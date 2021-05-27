Cancel
Physics

Integer Lattice Gas with a sampling collision operator for the fluctuating Diffusion Equation

By Noah Seekins, Alexander J. Wagner
 22 days ago

Alexander J. Wagner (Department of Physics, North Dakota State University) We developed an integer lattice gas method for the fluctuating diffusion equation. Such a method is unconditionally stable and able to recover the Poisson distribution for the microscopic densities. A key advance for integer lattice gases introduced in this paper is a new sampling collision operator that replaces particle collisions with sampling from an equilibrium distribution. This can increase the efficiency of our integer lattice gas by several orders of magnitude.

