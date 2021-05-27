Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

How drifting and evaporating pebbles shape giant planets I: Heavy element content and atmospheric C/O

By Aaron David Schneider, Bertram Bitsch
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Recent observations of extrasolar gas giants suggest super-stellar C/O ratios in planetary atmospheres, while interior models of observed extrasolar giant planets additionally suggest high heavy element contents. Furthermore, recent observations of protoplanetary disks revealed super-solar C/H ratios, which are explained by inward drifting and evaporating pebbles, enhancing the volatile content of the disk. We investigate in this work how the inward drift and evaporation of volatile rich pebbles influences the atmospheric C/O ratio and heavy element content of giant planets growing by pebble and gas accretion. To achieve this goal, we perform semi analytical 1D models of protoplanetary disks including the treatment of viscous evolution and heating, pebble drift and simple chemistry to simulate the growth of planets from planetary embryos to Jupiter mass objects by accretion of pebbles and gas while they migrate through the disk. Our simulations show that the composition of the planetary gas atmosphere is dominated by the accretion of vapor, originating from inward drifting evaporating pebbles. This process allows the giant planets to harbour large heavy element contents, in contrast to models that do not take pebble evaporation into account. In addition, our model reveals that giant planets originating further away from the central star have a higher C/O ratio on average due to the evaporation of methane rich pebbles in the outer disk. However, planets formed in the outer disk harbor a smaller heavy element content, due to a smaller vapor enrichment of the outer disk compared to the inner disk. Our model predicts that giant planets with low/large atmospheric C/O should harbour a large/low total heavy element content. We further conclude that the inclusion of pebble evaporation is a key ingredient to determine the heavy element content and composition of giant planets.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atmospheric#Pebble#Evaporation#Vapor#C H#1d#A A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
News Break
Planets
Related
Astronomyarxiv.org

How planets grow by pebble accretion IV: Envelope opacity trends from sedimenting dust and pebbles

The amount of nebular gas that a planet can bind is limited by its cooling rate, which is set by the opacity of its envelope. Accreting dust and pebbles contribute to the envelope opacity and, thus, influence the outcome of planet formation. Our aim is to model the size evolution and opacity contribution of solids inside planetary envelopes. We then use the resultant opacity relations to study emergent trends in planet formation. We design a model for the opacity of solids in planetary envelopes that accounts for the growth, fragmentation and erosion of pebbles during their sedimentation. We formulate analytical expressions for the opacity of pebbles and dust and map out their trends as a function of depth, planet mass, distance and accretion rate. We find that the accretion of pebbles rather than planetesimals can produce fully convective envelopes, but only in lower-mass planets that reside in the outer disk or in those that are accreting pebbles at a high rate. In these conditions, pebble sizes are limited by fragmentation and erosion, allowing them to pile up in the envelope. At higher planetary masses or reduced accretion rates, a different regime applies where the sizes of sedimenting pebbles are only limited by their rate of growth. The opacity in this growth-limited regime is much lower, steeply declines with depth and planet mass but is invariant with the pebble mass flux. Our results imply that the opacity of a forming planetary envelope can not be approximated by a value that is constant with either depth or planet mass. When applied to the Solar System, we argue that Uranus and Neptune could not have maintained a sufficiently high opacity to avoid runaway gas accretion unless they both experienced sufficiently rapid accretion of solids and formed late.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Giant planets live in the suburbs

In late May 2021, astronomers released new results in a 30-year census of planetary systems beyond our own. The results show that most are arranged much like our solar system. That is, most giant exoplanets aren’t close to their parent stars, but instead live in the suburbs of their systems. That’s contrary to what astronomers thought when first discovering giant exoplanets in the 1990s. For awhile, they thought hot Jupiters – giant planets close to their stars – might be the norm. Now the California Legacy Survey, which began in the 1990s, has proven otherwise. The newly released census results describe our solar system as “normal.” Or, as astronomer Andrew Howard of Caltech said in a statement:
Astronomygranthshala.com

New ‘weird’ planet with ‘unknown’ atmosphere discovered by Nasa

A recently discovered ‘strange’ planet has excited scientists in their search for extraterrestrial life. Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the University of New Mexico discovered the exoplanet TOI-1231 b, orbiting an M dwarf star – otherwise known as a red dwarf. Scientists were able to characterize that star...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Planetesimal Dynamics in the Presence of a Giant Planet

Standard models of planet formation explain how planets form in axisymmetric, unperturbed disks in single star systems. However, it is possible that giant planets could have already formed when other planetary embryos start to grow. We investigate the dynamics of planetesimals under the perturbation of a giant planet in a gaseous disk. Our aim is to understand the effect of the planet's perturbation on the formation of giant planet cores outside the orbit of the planet. We calculate the orbital evolution of planetesimals ranging from $10^{13}$ to $10^{20}$g, with a Jupiter-mass planet located at 5.2 au. We find orbital alignment of planetesimals distributed in $\simeq 9$-15 au, except for the mean motion resonance (MMR) locations. The degree of alignment increases with increasing distance from the planet and decreasing planetesimal mass. Aligned orbits lead to low encounter velocity and thus faster growth. The typical velocity dispersion for identical-mass planetesimals is $\sim \mathcal{O}(10)$ $\rm{m\text{ } s}^{-1}$ except for the MMR locations. The relative velocity decreases with increasing distance from the planet and decreasing mass ratio of planetesimals. When the eccentricity vectors of planetesimals reach equilibrium under the gas drag and secular perturbation, the relative velocity becomes lower when the masses of two planetesimals are both on the larger end of the mass spectrum. Our results show that with a giant planet embedded in the disk, the growth of another planetary core outside the planet orbit might be accelerated in certain locations.
AstronomyNASA

Discovery Alert: a 'Cool' Planet – with Plenty of Atmosphere?

The discovery: A planet some 90 light-years away from Earth is oddly reminiscent of our own Neptune – that is, a gaseous world with a potentially rich atmosphere, ripe for study. The planet is more than 3 ½ times as big around as Earth and warm by Earthly standards at 134 degrees Fahrenheit (57 Celsius). But astronomers say it is one of the “coolest,” comparatively small planets known to date, and in a prime position for the components of its atmosphere to be teased apart by space telescopes.
Astronomyjioforme.com

How to look up the chemical composition of the atmosphere of extrasolar planets for hints on its history

Author’s Note-This article was written by NASA scientist Dr. Vincent Kofman. Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC), and the lead author of the research it discusses. Thousands of exoplanets have been discovered in recent decades.Planet hunter like TESS And Kepler, And numerous ground efforts have begun to boost this area and obtain a total number of planets that will enable effective statistical analysis on several planets.
AstronomyNew Scientist

NASA image captures powerful energy at the heart of the Milky Way

Source X-ray: NASA/CXC/UMass/Q.D. Wang; Radio: NRF/SARAO/MeerKAT. POWERFUL threads of energy interweave at the heart of the Milky Way in this spectacular image released by NASA. It is designed to give a broader view of the centre of our galaxy and provide insight into solar weather. The image was created using...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Jupiter's "Cold" Formation in the Protosolar Disk Shadow: An Explanation for the Planet's Uniformly Enriched Atmosphere

Atmospheric compositions offer valuable clues to planetary formation and evolution. Jupiter has been the most well-studied giant planet in terms of its atmosphere; however, the origin of the Jovian atmospheric composition remains a puzzle as the abundances of nitrogen and noble gases as high as those of other elements could only originate from extremely cold environments. We propose a novel idea for explaining the Jovian atmospheric composition: Dust pileup at the H$_2$O snow line casts a shadow and cools the Jupiter orbit so that N$_2$ and noble gases can freeze. Planetesimals or a core formed in the shadowed region can enrich nitrogen and noble gases as much as other elements through their dissolution in the envelope. We compute the temperature structure of a shadowed protosolar disk with radiative transfer calculations. Then, we investigate the radial volatile distributions and predict the atmospheric composition of Jupiter with condensation calculations. We find that the vicinity of the current Jupiter orbit, approximately $3$--$7~{\rm AU}$, could be as cold as $30~{\rm K}$ if the small-dust surface density varies by a factor of $\gtrsim30$ across the H$_2$O snow line. According to previous grain growth simulations, this condition could be achieved by weak disk turbulence if silicate grains are more fragile than icy grains. The shadow can cause the condensation of most volatile substances, namely N$_2$ and Ar. We demonstrate that the dissolution of shadowed solids can explain the elemental abundance patterns of the Jovian atmosphere even if proto-Jupiter was formed near Jupiter's current orbit. The disk shadow may play a vital role in controlling atmospheric compositions. The effect of the shadow also impacts the interpretation of upcoming observations of exoplanetary atmospheres by JWST.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A theoretical model of Dark Energy Stars in Einstein-Gauss-Bonnet Gravity

Dark energy stars research is an issue of great interest since recent astronomical observations with respect to measurements in distant supernovas, cosmic microwave background and weak gravitational lensing confirm that the universe is undergoing a phase of accelerated expansion and this cosmological behavior is caused by the presence of a cosmic fluid which has a strong negative pressure that allows to explain the expanding universe. In this paper, we obtained new relativistic stellar configurations within the framework of Einstein-Gauss-Bonnet (EGB) gravity considering negative anisotropic pressures and the equation of state pr={\omega}\r{ho} where pr is the radial pressure, {\omega} is the dark energy parameter, and \r{ho} is the dark energy density. We have chosen a modified version of metric potential proposed by Korkina-Orlyanskii (1991). For the new solutions we checked that the radial pressure, metric coefficients, energy density and anisotropy are well defined and are regular in the interior of the star and are dependent of the values of the Gauss-Bonnet coupling constant. The solutions found can be used in the development of dark energy stars models satisfying all physical acceptability conditions, but the causality condition and strong energy condition cannot be satisfied.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Efficiency of non-thermal desorptions in cold-core conditions. Testing the sputtering of grain mantles induced by cosmic rays

Under cold conditions in dense cores, gas-phase molecules and atoms are depleted from the gas-phase to the surface of interstellar grains. Considering the time scales and physical conditions within these cores, a portion of these molecules has to be brought back into the gas-phase to explain their observation by milimeter telescopes. We tested the respective efficiencies of the different mechanisms commonly included in the models. We also tested the addition of sputtering of ice grain mantles via a collision with cosmic rays in the electronic stopping power regime. The ice sputtering induced by cosmic rays has been added to the Nautilus gas-grain model while the other processes were already present. Each of these processes were tested on a 1D physical structure determined by observations in TMC1 cold cores. The resulting 1D chemical structure was also compared to methanol gas-phase abundances observed in these cores. We found that all species are not sensitive in the same way to the non-thermal desorption mechanisms, and the sensitivity also depends on the physical conditions. Thus, it is mandatory to include all of them. Chemical desorption seems to be essential in reproducing the observations for H densities smaller than $4\times 10^4$~cm$^{-3}$, whereas sputtering is essential above this density. The models are, however, systematically below the observed methanol abundances. A more efficient chemical desorption and a more efficient sputtering could better reproduce the observations. In conclusion, the sputtering of ices by cosmic-rays collisions may be the most efficient desorption mechanism at high density (a few $10^4$~cm$^{-3}$ under the conditions studied here) in cold cores, whereas chemical desorption is still required at smaller densities. Additional works are needed on both mechanisms to assess their efficiency with respect to the main ice composition.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Shape of atomic nuclei in heavy ion collisions

In the hydrodynamic model description of heavy ion collisions, the final-state anisotropic flow $v_n$ are linearly related to the strength of the multi-pole shape of the nucleon density distribution in the transverse plane $\varepsilon_n$, $v_n\propto \varepsilon_n$ for $n=1,2,3,4$. The $\varepsilon_n$ are sensitive to the shape of the colliding ions, characterized by the quadrupole $\beta_2$, octupole $\beta_3$ and hexadecapole $\beta_4$ deformations. This sensitivity is investigated analytically and also in a Monte Carlo Glauber model, and we observe a robust linear relation, $\langle\varepsilon_n^2\rangle = a_n'+b_n'\beta_n^2$, for events in fixed centrality. The $\langle\varepsilon_1^2\rangle$ has a contribution from $\beta_3$ and $\beta_4$, and $\langle\varepsilon_3^2\rangle$ from $\beta_4$, but there are little cross contributions between $\beta_2$ and $\varepsilon_3$ and between $\beta_3$ and $\varepsilon_2$. Additionally, $\langle\varepsilon_n^2\rangle$ are insensitive to non-axial shape parameters such as the triaxiality. These are good news because we can use measurements of $v_2$, $v_3$ and $v_4$ to constrain simultaneously the $\beta_2$, $\beta_3$, and $\beta_4$ values. This is best done by comparing two colliding ions with similar mass numbers and therefore nearly identical $a_n'$, to obtain simple equation that relates the $\beta_n$ of the two species. This opens up the possibility to map the shape of the atomic nuclei at a timescale ($<10^{-24}$s) much shorter than nuclear structure physics ($<10^{-21}$s), which ultimately may provide information complementary to those obtained in the nuclear structure experiments.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Image Rotation from weak Lensing

Forthcoming radio surveys will include full polarisation information, which can be potentially useful for weak lensing observations. We propose a new method to measure the (integrated) gravitational field between a source and the observer, by looking at the angle between the morphology of a radio galaxy and the orientation of the polarisation. For this we use the fact that, while the polarisation of a photon is parallel transported along the photon geodesic, the infinitesimal shape of the source, e.g. its principal axis in the case of an ellipse, is Lie transported. As an example, we calculate the rotation of the shape vector with respect to the polarisation direction which is generated by lensing by a distribution of foreground Schwarzschild lenses. For radio galaxies, the intrinsic morphological orientation of a source and its polarised emission are correlated. It follows that observing both the polarisation and the morphological orientation provides information on both the unlensed source orientation and on the gravitational potential along the line of sight.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Implications of Eccentric Observations on Binary Black Hole Formation Channels

Orbital eccentricity is one of the most robust discriminators for distinguishing between dynamical and isolated formation scenarios of binary black holes mergers using gravitational-wave observatories such as LIGO and Virgo. Using state-of-the-art cluster models, we show how selection effects impact the detectable distribution of eccentric mergers from clusters. We show that the observation (or lack thereof) of eccentric binary black hole mergers can significantly constrain the fraction of detectable systems that originate from dynamical environments such as dense star clusters. After roughly 150 observations, observing no eccentric binary signals would indicate that clusters cannot make up the majority of the merging binary black hole population in the local Universe (95% credibility). However, if dense star clusters dominate the rate of eccentric mergers and a single system is confirmed to be measurably eccentric in the first and second gravitational-wave transient catalogues, clusters must account for at least 14% of detectable binary black hole mergers. The constraints on the fraction of detectable systems from dense star clusters become significantly tighter as the number of eccentric observations grows, and will be constrained to within 0.5 dex once 10 eccentric binary black holes are observed.
Astronomyarxiv.org

How do galaxies populate haloes in high-density environments? An analysis of the Halo Occupation Distribution in future virialized structures

There are hints suggesting that properties of galaxy populations in dark matter haloes may depend on their large-scale environment. Recent works point out that very low-density environments influence halo occupation distribution (HOD), however there is not a similar analysis focused on high-density environments. Here we use a simulated set of future virialized superstructures (FVS) to analyse the occupation of galaxies in haloes within these high globally dense regions.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Interstellar objects follow the collapse of molecular clouds

Interstellar objects (ISOs), the parent population of 1I/Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov, are abundant in the interstellar medium of the Milky Way. This means that the interstellar medium, including molecular cloud regions, has three components: gas, dust, and ISOs. From the observational constraints for the field density of ISOs drifting in the solar neighbourhood, we infer a typical molecular cloud of 10 pc diameter contains some 10$^{18}$ ISOs. At typical sizes ranging from hundreds of metres to tens of km, ISOs are entirely decoupled from the gas dynamics in these molecular clouds. Here we address the question of whether ISOs can follow the collapse of molecular clouds. We perform low-resolution simulations of the collapse of molecular clouds containing initially static ISO populations toward the point where stars form. In this proof-of-principle study, we find that the interstellar objects definitely follow the collapse of the gas -- and many become bound to the new-forming numerical approximations to future stars (sinks). At minimum, 40\% of all sinks have one or more ISO test particles gravitationally bound to them for the initial ISO distributions tested here. This value corresponds to at least $10^{10}$ actual interstellar objects being bound after three initial free-fall times. Thus, ISOs are a relevant component of star formation. We find that more massive sinks bind disproportionately large fractions of the initial ISO population, implying competitive capture of ISOs. Sinks can also be solitary, as their ISOs can become unbound again -- particularly if sinks are ejected from the system. Emerging planetary systems will thus develop in remarkably varied environments, ranging from solitary to richly populated with bound ISOs.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Search for gravitational waves from the coalescence of sub-solar mass binaries in the first half of Advanced LIGO and Virgo's third observing run

We present a search for gravitational waves from the coalescence of sub-solar mass black hole binaries using data from the first half of Advanced LIGO and Virgo's third observing run. The observation of a sub-solar mass black hole merger is a clear indication of primordial origin; primordial black holes may contribute to the dark matter distribution. We search for black hole mergers where the primary mass is $0.1-7 M_{\odot}$ and the secondary mass is $0.1-1 M_{\odot}$. A variety of models predict the production and coalescence of binaries containing primordial black holes; some involve dynamical assembly which may allow for residual eccentricity to be observed. For component masses $>0.5 M_{\odot}$, we also search for sources in eccentric orbits, measured at a reference gravitational-wave frequency of 10 Hz, up to $e_{10}\sim 0.3$. We find no convincing candidates and place new upper limits on the rate of primordial black hole mergers. The merger rate of 0.5-0.5 (1.0-1.0)~$M_{\odot}$ sources is $<7100~(1200)$ Gpc$^{-3}$yr$^{-1}$. Our limits are $\sim3-4\times$ more constraining than prior analyses.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Yang-Mills black holes in Quasitopological gravity

In this paper, we formulate two new classes of black hole solutions in higher curvature quartic quasitopological gravity with nonabelian Yang-Mills theory. At first step, we consider the $SO(n)$ and $SO(n-1,1)$ semisimple gauge groups. We obtain the analytic quartic quasitopological Yang-Mills black hole solutions. Real solutions are only accessible for the positive value of the redefined quartic quasitopological gravity coefficient, $\mu_{4}$. These solutions have a finite value and an essential singularity at the origin, $r=0$ for space dimension higher than $8$. We also probe the thermodynamic and critical behavior of the quasitopological Yang-Mills black hole. The obtained solutions may be thermally stable only in the canonical ensemble. They may also show a first order phase transition from a small to a large black hole. In the second step, we obtain the pure quasitopological Yang-Mills black hole solutions. For the positive cosmological constant and the space dimensions greater than eight, the pure quasitopological Yang-Mills solutions have the ability to produce both the asymptotically AdS and dS black holes for respectively the negative and positive constant curvatures, $k=-1$ and $k=+1$. This is unlike the quasitopological Yang-Mills theory which can lead to just the asymptotically dS solutions for $\Lambda>0$. The pure quasitopological Yang-Mills black hole is not thermally stable.
Sciencearxiv.org

Magnetic and geometrical control of spin textures in the itinerant kagome magnet Fe$_3$Sn$_2$

Markus Altthaler, Erik Lysne, Erik Roede, Lilian Prodan, Vladimir Tsurkan, Mohamed A. Kassem, Stephan Krohns, Istvan Kezsmarki, Dennis Meier. Magnetic materials with competing magnetocrystalline anisotropy and dipolar energies can develop a wide range of domain patterns, including classical stripe domains, domain branching, as well as topologically trivial and non-trivial (skyrmionic) bubbles. We image the magnetic domain pattern of Fe$_3$Sn$_2$ by magnetic force microscopy (MFM) and study its evolution due to geometric confinement, magnetic fields, and their combination. In Fe$_3$Sn$_2$ lamellae thinner than 3 $\mu$m, we observe stripe domains whose size scales with the square root of the lamella thickness, exhibiting classical Kittel scaling. Magnetic fields turn these stripes into a highly disordered bubble lattice, where the bubble size also obeys Kittel scaling. Complementary micromagnetic simulations quantitatively capture the magnetic field and geometry dependence of the magnetic patterns, reveal strong reconstructions of the patterns between the surface and the core of the lamellae, and identify the observed bubbles as skyrmionic bubbles. Our results imply that geometrical confinement together with competing magnetic interactions can provide a path to fine-tune and stabilize different types of topologically trivial and non-trivial spin structures in centrosymmetric magnets.
Sciencearxiv.org

Asymmetric temperature equilibration with heat flow from cold to hot in a quantum thermodynamic system

A model computational quantum thermodynamic network is constructed with two variable temperature baths coupled by a linker system, with an asymmetry in the coupling of the linker to the two baths. It is found in computational simulations that the baths come to ``thermal equilibrium" at different bath energies and temperatures. In a sense, heat is observed to flow from cold to hot. A description is given in which a recently defined quantum entropy $S^Q_{univ}$ for a pure state ``universe" continues to increase after passing through the classical equilibrium point of equal temperatures, reaching a maximum at the asymmetric equilibrium. Thus, a second law account $\Delta S^Q_{univ} \ge 0$ holds for the asymmetric quantum process. In contrast, a von Neumann entropy description fails to uphold the entropy law, with a maximum near when the two temperatures are equal, then a decrease $\Delta S^{vN} < 0$ on the way to the asymmetric equilibrium.