Finite Element Method (XFEM) to solve fluid-structure interaction problems involving sharp edges on structures. Four different FEM solvers, including conventional linear and quadratic FEMs as well as their corresponding XFEM versions with local enrichment by singular basis functions at sharp edges, are implemented and compared. To demonstrate the accuracy and efficiency of the XFEMs, a thin flat plate in an infinite fluid domain and a forced heaving rectangle at the free surface, both in two dimensions, will be studied. For the flat plate, the mesh convergence studies are carried out for both the velocity potential in the fluid domain and the added mass, and the XFEMs show apparent advantages thanks to their local enhancement at the sharp edges. Three different enrichment strategies are also compared, and suggestions will be made for the practical implementation of the XFEM. For the forced heaving rectangle, the linear and 2nd order mean wave loads are studied. Our results confirm the previous conclusion in the literature that it is not difficult for a conventional numerical model to obtain convergent results for added mass and damping coefficients. However, when the 2nd order mean wave loads requiring the computation of velocity components are calculated via direct pressure integration, it takes a tremendously large number of elements for the conventional FEMs to get convergent results. On the contrary, the numerical results of XFEMs converge rapidly even with very coarse meshes, especially for the quadratic XFEM.
Physicsarxiv.org

Suppression of X-Ray-Induced Radiation Damage to Biomolecules in Aqueous Environments by Immediate Intermolecular Decay of Inner-Shell Vacancies

Andreas Hans, Philipp Schmidt, Catmarna Küstner-Wetekam, Florian Trinter, Sascha Deinert, Dana Bloß, Johannes H. Viehmann, Rebecca Schaf, Miriam Gerstel, Clara M. Saak, Jens Buck, Stephan Klumpp, Gregor Hartmann, Lorenz S. Cederbaum, Nikolai V. Kryzhevoi, André Knie. The predominant reason for the damaging power of high-energy radiation is multiple ionization of...
Carsinsideevs.com

1966 GM Electrovan Fuel Cell Vehicle Was Ahead Of Its Time

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle propulsion technology is not as new as you may think. Sure, the first commercially available model, the Hyundai Tucson FCEV, went on sale in 2013, but the concept was demonstrated over 200 years ago, by English inventor Sir Humphry Davy. The first actual FCV was a modified farm tractor built in 1959 and not long after, in 1966, GM developed its first road going vehicle.