Baker-Polito Administration Announces Approval of Eight Economic Development Projects Supporting Job Growth and Business Expansion Across Massachusetts. the Commonwealth’s Economic Assistance Coordinating Council (EACC) approved eight projects for participation in the Economic Development Incentive Program (EDIP) and four Vacant Storefront Projects. These projects are expected to create 212 net new jobs and retain 1,105 jobs throughout Massachusetts, while leveraging approximately $219 million in private investment. Of the applicants this quarter, three are manufacturers and two are located in Gateway Cities.