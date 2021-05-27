Probing neutrino emission at GeV energies from compact binary mergers with the IceCube Neutrino Observatory
By R. Abbasi, M. Ackermann, J. Adams, J. A. Aguilar, M. Ahlers, M. Ahrens, C. Alispach, A. A. Alves Jr., N. M. Amin, R. An, K. Andeen, T. Anderson, I. Ansseau, G. Anton, C. Argüelles, Y. Ashida, S. Axani, X. Bai, A. Balagopal V., A. Barbano, S. W. Barwick, B. Bastian, V. Basu, S. Baur, R. Bay, J. J. Beatty, K.-H. Becker, J. Becker Tjus, C. Bellenghi, S. BenZvi, D. Berley, E. Bernardini, D. Z. Besson, G. Binder, D. Bindig, E. Blaufuss, S. Blot, F. Bontempo, J. Borowka, S. Böser, O. Botner, J. Böttcher, E. Bourbeau, F. Bradascio, J. Braun, S. Bron, J. Brostean-Kaiser, S. Browne, A. Burgman, R. S. Busse, M. A. Campana, C. Chen, D. Chirkin, K. Choi, B. A. Clark, K. Clark, L. Classen, A. Coleman, G. H. Collin, J. M. Conrad, P. Coppin, P. Correa, D. F. Cowen, R. Cross, P. Dave, C. De Clercq, J. J. DeLaunay, H. Dembinski, K. Deoskar, S. De Ridder, A. Desai, P. Desiati, K. D. de Vries, G. de Wasseige, M. de With, T. DeYoung, S. Dharani, A. Diaz, J. C. Díaz-Vélez, H. Dujmovic, M. Dunkman, M. A. DuVernois, E. Dvorak, T. Ehrhardt, P. Eller, R. Engel, H. Erpenbeck, J. Evans, P. A. Evenson, A. R. Fazely, S. Fiedlschuster, A.T. Fienberg, K. Filimonov, C. Finley, L. Fischer, D. Fox, A. Franckowiak, E. Friedman, A. Fritz, P. Fürst, T. K. Gaisser, J. Gallagher, E. Ganster, A. Garcia, S. Garrappa, L. Gerhardt, A. Ghadimi, C. Glaser, T. Glauch, T. Glüsenkamp, A. Goldschmidt, J. G. Gonzalez, S. Goswami, D. Grant, T. Grégoire, S. Griswold, M. Gündüz, C. Günther, C. Haack, A. Hallgren, R. Halliday, L. Halve, F. Halzen, M. Ha Minh, K. Hanson, J. Hardin, A. A. Harnisch, A. Haungs, S. Hauser, D. Hebecker, K. Helbing, F. Henningsen, E. C. Hettinger, S. Hickford, J. Hignight, C. Hill, G. C. Hill, K. D. Hoffman, R. Hoffmann, T. Hoinka, B. Hokanson-Fasig, K. Hoshina, F. Huang, M. Huber, T. Huber, K. Hultqvist, M. Hünnefeld, R. Hussain, S. In, N. Iovine, A. Ishihara, M. Jansson, G. S. Japaridze, M. Jeong, B. J. P. Jones, R. Joppe, D. Kang, W. Kang, X. Kang, A. Kappes, D. Kappesser, T. Karg, M. Karl, A. Karle, U. Katz, M. Kauer, M. Kellermann, J. L. Kelley, A. Kheirandish, K. Kin, T. Kintscher, J. Kiryluk, S. R. Klein, R. Koirala, H. Kolanoski, T. Kontrimas, L. Köpke, C. Kopper, S. Kopper, D. J. Koskinen, P. Koundal, M. Kovacevich, M. Kowalski, N. Kurahashi, A. Kyriacou, N. Lad, C. Lagunas Gualda, J. L. Lanfranchi, M. J. Larson, F. Lauber, J. P. Lazar, J. W. Lee, K. Leonard, A. Leszczyńska, Y. Li, Q. R. Liu, M. Liubarska, E. Lohfink, C. J. Lozano Mariscal, L. Lu, F. Lucarelli, A. Ludwig, W. Luszczak, Y. Lyu, W. Y. Ma, J. Madsen, K. B. M. Mahn, Y. Makino, S. Mancina, I. C. Mari{ş}, R. Maruyama, K. Mase, T. McElroy, F. McNally, K. Meagher, A. Medina, M. Meier, S. Meighen-Berger, J. Merz, J. Micallef, D. Mockler, T. Montaruli, R. W. Moore, R. Morse, M. Moulai, R. Naab, R. Nagai, U. Naumann, J. Necker, L. V. Nguy{\~{ê}}n, H. Niederhausen, M. U. Nisa, S. C. Nowicki, D. R. Nygren, A. Obertacke Pollmann, M. Oehler, A. Olivas, E. O'Sullivan, H. Pandya, D. V. Pankova, N. Park, G. K. Parker, E. N. Paudel, L. Paul, C. Pérez de los Heros, S. Philippen, D. Pieloth, S. Pieper, M. Pittermann, A. Pizzuto, M. Plum, Y. Popovych, A. Porcelli, M. Prado Rodriguez, P. B. Price, B. Pries, G. T. Przybylski, C. Raab, A. Raissi, M. Rameez, K. Rawlins, I. C. Rea, A. Rehman, R. Reimann, G. Renzi, E. Resconi, S. Reusch, W. Rhode, M. Richman, B. Riedel, S. Robertson, G. Roellinghoff, M. Rongen, C. Rott, T. Ruhe, D. Ryckbosch, D. Rysewyk Cantu, I. Safa, J. Saffer, S. E. Sanchez Herrera, A. Sandrock, J. Sandroos, M. Santander, S. Sarkar, K. Satalecka, M. Scharf, M. Schaufel, H. Schieler, P. Schlunder, T. Schmidt, A. Schneider, J. Schneider, F. G. Schröder, L. Schumacher, S. Sclafani, D. Seckel, S. Seunarine, A. Sharma, S. Shefali, M. Silva, B. Skrzypek, B. Smithers, R. Snihur, J. Soedingrekso, D. Soldin, C. Spannfellner, G. M. Spiczak, C. Spiering, J. Stachurska, M. Stamatikos, T. Stanev, R. Stein, J. Stettner, A. Steuer, T. Stezelberger, T. Stürwald, T. Stuttard, G. W. Sullivan, I. Taboada, F. Tenholt, S. Ter-Antonyan, S. Tilav, F. Tischbein, K. Tollefson, L. Tomankova, C. Tönnis, S. Toscano, D. Tosi, A. Trettin, M. Tselengidou, C. F. Tung, A. Turcati, R. Turcotte, C. F. Turley, J. P. Twagirayezu, B. Ty, M. A. Unland Elorrieta, N. Valtonen-Mattila, J. Vandenbroucke, N. van Eijndhoven, D. Vannerom, J. van Santen, S. Verpoest, M. Vraeghe, C. Walck, A. Wallace, T. B. Watson, C. Weaver, P. Weigel, A. Weindl, M. J. Weiss, J. Weldert, C. Wendt, J. Werthebach, M. Weyrauch, B. J. Whelan, N. Whitehorn, C. H. Wiebusch, D. R. Williams, M. Wolf, K. Woschnagg, G. Wrede, J. Wulff, X. W. Xu, Y. Xu, J. P. Yanez, S. Yoshida, S. Yu, T. Yuan, Z. Zhang
arxiv.org
22 days ago
In recent years some efforts have been made to identify active sources capable of accelerating particles up to $10^{15}$ eV, known as PeVatrons. Measurements of TeV ($10^{12}$ eV) gamma-rays from supernova remnants (SNRs) have shown that efficient particle acceleration can occur in SNR diffusive shocks. In this paper, we obtain the contribution to the high energy and very-high-energy gamma-ray (VHE, $E > 100$ GeV) emission due to cosmic-ray acceleration from Supernova Remnant G57.2+0.8 hosting the Soft Gamma Repeater (SGR) J1935+2154 with the use of the GALPROP code. To do so, we take into account the SNR + SGR association as a single source close to the Galactic center. We propose that the above setting can provide a more comprehensive scenario for the generation of GeV-TeV gamma-rays. We also discuss the contribution from the SNR G57.2+0.8 and SGR J1935+2154 region to the diffusive TeV energy gamma-ray emission from the Galactic center.
Extremely compact objects trap gravitational waves or neutrinos, assumed to move along null geodesics in the trapping regions. The trapping of neutrinos was extensively studied for spherically symmetric extremely compact objects constructed under the simplest approximation of the uniform energy density distribution, with radius located under the photosphere of the external spacetime; in addition, uniform emissivity distribution of neutrinos was assumed in these studies. Here we extend the studies of the neutrino trapping for the case of the extremely compact Tolman VII objects representing the simplest generalization of the internal Schwarzschild solution with uniform distribution of the energy density, and the correspondingly related distribution of the neutrino emissivity that is thus again proportional to the energy density; radius of such extremely compact objects can overcome the photosphere of the external Schwarzschild spacetime. In dependence on the parameters of the Tolman VII spacetimes, we determine the "local" and "global" coefficients of efficiency of the trapping and demonstrate that the role of the trapping is significantly stronger than in the internal Schwarzschild spacetimes. Our results indicate possible influence of the neutrino trapping in cooling of neutron stars.
We simulate neutrino-antineutrino oscillations caused by strong magnetic fields in dense matter. With the strong magnetic fields and large neutrino magnetic moments, Majorana neutrinos can reach flavor equilibrium. We find that the flavor equilibration of neutrino-antineutrino oscillations is sensitive to the values of the baryon density and the electron fraction inside the matter. The neutrino-antineutrino oscillations are suppressed in the case of the large baryon density in neutron (proton)-rich matter. On the other hand, the flavor equilibration occurs when the electron fraction is close to $0.5$ even in the large baryon density. From the simulations, we propose a necessary condition for the equilibration of neutrino-antineutrino oscillations in dense matter. We also study whether such necessary condition is satisfied near the proto-neutron star by using results of neutrino hydrodynamic simulations of core-collapse supernovae. In our explosion model, the flavor equilibration would be possible if the magnetic field on the surface of the proto-neutron star is larger than $10^{14}$ G which is the typical value of the magnetic fields of magnetars.
It is assumed that heavy dark matter particles (HDMs) with the mass of O(TeV) are captured by the Sun. HDMs decay to relativistic lighter dark matter particles (LDMs). These high energy LDMs can be measured by km$^3$ neutrino telescopes, like the IceCube detector. A $Z^{\prime}$ portal dark matter model is taken for LDMs to interact with nuclei via a neutral current. With the different lifetimes of decay of HDMs and Z$^{\prime}$ masses, the distributions and numbers of expected LDMs and neutrinos were evaluated at IceCube in the energy range between 1 TeV and 200 TeV in this work. To evaluate the capability of measurement of these LDMs from the sun core at IceCube, two observation results were assumed: one is the observation is consistent with the number of expect neutrinos; the other is no events are observed in this measurement. Based on these two assumptions, the upper limits for LDM fluxes were computed at 90\% C.L.. With $m_{Z^{\prime}} \lesssim$ 400 GeV and $\tau_{\phi} \lesssim 10^{23}$ s, finally, it is revealed that these LDMs could be measured in the energy range between O(1TeV) and O(100TeV) at IceCube.
Aviral Prakash, David Radice, Domenico Logoteta, Albino Perego, Vsevolod Nedora, Ignazio Bombaci, Rahul Kashyap, Sebastiano Bernuzzi, Andrea Endrizzi. (abridged) We investigate the quark deconfinement phase transition in the context of binary neutron star (BNS) mergers. We employ a new finite-temperature composition-dependent equation of state (EOS) with a first order phase transition between hadrons and deconfined quarks to perform numerical relativity simulations of BNS mergers. The softening of the EOS due to the phase transition causes the merger remnants to be more compact and to collapse to a black hole (BH) at earlier times. The phase transition is imprinted on the postmerger gravitational wave (GW) signal duration, amplitude, and peak frequency. However, this imprint is only detectable for binaries with sufficiently long-lived remnants. Moreover, the phase transition does not result in significant deviations from quasi-universal relations for the postmerger GW peak frequency. We also study the impact of the phase transition on dynamical ejecta, remnant accretion disk masses, r-process nucleosynthetic yields and associated electromagnetic (EM) counterparts. While there are differences in the EM counterparts and nucleosynthesis yields between the purely hadronic models and the models with phase transitions, these can be primarily ascribed to the difference in remnant collapse time between the two. An exception is the non-thermal afterglow caused by the interaction of the fastest component of the dynamical ejecta and the interstellar medium, which is systematically boosted in the binaries with phase transition as a consequence of the more violent merger they experience.
Gordon T. Richards, Trevor V. McCaffrey, Amy Kimball, Amy L. Rankine, James H. Matthews, Paul C. Hewett, Angelica B. Rivera. We discuss a probe of the contribution of wind-related shocks to the radio emission in otherwise radio-quiet quasars. Given 1) the non-linear correlation between UV and X-ray luminosity in quasars, 2) that such correlation leads to higher likelihood of radiation-line-driven winds in more luminous quasars, and 3) that luminous quasars are more abundant at high redshift, deep radio observations of high-redshift quasars are needed to probe potential contributions from accretion disk winds. We target a sample of 50 $z\simeq 1.65$ color-selected quasars that span the range of expected accretion disk wind properties as traced by broad CIV emission. 3-GHz observations with the Very Large Array to an rms of $\approx10\mu$Jy beam$^{-1}$ probe to star formation rates of $\approx400\,M_{\rm Sun}\,{\rm yr}^{-1}$, leading to 22 detections. Supplementing these pointed observations are survey data of 388 sources from the LOFAR Two-metre Sky Survey Data Release 1 that reach comparable depth (for a typical radio spectral index), where 123 sources are detected. These combined observations reveal a radio detection fraction that is a non-linear function of \civ\ emission-line properties and suggest that the data may require multiple origins of radio emission in radio-quiet quasars. We find evidence for radio emission from weak jets or coronae in radio-quiet quasars with low Eddingtion ratios, with either (or both) star formation and accretion disk winds playing an important role in optically luminous quasars and correlated with increasing Eddington ratio. Additional pointed radio observations are needed to fully establish the nature of radio emission in radio-quiet quasars.