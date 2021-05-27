CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defendant Convicted of Murder, Use of Firearm

 2021-05-27

CASE: Leon Tucker, Jr. (Case #20FE000002) PROSECUTOR: Principal Criminal Attorney Caroline Park, Homicide Unit. Leon Tucker, Jr. was convicted...

Caledonian Record-News

Woman Sentenced To Prison In Decapitation Case

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead a coworker’s corpse after her husband killed him has been sentenced to 3 1/2 to seven years in prison. Britany Barron, 32, cried Wednesday as she apologized to the family of Jonathan Amerault, WMUR-TV reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Oklahoma appeals court reverses double-murder conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday reversed the double-murder conviction of a Spencer man and remanded the case for a new trial. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued its 3-2 ruling in the case of Jamar Mordecai Simms, 27, who was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the 2016 shooting deaths of Kendre Smith, 25, and Chameeka Harris, 26.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
county10.com

Local man pled guilty to charge involving violent use of firearm

(Fremont County, WY) – Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that 25-year-old Ronald Blaise Jenkins pled guilty to “using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence” that occurred on January 5th, 2021 in Riverton. Jenkins initially faced charges for two counts of...
RIVERTON, WY
KARE 11

Woman convicted of murdering boyfriend in Maple Grove

MINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County court has convicted a Maple Grove woman of fatally shooting her boyfriend in March 2020. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Stephanie Clark, 31, has been convicted of intentional second-degree murder. Clark was originally charged back in March 2020 for the shooting death of her...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dothan Eagle

2nd defendant in murder case sentenced to prison

The second of three defendants in the July 4, 2020 shooting death of a Holmes County man has been sentenced to prison while the third awaits trial, according to State Attorney Larry Basford. In a press release issued by his office, officials say Lauren Wambles, 24, pleaded no contest to...
siouxlandproud.com

Sheldon man facing up to life in prison for drug, firearm conviction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sheldon man could face a minimum of a decade in prison for a conviction related to selling drugs. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Scott Demers, 39, of Sheldon, pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine and possession of a fireman during drug trafficking crimes.
SHELDON, IA
CBS Boston

Wayne Chapman, Convicted Serial Child Rapist, Dead

BOSTON (CBS) – Wayne Chapman, a convicted serial child rapist whose release from prison was criticized by victims’ advocates, died Wednesday. Attorney Eric Tennen confirmed Chapman’s death on Thursday, saying it was of natural causes. Wayne Chapman in Ayer District Court, June 6, 2018. (WBZ-TV) Chapman served 30 years for five convictions involving child rape. He was also a prime suspect in the disappearance of a 10-year-old boy from a South Lawrence pool in the 1970s. In 2018, two psychiatrists concluded Chapman should be released, citing his age and his Parkinson’s disease. A short time later, however, nurses at the correctional facility in Shirley accused Chapman of exposing himself and performing lewd acts. A guilty verdict would have kept Chapman behind bars. Instead, he was found not guilty and was released in 2019.
BOSTON, MA
KOIN 6 News

Indictment: Double homicide in Bend was murder for hire

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors now believe two men accused of killing two people in a home in Bend in 2020 were involved in a murder-for-hire scheme. The Bulletin reports Kenneth Atkinson and Nathan Detroit II appeared Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court to face a new indictment and a new charge. The co-defendants are accused of first-degree murder under the theory Atkinson paid his nephew Detroit to kill Atkinson’s brother and the brother’s fiancee.
BEND, OR
Nevada Appeal

Defendant gets new sentencing in DUI reckless driving conviction

The Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a new sentencing hearing for a man convicted of reckless driving in a Las Vegas crash that left two dead. Henry Aparicio, 27, rear-ended a stopped car occupied by Christa and Damaso Puentes in May 2018. Aparicio was going about 100 mph, according to the opinion. Both victims died at the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mymotherlode.com

Man Convicted Of Murder And Other Offenses Denied Parole

Sonora, CA — At the urging of the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office, a man convicted of both second-degree murder and second-degree robbery in 1991 was denied parole. The DA’s Office reports that Victor Munoz, along with his brother Butch, killed and robbed a family acquaintance, Manuel Gonzales, in March...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
foxillinois.com

Jury convicts ex-professor of murder in stabbing death

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has convicted a former Northwestern University professor of first-degree murder in the 2017 stabbing death of his boyfriend. Jurors in Cook County deliberated less than two hours Thursday before returning the guilty verdict against Wyndham Lathem, a renowned microbiologist whom Northwestern fired after he fled the Chicago area following the killing.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Johnson City Press

Murder defendant's statement admissible in 2015 shooting

A Johnson City man charged with shooting into a passing vehicle and killing the passenger was likely delusional, a psychologist said, but a judge ruled Tuesday the man’s statement to police about the incident would be admissible in a trial. Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice made the ruling Tuesday after...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
kiwaradio.com

Winterfeld Convicted Again Of Murder Of Cleghorn Man

Orange City, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man has been found guilty again of murder in Sioux County. Sioux County Attorney, Thomas Kunstle says 71-year-old Gregg Eugene Winterfeld of Spirit Lake was found guilty Tuesday in Sioux County District Court for the crime of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B Felony.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Shore News Network

Bronx Gang Member Convicted Of Two Attempted Murders

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a jury returned a guilty verdict yesterday against JOSE CABAN, a/k/a “Nene,” on four counts in a Superseding Indictment, including charges of violent crimes in aid of racketeering, and firearms offenses. CABAN was convicted after a four-day trial presided over by U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni.
BRONX, NY

