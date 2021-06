The need for universal traffic calming has been on my mind the past few months. I live close to a street that sees a lot of bike traffic in spite of zero traffic calming. It’s not uncommon for drivers to go Chicago’s default speed limit of 30mph or higher and a few seconds later see someone biking with or against car traffic. There are three small parks along the street as well and I’m constantly thinking about the need for raised crosswalks at the parks’ entrances. I’ve written to my alder about the need for speed humps and was provided with a form for my neighbors to sign in support of speed humps. But even if there was proven support from the community, speed hump installation would not be a guaranteed. I recently learned that minor street changes like stop sign placement, disabled parking spaces, and residential parking zones have to be approved by Chicago’s Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety, followed by the full City Council. This process is highly inefficient and inequitable.