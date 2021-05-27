Constraints on dark photon dark matter using data from LIGO's and Virgo's third observing run
22 days ago
In this letter we begin the study of visible dark sector signals coming from binary neutron star mergers. We focus on dark photons emitted in the 10 ms - 1 s after the merger, and show how they can lead to bright transient gamma-ray signals. The signal will be approximately isotropic, and for much of the interesting parameter space will be close to thermal, with an apparent temperature of about $100$ keV. These features can be used to distinguish the dark photon signal from the expected short gamma-ray bursts produced in neutron star mergers, which are beamed in a small angle and non-thermal. We calculate the expected signal strength and show that for dark photon masses in the $1-100$ MeV range it can easily lead to total luminosities larger than $10^{46}$ ergs for much of the unconstrained parameter space. This signal can be used to probe a large fraction of the unconstrained parameter space motivated by freeze-in dark matter scenarios with interactions mediated by a dark photon in that mass range. We also comment on future improvements when proposed telescopes and mid-band gravitational detectors become operational.
It is assumed that heavy dark matter particles (HDMs) with the mass of O(TeV) are captured by the Sun. HDMs decay to relativistic lighter dark matter particles (LDMs). These high energy LDMs can be measured by km$^3$ neutrino telescopes, like the IceCube detector. A $Z^{\prime}$ portal dark matter model is taken for LDMs to interact with nuclei via a neutral current. With the different lifetimes of decay of HDMs and Z$^{\prime}$ masses, the distributions and numbers of expected LDMs and neutrinos were evaluated at IceCube in the energy range between 1 TeV and 200 TeV in this work. To evaluate the capability of measurement of these LDMs from the sun core at IceCube, two observation results were assumed: one is the observation is consistent with the number of expect neutrinos; the other is no events are observed in this measurement. Based on these two assumptions, the upper limits for LDM fluxes were computed at 90\% C.L.. With $m_{Z^{\prime}} \lesssim$ 400 GeV and $\tau_{\phi} \lesssim 10^{23}$ s, finally, it is revealed that these LDMs could be measured in the energy range between O(1TeV) and O(100TeV) at IceCube.
We report on gravitational-wave discoveries from compact binary coalescences detected by Advanced LIGO and Advanced Virgo in the first half of the third observing run (O3a) between 1 April 2019. 15. ∶. 00. UTC and 1 October 2019. 15. ∶. 00. UTC. By imposing a false-alarm-rate threshold of two per...
If dark matter decay or annihilate, a large amount of energy and particles would be released into the cosmic plasma. Therefore, they could modify the thermal and ionization history of our universe, then leave footprints on the cosmic microwave background power spectra. In this paper, we take dark matter annihilation as an example and investigate whether different reionization models influence the constraints on dark matter annihilation. We reconstruct the ionization history including both dark matter annihilation and star formation, then put constraints on DM annihilation. Combining the latest Planck data, BAO data, SNIa measurement, star formation rate density from UV and IR data, the upper limit of $\epsilon_0 f_d$ reads $2.7765\times 10^{-24}$ at 95$\%$C.L.. By comparison, we also constrain dark matter annihilation in the instantaneous reionization model from the same data combination except star formation rate density, and the upper limit of $\epsilon_0 f_d$ is $2.8468\times 10^{-24}$ at 95$\%$C.L., which is $2.5\%$ higher than the results in the previous model. This indicates various reionization models have little influence on constraining parameters of dark matter decay or annihilation.
As compact binary star systems move inside the halo of our Galaxies, they interact with dark matter particles. The interaction between dark matter particles and baryonic matter causes dark matter particles to lose some part of their kinetic energy. After dark matter particles have lost part of their kinetic energy, they gravitationally bound to stars and stars start to accrete dark matter particles from the halo. The accretion of dark matter particles inside compact binary systems increases the mass of the binary components and then, the total mass of the binary systems increases too. According to Kepler's third law, increased mass by this way can affect other physical parameters (e.g. semi-major axes and orbital periods) of these systems too. In this work, we estimated the period change of some known compact binary systems due to the accretion of dark matter particles into them. We investigated the effects of different dark matter particle candidates with masses in the range $\simeq 10^{-15} - 10^{5} GeV.c^{-2}$ and dark matter density as high as the dark matter density near the Galactic central regions. Our overall result is that the estimated period change due to the accretion of dark matter particles into compact binary systems can be as high as the measured values for these systems.
Christopher C. Lovell, Stephen M. Wilkins, Peter A. Thomas, Matthieu Schaller, Carlton M. Baugh, Giulio Fabbian, Yannick Bahé. High-resolution cosmological hydrodynamic simulations are currently limited to relatively small volumes due to their computational expense. However, much larger volumes are required to probe rare, overdense environments, and measure clustering statistics of the large scale structure. Typically, zoom simulations of individual regions are used to study rare environments, and semi-analytic models and halo occupation models applied to dark matter only (DMO) simulations are used to study the Universe in the large-volume regime. We propose a new approach, using a machine learning framework to explore the halo-galaxy relationship in the periodic EAGLE simulations, and zoom C-EAGLE simulations of galaxy clusters. We train a tree based machine learning method to predict the baryonic properties of galaxies based on their host dark matter halo properties. The trained model successfully reproduces a number of key distribution functions for an infinitesimal fraction of the computational cost of a full hydrodynamic simulation. By training on both periodic simulations as well as zooms of overdense environments, we learn the bias of galaxy evolution in differing environments. This allows us to apply the trained model to a larger DMO volume than would be possible if we only trained on a periodic simulation. We demonstrate this application using the $(800 \; \mathrm{Mpc})^3$ P-Millennium simulation, and present predictions for key baryonic distribution functions and clustering statistics from the EAGLE model in this large volume.
Quantum channels in free-space, an essential prerequisite for fundamental tests of quantum mechanics and quantum technologies in open space, have so far been based on direct line-of-sight because the predominant approaches for photon-encoding, including polarization and spatial modes, are not compatible with randomly scattered photons. Here we demonstrate a novel approach to transfer and recover quantum coherence from scattered, non-line-of-sight photons analyzed in a multimode and imaging interferometer for time-bins, combined with photon detection based on a 8 × 8 single-photon-detector-array. The observed time-bin visibility for scattered photons remained at a high 95% over a wide scattering angle range of −450 to +450, while the individual pixels in the detector array resolve or track an image in its field of view of ca. 0.5°. Using our method, we demonstrate the viability of two novel applications. Firstly, using scattered photons as an indirect channel for quantum communication thereby enabling non-line-of-sight quantum communication with background suppression, and secondly, using the combined arrival time and quantum coherence to enhance the contrast of low-light imaging and laser ranging under high background light. We believe our method will instigate new lines for research and development on applying photon coherence from scattered signals to quantum sensing, imaging, and communication in free-space environments.
Paleo-detectors are a proposed experimental technique to search for dark matter (DM). In lieu of the conventional approach of operating a tonne-scale real-time detector to search for DM-induced nuclear recoils, paleo-detectors take advantage of small samples of naturally occurring rocks on Earth that have been deep underground ($\gtrsim 5$ km), accumulating nuclear damage tracks from recoiling nuclei for $\mathcal{O}(1)$ Gyr. Modern microscopy techniques promise the capability to read out nuclear damage tracks with nanometer resolution in macroscopic samples. Thanks to their $\mathcal{O}(1)$ Gyr integration times, paleo-detectors could constitute nuclear recoil detectors with keV recoil energy thresholds and 100 kilotonne-yr exposures. This combination would allow paleo-detectors to probe DM-nucleon cross sections orders of magnitude below existing upper limits from conventional direct detection experiments. In this article, we use improved background modeling and a new spectral analysis technique to update the sensitivity forecast for paleo-detectors. We demonstrate the robustness of the sensitivity forecast to the (lack of) ancillary measurements of the age of the samples and the parameters controlling the backgrounds, systematic mismodeling of the spectral shape of the backgrounds, and the radiopurity of the mineral samples. Specifically, we demonstrate that even if the uranium concentration in paleo-detector samples is $10^{-8}$ (per weight), many orders of magnitude larger than what we expect in the most radiopure samples obtained from ultra basic rock or marine evaporite deposits, paleo-detectors could still probe DM-nucleon cross sections below current limits. For DM masses $\lesssim 10$ GeV/$c^2$, the sensitivity of paleo-detectors could still reach down all the way to the conventional neutrino floor in a Xe-based direct detection experiment.
The fast developments of radio astronomy open a new window to explore the properties of Dark Matter (DM). The recent direct imaging of the supermassive black hole (SMBH) at the center of M87 radio galaxy by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration is expected to be very useful to search for possible new physics. In this work, we illustrate that such results can be used to detect the possible synchrotron radiation signature produced by DM annihilation from the innermost region of the SMBH. Assuming the existence of a spiky DM density profile, we obtain the flux density due to DM annihilation induced electrons and positrons, and derive new limits on the DM annihilation cross section via the comparison with the EHT integral flux density at 230 GHz. Our results show that the parameter space can be probed by the EHT observations is largely complementary to other experiments. For DM with typical mass regions of being weakly interacting massive particles, the annihilation cross section several orders of magnitude below the thermal production level can be excluded by the EHT observations under the density spike assumption. Future EHT observations may further improve the sensitivity on the DM searches, and may also provide a unique opportunity to test the interplay between DM and the SMBH.
Dark matter is a mysterious invisible substance that makes up most of the matter in our universe. We can’t see it, but scientists have been able to infer dark matter’s presence and to study it. Now, scientists have produced the most detailed ever dark matter map, showing the distribution of dark matter, as seen from about a quarter of the night sky visible from Earth’s Southern Hemisphere. The scientists are part of the Dark Energy Survey, a collaboration of more than 400 scientists from 25 institutions in seven countries. They used artificial intelligence, or AI, to analyze images of 226 million galaxies in the southern sky.
We investigate and quantify the impact of mixed (cold and warm) dark matter models on large-scale structure observables. In this scenario, dark matter comes in two phases, a cold one (CDM) and a warm one (WDM): the presence of the latter causes a suppression in the matter power spectrum which is allowed by current constraints and may be detected in present-day and upcoming surveys. We run a large set of $N$-body simulations in order to build an efficient and accurate emulator to predict the aforementioned suppression with percent precision over a wide range of values for the WDM mass, $M_\mathrm{wdm}$, and its fraction with respect to the totality of dark matter, $f_\mathrm{wdm}$. The suppression in the matter power spectrum is found to be independent of changes in the cosmological parameters at the 2% level for $k\lesssim 10 \ h/$Mpc and $z\leq 3.5$. In the same ranges, by applying a baryonification procedure on both $\Lambda$CDM and CWDM simulations to account for the effect of feedback, we find a similar level of agreement between the two scenarios. We examine the impact that such suppression has on weak lensing and angular galaxy clustering power spectra. Finally, we discuss the impact of mixed dark matter on the shape of the halo mass function and which analytical prescription yields the best agreement with simulations. We provide the reader with an application to galaxy cluster number counts.
Recently, the LIGO-Virgo Collaboration (LVC) concluded that there is no evidence for lensed gravitational waves (GW) in the first half of the O3 run, claiming "We find the observation of lensed events to be unlikely, with the fractional rate at $\mu>2$ being $3.3\times 10^{-4}$". While we agree that the chance of an individual GW event being lensed at $\mu>2$ is smaller than $10^{-3}$, the number of observed events depends on the product of this small probability times the rate of mergers at high redshift. Observational constraints from the stochastic GW background indicate that the rate of conventional mass BBH mergers (8 < M (M$_{\odot}$) < 15) in the redshift range 1.
At first glance, astrophysics may not seem to have much in common with tracking and predicting the spread of a global virus. But to Professor Niayesh Afshordi, the link was clear—even early last year as our collective reaction to COVID-19 played out in real time. As with modeling the dark...
Axion is a promising candidate for ultralight dark matter which may cause a polarization rotation of laser light. Recently, a new idea of probing the axion dark matter by optical linear cavities used in the arms of gravitational wave detectors has been proposed [Phys. Rev. Lett. 123, 111301 (2019)]. In this article, a realistic scheme of the axion dark matter search with the arm cavity transmission ports is revisited. Since photons detected by the transmission ports travel in the cavity for odd-number of times, the effect of axion dark matter on their phases is not cancelled out and the sensitivity at low-mass range is significantly improved compared to the search using reflection ports. We also take into account the stochastic nature of the axion field and the availability of the two detection ports in the gravitational wave detectors. The sensitivity to the axion-photon coupling, $g_{a\gamma}$, of the ground-based gravitational wave detector, such as Advanced LIGO, with 1-year observation is estimated to be $g_{a\gamma} \sim 3\times10^{-12}$ GeV$^{-1}$ below the axion mass of $10^{-15}$ eV, which improves upon the limit achieved by the CERN Axion Solar Telescope.
Gravitational waves enable tests of general relativity in the highly dynamical and strong-field regime. Using events detected by LIGO-Virgo up to 1 October 2019, we evaluate the consistency of the data with predictions from the theory. We first establish that residuals from the best-fit waveform are consistent with detector noise, and that the low- and high-frequency parts of the signals are in agreement. We then consider parametrized modifications to the waveform by varying post-Newtonian and phenomenological coefficients, improving past constraints by factors of.
Marta Reina-Campos, Sebastian Trujillo-Gomez, Alis J. Deason, J. M. Diederik Kruijssen, Joel L. Pfeffer, Robert A. Crain, Nate Bastian, Meghan E. Hughes. Globular clusters (GCs) are bright objects that span a wide range of galactocentric distances, and are thus probes of the structure of dark matter (DM) haloes. In this work, we explore whether the projected radial profiles of GCs can be used to infer the structural properties of their host DM haloes. We use the simulated GC populations in a sample of 166 central galaxies from the $(34.4~\rm cMpc)^3$ periodic volume of the E-MOSAICS project. We find that more massive galaxies host stellar and GC populations with shallower density profiles that are more radially extended. In addition, the metal-poor GC subpopulations tend to have shallower and more extended profiles than the metal-rich subsamples, which we relate to the preferentially accreted origin of the metal-poor GCs. We find strong correlations between the slopes and effective radii of the radial profiles of the GC populations and the structural properties of the DM haloes, such as their power-law slopes, scale radii, and concentration parameters. Accounting for a dependence on the galaxy stellar mass decreases the scatter of the two-dimensional relations. This suggests that the projected number counts of GCs, combined with their galaxy mass, trace the density profile of the DM halo of their host galaxy. When applied to extragalactic GC systems, we recover the scale radii and the extent of the DM haloes of a sample of ETGs with uncertainties smaller than $0.2~\rm dex$. Thus, extragalactic GC systems provide a novel avenue to explore the structure of DM haloes beyond the Local Group.
The most accurate distance measurement yet of ultra-diffuse galaxy (UDG) NGC1052-DF2 (DF2) confirms beyond any shadow of a doubt that it is lacking in dark matter. The newly measured distance of 22.1 +/-1.2 megaparsecs was obtained by an international team of researchers led by Zili Shen and Pieter van Dokkum of Yale University and Shany Danieli, a NASA Hubble Fellow at the Institute for Advanced Study.
Light bosonic scalars (e.g. axions) may form clouds around black holes via superradiant instabilities, or via accretion if they form some component of the dark matter. It has been suggested that their presence may lead to a distinctive dephasing of the gravitational wave signal when a small compact object spirals into a larger black hole. Motivated by this, we study numerically the dynamical friction force on a black hole moving at relativistic velocities in a background scalar field with an asymptotically homogeneous energy density. We show that the relativistic scaling is analogous to that found for supersonic collisional fluids, assuming an approximate expression for the pressure correction which depends on the velocity and scalar mass. While we focus on a complex scalar field, our results confirm the expectation that real scalars would exert a force which oscillates between positive and negative values in time with a frequency set by the scalar mass. The complex field describes the time averaged value of this force, but in a real scalar the rapid force oscillations could in principle leave an imprint on the trajectory. The approximation we obtain can be used to inform estimates of dephasing in the final stages of an extreme mass ratio inspiral.
Dark matter makes up 27 percent of the universe's total mass and energy — nearly five times more than "normal" matter that comprises planets and stars. True to its name, dark matter is hard to directly observe; yet astronomers are certain it exists because of the huge gravitational effect it has on galaxies and the stars that live within them.