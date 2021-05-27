A High-Dynamic-Range Digital RF-Over-Fiber Link for MRI Receive Coils Using Delta-Sigma Modulation
Mingdong Fan, Robert W. Brown, Xi Gao, Soumyajit Mandal, Labros Petropoulos, Xiaoyu Yang, Shinya Handa, Hiroyuki Fujita. The coaxial cables commonly used to connect RF coil arrays with the control console of an MRI scanner are susceptible to electromagnetic coupling. As the number of RF channel increases, such coupling could result in severe heating and pose a safety concern. Non-conductive transmission solutions based on fiber-optic cables are considered to be one of the alternatives, but are limited by the high dynamic range ($>80$~dB) of typical MRI signals. A new digital fiber-optic transmission system based on delta-sigma modulation (DSM) is developed to address this problem. A DSM-based optical link is prototyped using off-the-shelf components and bench-tested at different signal oversampling rates (OSR). An end-to-end dynamic range (DR) of 81~dB, which is sufficient for typical MRI signals, is obtained over a bandwidth of 200~kHz, which corresponds to $OSR=50$. A fully-integrated custom fourth-order continuous-time DSM (CT-DSM) is designed in 180~nm CMOS technology to enable transmission of full-bandwidth MRI signals (up to 1~MHz) with adequate DR. Initial electrical test results from this custom chip are also presented.arxiv.org