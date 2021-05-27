Cancel
Finding top performers through email patterns analysis

By Q. Wen, P. A. Gloor, A. Fronzetti Colladon, P. Tickoo, T. Joshi
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

In the information economy, individuals' work performance is closely associated with their digital communication strategies. This study combines social network and semantic analysis to develop a method to identify top performers based on email communication. By reviewing existing literature, we identified the indicators that quantify email communication into measurable dimensions. To empirically examine the predictive power of the proposed indicators, we collected 2 million email archive of 578 executives in an international service company. Panel regression was employed to derive interpretable association between email indicators and top performance. The results suggest that top performers tend to assume central network positions and have high responsiveness to emails. In email contents, top performers use more positive and complex language, with low emotionality, but rich in influential words that are probably reused by co-workers. To better explore the predictive power of the email indicators, we employed AdaBoost machine learning models, which achieved 83.56% accuracy in identifying top performers. With cluster analysis, we further find three categories of top performers, "networkers" with central network positions, "influencers" with influential ideas and "positivists" with positive sentiments. The findings suggest that top performers have distinctive email communication patterns, laying the foundation for grounding email communication competence in theory. The proposed email analysis method also provides a tool to evaluate the different types of individual communication styles.

arxiv.org
