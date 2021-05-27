Cancel
Engineering

A High-Dynamic-Range Digital RF-Over-Fiber Link for MRI Receive Coils Using Delta-Sigma Modulation

By Mingdong Fan, Robert W. Brown, Xi Gao, Soumyajit Mandal, Labros Petropoulos, Xiaoyu Yang, Shinya Handa, Hiroyuki Fujita
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Mingdong Fan, Robert W. Brown, Xi Gao, Soumyajit Mandal, Labros Petropoulos, Xiaoyu Yang, Shinya Handa, Hiroyuki Fujita. The coaxial cables commonly used to connect RF coil arrays with the control console of an MRI scanner are susceptible to electromagnetic coupling. As the number of RF channel increases, such coupling could result in severe heating and pose a safety concern. Non-conductive transmission solutions based on fiber-optic cables are considered to be one of the alternatives, but are limited by the high dynamic range ($>80$~dB) of typical MRI signals. A new digital fiber-optic transmission system based on delta-sigma modulation (DSM) is developed to address this problem. A DSM-based optical link is prototyped using off-the-shelf components and bench-tested at different signal oversampling rates (OSR). An end-to-end dynamic range (DR) of 81~dB, which is sufficient for typical MRI signals, is obtained over a bandwidth of 200~kHz, which corresponds to $OSR=50$. A fully-integrated custom fourth-order continuous-time DSM (CT-DSM) is designed in 180~nm CMOS technology to enable transmission of full-bandwidth MRI signals (up to 1~MHz) with adequate DR. Initial electrical test results from this custom chip are also presented.

arxiv.org
#Mri#Sigma#Delta Sigma Modulation#Mri#Rf Channel#Dsm#Osr#Signal Processing#Medical Physics
Engineering
Knowridge Science Report

Researchers create first programmable fiber with digital capabilities

MIT researchers have created the first fiber with digital capabilities, able to sense, store, analyze, and infer activity after being sewn into a shirt. Professor Yoel Fink says digital fibers expand the possibilities for fabrics to uncover the context of hidden patterns in the human body that could be used for physical performance monitoring, medical inference, and early disease detection.
Sciencearxiv.org

Title:Microstructured fiber links for THz communications and their fabrication using infinity printing

Authors:Guofu Xu, Kathirvel Nallappan, Yang Cao, Maksim Skorobogatiy. Abstract: In this work, a novel infinity 3D printing technique is explored to fabricate continuous multi-meter-long low-loss near-zero dispersion suspended-core polypropylene fibers for application in terahertz (THz) communications. Particular attention is paid to process parameter optimization for 3D printing with low-loss polypropylene plastic. Three microstructured THz fibers were 3D printed using the standard and infinity 3D printers, and an in-depth theoretical and experimental comparison between the fibers were carried out. Transmission losses (by power) of 4.79 dB/m, 17.34 dB/m and 11.13 dB/m are experimentally demonstrated for the three fibers operating at 128 GHz. Signal transmission with BER far below the forward error correction limit (10-3) for the corresponding three fiber types of lengths of 2 m, 0.75 m and 1.6 m are observed, and an error-free transmission is realized at the bit rates up to 5.2 Gbps. THz imaging of the fiber near-field is used to visualize modal distributions and study optimal fiber excitation conditions. The ability of shielding the fundamental mode from the environment, mechanical robustness and ease of handling of thus developed effectively single-mode high optical performance fibers make them excellent candidates for upcoming fiber-assisted THz communications. Additionally, novel fused deposition modeling (FDM)-based infinity printing technique allows continuous fabrication of unlimited in length fibers of complex transverse geometries using advanced thermoplastic composites, which, in our opinion, is poised to become a key fabrication technique for advanced terahertz fiber manufacturing.
Technologyarxiv.org

SOUP-GAN: Super-Resolution MRI Using Generative Adversarial Networks

Kuan Zhang, Haoji Hu, Kenneth Philbrick, Gian Marco Conte, Joseph D. Sobek, Pouria Rouzrokh, Bradley J. Erickson. There is a growing demand for high-resolution (HR) medical images in both the clinical and research applications. Image quality is inevitably traded off with the acquisition time for better patient comfort, lower examination costs, dose, and fewer motion-induced artifacts. For many image-based tasks, increasing the apparent resolution in the perpendicular plane to produce multi-planar reformats or 3D images is commonly used. Single image super-resolution (SR) is a promising technique to provide HR images based on unsupervised learning to increase resolution of a 2D image, but there are few reports on 3D SR. Further, perceptual loss is proposed in the literature to better capture the textual details and edges than using pixel-wise loss functions, by comparing the semantic distances in the high-dimensional feature space of a pre-trained 2D network (e.g., VGG). However, it is not clear how one should generalize it to 3D medical images, and the attendant implications are still unclear. In this paper, we propose a framework called SOUP-GAN: Super-resolution Optimized Using Perceptual-tuned Generative Adversarial Network (GAN), in order to produce thinner slice (e.g., high resolution in the 'Z' plane) medical images with anti-aliasing and deblurring. The proposed method outperforms other conventional resolution-enhancement methods and previous SR work on medical images upon both qualitative and quantitative comparisons. Specifically, we examine the model in terms of its generalization for various SR ratios and imaging modalities. By addressing those limitations, our model shows promise as a novel 3D SR interpolation technique, providing potential applications in both clinical and research settings.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamical phase transitions in quantum spin models with antiferromagnetic long-range interactions

In recent years, dynamical phase transitions and out-of-equilibrium criticality have been at the forefront of ultracold gases and condensed matter research. Whereas universality and scaling are established topics in equilibrium quantum many-body physics, out-of-equilibrium extensions of such concepts still leave much to be desired. Using exact diagonalization and the time-dependent variational principle in uniform martrix product states, we calculate the time evolution of the local order parameter and Loschmidt return rate in transverse-field Ising chains with antiferromagnetic power law-decaying interactions, and map out the corresponding rich dynamical phase diagram. \textit{Anomalous} cusps in the return rate, which are ubiquitous at small quenches within the ordered phase in the case of ferromagnetic long-range interactions, are absent within the accessible timescales of our simulations. We attribute this to much weaker domain-wall binding in the antiferromagnetic case. For quenches across the quantum critical point, \textit{regular} cusps appear in the return rate and connect to the local order parameter changing sign, indicating the concurrence of two major concepts of dynamical phase transitions. Our results consolidate conclusions of previous works that a necessary condition for the appearance of anomalous cusps in the return rate after quenches within the ordered phase is for topologically trivial local spin flips to be the energetically dominant excitations in the spectrum of the quench Hamiltonian. Our findings are readily accessible in modern trapped-ion setups, and we outline the associated experimental considerations.
Physicsarxiv.org

Element-specific electronic and structural dynamics using transient X-ray spectroscopy

Transient X-ray absorption techniques can measure ultrafast dynamics of the elemental edges in a material or multiple layer junction, giving them immense potential for deconvoluting concurrent processes. However, the interpretation of the photoexcited changes to an X-ray edge is not as simple as directly probing a transition with optical or infrared wavelengths. The core hole left by the core-level transition distorts the measured absorption and reflection spectra, both hiding and revealing different aspects of a photo-induced process. In this perspective, we describe the implementation and interpretation of transient X-ray experiments. This description includes a guide of how to choose the best wavelength and corresponding X-ray sources when designing an experiment. As an example, we focus on the rising use of extreme ultraviolet (XUV) spectroscopy for understanding performance limiting behaviors in solar energy materials, such as measurements of polaron formation, electron and hole kinetics, and charge transport in each layer of a metal-oxide-semiconductor junction. The ability of measuring photoexcited carriers in each layer of a multilayer junction could prove particularly impactful in the study of molecules, materials, and their combinations that lead to functional devices in photochemistry and photoelectrochemistry.
Computersarxiv.org

SDGMNet: Statistic-based Dynamic Gradient Modulation for Local Descriptor Learning

Modifications on triplet loss that rescale the back-propagated gradients of special pairs have made significant progress on local descriptor learning. However, current gradient modulation strategies are mainly static so that they would suffer from changes of training phases or datasets. In this paper, we propose a dynamic gradient modulation, named SDGMNet, to improve triplet loss for local descriptor learning. The core of our method is formulating modulation functions with statistical characteristics which are estimated dynamically. Firstly, we perform deep analysis on back propagation of general triplet-based loss and introduce included angle for distance measure. On this basis, auto-focus modulation is employed to moderate the impact of statistically uncommon individual pairs in stochastic gradient descent optimization; probabilistic margin cuts off the gradients of proportional Siamese pairs that are believed to reach the optimum; power adjustment balances the total weights of negative pairs and positive pairs. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our novel descriptor surpasses previous state-of-the-arts on standard benchmarks including patch verification, matching and retrieval tasks.
Sciencearxiv.org

High-precision Time-Frequency Signal Simultaneous Transfer System via a WDM-based Fiber Link

Zang Qi, Quan Honglei, Zhao Kan, Zhang Xiang, Xue Wenxiang, Chen Faxi, Zhao Wenyu, Liu Tao, Dong Ruifang, Zhang Shougang. It is very meaningful for transferring the ultrastable time or frequency (such as optical frequency, microwave frequency and one pulse per second time signal) simultaneous via a sigle fiber than using the individual fiber separatly. In this paper, we demonstrate a WDM(wavelength division multiplexing) multi-channel transfer system for stable optical frequency, 10GHz microwave frequency, and 1pps time signal simultaneous transfer via a 50km fiber link. Every signal has its specific channel in the fiber to avoid interference with each other. In this scheme, we observed the overlapping Allan deviation of the stable optical frequency achieves 2E-17/s and reaches 2E-20/10000s. The overlapping Allan deviation of the 10GHz microwave optical frequency approach 4E-15/s and scale down to 1.4E-17/10000s. At the same time, the standard deviation of the 1pps time signal along the system is 26.9ps. The simultaneous and the independent transfer results are also discussed in this 50km link. These results show that the WDM based system can be used for high stable time and frequency transfer via fiber link and it has great potential to be a part of applications for building a nation-wide time and frequency fiber network in the future.
Electronicsadorama.com

Used Etymotic Research ER2SE Dynamic Studio Edition Earphones OB

Best earphones I've ever gotten. My brain feels so good when the sound from the earphone flows through it. Open Box Items are fully backed by the manufacturer's warranty and have been designated for items that may have been displayed in our retail store, used occasionally for training, or returned without original packaging, accessories, and manuals.
Phys.org

Researchers use transoceanic fiber link for geophysical sensing

In a new study, researchers show that the fiber optic cables that carry data across the world's oceans can also be used to sense geophysical events and monitor ocean and seafloor conditions. Although buoys and cabled observatories can be used to monitor parts of the ocean, the information they provide...
Computersarxiv.org

Deception Detection in Group Video Conversations using Dynamic Interaction Networks

Detecting groups of people who are jointly deceptive in video conversations is crucial in settings such as meetings, sales pitches, and negotiations. Past work on deception in videos focuses on detecting a single deceiver and uses facial or visual features only. In this paper, we propose the concept of Face-to-Face Dynamic Interaction Networks (FFDINs) to model the interpersonal interactions within a group of people. The use of FFDINs enables us to leverage network relations in detecting group deception in video conversations for the first time. We use a dataset of 185 videos from a deception-based game called Resistance. We first characterize the behavior of individual, pairs, and groups of deceptive participants and compare them to non-deceptive participants. Our analysis reveals that pairs of deceivers tend to avoid mutual interaction and focus their attention on non-deceivers. In contrast, non-deceivers interact with everyone equally. We propose Negative Dynamic Interaction Networks to capture the notion of missing interactions. We create the DeceptionRank algorithm to detect deceivers from NDINs extracted from videos that are just one minute long. We show that our method outperforms recent state-of-the-art computer vision, graph embedding, and ensemble methods by at least 20.9% AUROC in identifying deception from videos.
Technologyarxiv.org

An RF-source-free microwave photonic radar with an optically injected semiconductor laser for high-resolution detection and imaging

Pei Zhou (1, 2, and 3), Rengheng Zhang (1 and 2), Nianqiang Li (1 and 2), Zhidong Jiang (1 and 2), Shilong Pan (3) ((1) School of Optoelectronic Science and Engineering and Collaborative Innovation Center of Suzhou Nano Science and Technology, Soochow University, Suzhou 215006, China, (2) Key Lab of Advanced Optical Manufacturing Technologies of Jiangsu Province and Key Lab of Modern Optical Technologies of Education Ministry of China, Soochow University, Suzhou 215006, China, (3) Key Laboratory of Radar Imaging and Microwave Photonics, Ministry of Education, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Nanjing 210016, China)
InternetPhotonics.com

Quantum Communication Over 600-km Fiber Brings Quantum Internet Closer

Quantum communications over optical fibers exceeding 600 km in length. The work leverages a technique called dual-band stabilization, and it marks a significant advance in quantum-encrypted communication, particularly for the secure transfer of information between metropolitan areas. How to transmit quantum bits over long optical fibers is among the challenges...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:Non-equilibrium in the Solar Neighbourhood using dynamical modelling with Gaia DR2

Authors:Rain Kipper, Peeter Tenjes, Elmo Tempel, Roberto de Propris. Abstract: Matter distribution models of the Milky Way galaxy are usually stationary, although there are known to be wave-like perturbations in the disc at $\sim10\%$ level of the total density. Modelling of the overall acceleration field by allowing non-equilibrium is a complicated task. We must learn to distinguish whether density enhancements are persistent or not by their nature. In the present paper, we elaborate our orbital arc method to include the effects of massless perturbations and non-stationarities in the modelling. The method is tested by modelling of simulation data and shown to be valid. We apply the method to the Gaia DR 2 data within a region of $\sim 0.5$ kpc from the Sun and confirm that acceleration field in the Solar Neighbourhood has a perturbed nature -- the phase space density along the orbits of stars grow in the order of $h\lesssim 5\%$ per Myr due to non-stationarity. This result is a temporally local value and can be used only within the timeframe of a few Myrs. An attempt to pinpoint the origin of the perturbation shows that the stars having larger absolute angular momentum are the main carriers of the local perturbation. As they are faster than the average thin disc star, they are either originating further away and are close in their pericentre or they are perturbed locally by a fast co-moving perturber, such as gas disc inhomogenities.
Softwarejetbrains.com

How to increment the major version of a go module using GoLand

Let’s look at the workflow of incrementing the major version of a module using the module definition taken from our What’s New in GoLand repository:. Upgrading a module means bumping the version tag in version control. We also need to change our import paths. For example, if to bump the module version from `v1` to `v2`, we need our imports changed from:
RetailSonic State

Behringer BRAINS - Digital Module With 20 Synthesis Engines

Including Plaits Open Source from Mutable Instruments 15/06/21. Having trailed this for 10 days or so, some may be surprised to hear that BRAINS is in fact a new Eurorack Module with 20 digital synthesis engines on board, and NOT a DAW or MPC clone as was speculated - worth a shot though, given the amount of "we're gonna make a..." - statements, it could have been right :-).
Sciencearxiv.org

Implementation of Optimal Thermal Radiation Pumps using Adiabatically Modulated Photonic Cavities

We numerically implement the concept of thermal radiation pumps in realistic photonic circuits and demonstrate their efficiency to control the radiation current, emitted between two reservoirs with equal temperature. The proposed pumping scheme involves a cyclic adiabatic modulation of two parameters that control the spectral characteristics of the photonic circuit. We show that the resulting pumping cycle exhibits maximum radiation current when a cyclic modulation of the system is properly engineered to be in the proximity of a resonance degeneracy in the parameter space of the photonic circuit. A developed Floquet scattering framework, which in the adiabatic limit boils down to the analysis of an instantaneous scattering matrix, is offering an engineering tool for designing and predicting the performance of such thermal pumps. Our predictions are confirmed by time-domain simulations invoking an adiabatically driven photonic cavity.
IndustryPosted by
Equipment Today

Soil Connect Adds eRegulatory Module to Digital Marketplace

Soil Connect, a digital marketplace connecting those who have soil, aggregates and other building materials with those who need it, has announced eRegulatory; a new patent-pending regulatory module that eliminates paper tickets and automatically captures and saves essential truck, load and route data, allowing users to easily share with regulatory bodies and other stakeholders.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum phase transition dynamics in the two-dimensional transverse-field Ising model

The quantum Kibble-Zurek mechanism (QKZM) predicts universal dynamical behavior in the vicinity of quantum phase transitions (QPTs). It is now well understood for one-dimensional quantum matter. Higher-dimensional systems, however, remain a challenge, complicated by fundamental differences of the associated QPTs and their underlying conformal field theories. In this work, we take the first steps towards exploring the QKZM in two dimensions. We study the dynamical crossing of the QPT in the paradigmatic Ising model by a joint effort of modern state-of-the-art numerical methods. As a central result, we quantify universal QKZM behavior close to the QPT. However, upon traversing further into the ferromagnetic regime, we observe deviations from the QKZM prediction. We explain the observed behavior by proposing an {\it extended QKZM} taking into account spectral information as well as phase ordering. Our work provides a starting point towards the exploration of dynamical universality in higher-dimensional quantum matter.
Softwarearxiv.org

Scaling optical computing in synthetic frequency dimension using integrated cavity acousto-optics

Optical computing with integrated photonics brings a pivotal paradigm shift to data-intensive computing technologies. However, the scaling of on-chip photonic architectures using spatially distributed schemes faces the challenge imposed by the fundamental limit of integration density. Synthetic dimensions of light offer the opportunity to extend the length of operand vectors within a single photonic component. Here, we show that large-scale, complex-valued matrix-vector multiplications on synthetic frequency lattices can be performed using an ultra-efficient, silicon-based nanophotonic cavity acousto-optic modulator. By harnessing the resonantly enhanced strong electro-optomechanical coupling, we achieve, in a single such modulator, the full-range phase-coherent frequency conversions across the entire synthetic lattice, which constitute a fully connected linear computing layer. Our demonstrations open up the route towards the experimental realizations of frequency-domain integrated optical computing systems simultaneously featuring very large-scale data processing and small device footprints.