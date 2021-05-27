Integer Lattice Gas with a sampling collision operator for the fluctuating Diffusion Equation
Alexander J. Wagner (Department of Physics, North Dakota State University) We developed an integer lattice gas method for the fluctuating diffusion equation. Such a method is unconditionally stable and able to recover the Poisson distribution for the microscopic densities. A key advance for integer lattice gases introduced in this paper is a new sampling collision operator that replaces particle collisions with sampling from an equilibrium distribution. This can increase the efficiency of our integer lattice gas by several orders of magnitude.arxiv.org