Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Neutron star asteroseismology and nuclear saturation parameter

By Hajime Sotani
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Adopting various unified equations of state (EOSs), we examine the quasinormal modes of gravitational waves from cold neutron stars. We focus on the fundamental ($f$-), 1st pressure ($p_1$-), and 1st spacetime ($w_1$-) modes, and derive the empirical formulae for the frequencies and damping rate of those modes. With the resultant empirical formulae, we find that the value of $\eta$, which is a specific combination of the nuclear saturation parameters, can be estimated within $\sim 30 \%$ accuracy, if the $f$-mode frequency from the neutron star whose mass is known would be observed or if the $f$- and $p_1$-mode frequencies would be simultaneously observed, even though this estimation is applicable only for the low-mass neutron stars. Additionally, we find that the mass and radius of canonical neutron stars can be estimated within a few per cent accuracy via the simultaneous observations of the $f$- and $w_1$-mode frequencies. We also find that, if the $f$-, $p_1$-, and $w_1$-mode frequencies would be simultaneously observed, the mass of canonical neutron stars can be estimated within $2\%$ accuracy, while the radius can be estimated within $1\%$ for the neutron star with $M\ge 1.6M_\odot$ or within $0.6\%$ for the neutron star with $M\ge 1.4M_\odot$ constructed with the EOS constrained via the GW170817 event. Furthermore, we find the strong correlation between the maximum $f$-mode frequency and the neutron star radius with the maximum mass, between the minimum $w_1$-mode frequency and the maximum mass, and between the minimum damping rate of the $w_1$-mode and the stellar compactness for the neutron star with the maximum mass.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asteroseismology#Parameter#Neutron Stars#Saturation#Resultant#Eos#Prd#Riken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyarxiv.org

Constraining Ultra Light Dark Matter with the Galactic Nuclear Star Cluster

We use the Milky Way's nuclear star cluster (NSC) to test the existence of a dark matter 'soliton core', as predicted in ultra-light dark matter (ULDM) models. Since the soliton core size is proportional to mDM^{-1}, while the core density grows as mDM^{2}, the NSC (dominant stellar component within about 3 pc) is sensitive to a specific window in the dark matter particle mass, mDM. We apply a spherical isotropic Jeans model to fit the NSC line-of-sight velocity dispersion data, assuming priors on the Milky Way's supermassive black hole (SMBH) mass taken from the Gravity Collaboration et al. (2020) and stellar density profile taken from Gallego-Cano et al. (2018). We find that the current observational data reject the existence of a soliton core for a single ULDM particle with mass in the range 10^{-20.0} < mDM < 10^{-18.5} eV, assuming that the soliton core structure is not affected by the Milky Way's SMBH. We test our methodology on mock data, confirming that we are sensitive to the same range in ULDM mass as for the real data. Dynamical modelling of a larger region of the Galactic centre, including the nuclear stellar disc, promises tighter constraints over a broader range of mDM. We will consider this in future work.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:Bayesian model-selection of neutron star equation of state using multi-messenger observations

Abstract: Measurement of macroscopic properties of neutron stars, whether in binary or in an isolated system, provides us a key opportunity to place a stringent constraint on its equation of state. In this {\em letter}, we perform Bayesian model-selection on a wide variety of neutron star equation of state using multi-messenger observations. In particular, (i) we use the mass and tidal deformability measurement from two binary neutron star merger event, GW170817 and GW190425; (ii) simultaneous mass-radius measurement of PSR J0030+0451 and PSR J0740+6620 by NICER collaboration, while the latter has been analyzed by joint NICER/radio/XMM-Newton collaboration. Among the 31 equations of state considered in this analysis, we are able to rule out 7 of them decisively, which are either extremely stiff or soft equations of state. The most preferred equation of state model turns out to be AP3, which predicts the radius and tidal deformability of a $1.4 M_{\odot}$ neutron star to be 12.10 km and 393 respectively.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Axisymmetric magneto-plastic evolution of neutron-star crusts

Magnetic field evolution in neutron-star crusts is driven by the Hall effect and Ohmic dissipation, for as long as the crust is sufficiently strong to absorb Maxwell stresses exerted by the field and thus make the momentum equation redundant. For the strongest neutron-star fields, however, stresses build to the point of crustal failure, at which point the standard evolution equations are no longer valid. Here, we study the evolution of the magnetic field of the crust up to and beyond crustal failure, whence the crust begins to flow plastically. We perform global axisymmetric evolutions, exploring different types of failure affecting a limited region of the crust. We find that a plastic flow does not simply suppress the Hall effect even in the regime of a low plastic viscosity, but it rather leads to non-trivial evolution -- in some cases even overreacting and enhancing the impact of the Hall effect. Its impact is more pronouced in the toroidal field, with the differences on the poloidal field being less substantial. We argue that both the nature of magnetar bursts and their spindown evolution will be affected by plastic flow, so that observations of these phenomena may help to constrain the way the crust fails.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gravitational waves from the remnants of the first stars in nuclear star clusters

We study Population III (Pop III) binary remnant mergers in nuclear star clusters (NSCs) with a semi-analytical approach for early structure formation based on halo merger trees, in which star formation and stellar feedback are modelled self-consistently. Within this framework, we keep track of the dynamics of Pop III binary (compact object) remnants in their host galaxies during cosmic structure formation, and construct the population of Pop III binary remnants that fall into NSCs by dynamical friction of field stars. The subsequent evolution within NSCs is then derived from three-body encounters and gravitational-wave (GW) emission. We find that on average 7.5% of Pop III binary remnants will fall into the centres ($< 3\ \rm pc$) of galaxies that can host NSCs with masses above $10^{5}\ \rm M_{\odot}$. About $5-50$% of these binaries will merge at $z>0$ in NSCs, including those with very large initial separations (up to 1~pc). The merger rate density (MRD) peaks at $z\sim 5-7$ with $\sim 0.4-10\ \rm yr^{-1}\ \rm Gpc^{-3}$, comparable to the MRDs found in the binary stellar evolution channel. Low-mass ($\lesssim 10^{6}\ \rm M_{\odot}$) NSCs formed at high redshifts ($z\gtrsim 4.5$) host most ($\gtrsim 90$%) of our mergers, which mainly consist of black holes (BHs) with masses $\sim 40-85\ \rm M_{\odot}$, similar to the most massive BHs found in LIGO events. Particularly, our model can produce events like GW190521 involving BHs in the standard mass gap for pulsational pair-instability supernovae with a MRD $\sim 0.01-0.09\ \rm yr^{-1}\ Gpc^{-3}$ at $z\sim 1$, consistent with that inferred by LIGO (within the 90% confidence interval). We predict a promising detection rate $\sim 170-2700\ \rm yr^{-1}$ for planned 3rd-generation GW detectors such as the Einstein Telescope that can reach $z\sim 10$.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Neutron star mergers as the astrophysical site of the r-process in the Milky Way and its satellite galaxies

Recent progress of nucleosynthesis work as well as the discovery of a kilonova associated with the gravitational-wave source GW170817 indicates that neutron star mergers (NSM) can be a site of the r-process. Several studies of galactic chemical evolution, however, have pointed out inconsistencies between this idea and the observed stellar abundance signatures in the Milky Way: (a) the presence of Eu at low (halo) metallicity and (b) the descending trend of Eu/Fe at high (disc) metallicity. In this study, we explore the galactic chemical evolution of the Milky Way's halo, disc and satellite dwarf galaxies. Particular attention is payed to the forms of delay-time distributions for both type Ia supernovae (SN Ia) and NSMs. The Galactic halo is modeled as an ensemble of independently evolving building-block galaxies with different masses. The single building blocks as well as the disc and satellite dwarfs are treated as well-mixed one-zone systems. Our results indicate that the aforementioned inconsistencies can be resolved and thus NSMs can be the unique r-process site in the Milky Way, provided that the delay-time distributions satisfy the following conditions: (i) a long delay (~1 Gyr) for the appearance of the first SN Ia (or a slow early increase of its number) and (ii) an additional early component providing >~ 50% of all NSMs with a delay of ~0.1 Gyr. In our model, r-process-enhanced and r-process-deficient stars in the halo appear to have originated from ultra-faint dwarf-sized and massive building blocks, respectively. Our results also imply that the natal kicks of binary neutron stars have a little impact on the evolution of Eu in the disc.
Astronomyarxiv.org

On the Estimation of the Depth of Maximum of Extensive Air Showers Using the Steepness Parameter of the Lateral Distribution of Cherenkov Radiation

Using Monte Carlo simulation of extensive air showers, we showed that the maximum depth of showers, $X_{max}$ can be estimated using $P=Q(100)/Q(200)$, the ratio of Cherenkov photon densities at 100 and 200 meters from the shower core, which is known as the steepness parameter of the lateral distribution of Cherenkov radiation on the ground. A simple quadratic model has been fitted to a set of data from simulated extensive air showers, relating the steepness parameter and the shower maximum depth. Then the model has been tested on another set of simulated showers. The average difference between the actual maximum depth of the simulated showers and the maximum depth obtained from the lateral distribution of Cherenkov light is about 9 $g/cm^2$. In addition, possibility of a more direct estimation of the mass of the initial particle from $P$ has been investigated. An exponential relation between these two quantities has been fitted. Applying the model to another set of showers, we found that the average difference between the estimated and the actual mass of primary particles is less than 0.5 atomic mass unit.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Hunting isolated neutron stars with proper motions from wide-area optical surveys

High-velocity neutron stars (HVNSs) that were kicked out from their birth location can be potentially identified with their large proper motions, and possibly with large parallax, when they come across the solar neighborhood. In this paper, we study the feasibility of hunting isolated HVNSs in wide-area optical surveys by modeling the evolution of NS luminosity taking into account spin-down and thermal radiation. Assuming the upcoming 10-year VRO LSST observation, our model calculations predict that about 10 HVNSs mainly consisting of pulsars with ages of $10^4$--$10^5$ yr and thermally emitting NSs with $10^5$--$10^6$ yr are detectable. We find that a few NSs with effective temperature $< 5 \times 10^5$ K, which are likely missed in the current and future X-ray surveys, are also detectable. In addition to the standard neutron star cooling models, we consider a dark matter heating model. If such a strong heating exists we find that the detectable HVNSs would be significantly cooler, i.e., $\lesssim 5\times 10^5$ K. Thus, the future optical observation will give an unique NS sample, which can provide essential constraints on the NS cooling and heating mechanisms. Moreover, we suggest that providing HVNS samples with optical surveys is helpful for understanding the intrinsic kick-velocity distribution of NSs.
Astronomyarxiv.org

HARM3D+NUC: A new method for simulating the post-merger phase of binary neutron star mergers with GRMHD, tabulated EOS and neutrino leakage

Ariadna Murguia-Berthier, Scott C. Noble, Luke F. Roberts, Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz, Leonardo R. Werneck, Michael Kolacki, Zachariah B. Etienne, Mark Avara, Manuela Campanelli, Riccardo Ciolfi, Federico Cipolletta, Brendan Drachler, Lorenzo Ennoggi, Joshua Faber, Grace Fiacco, Bruno Giacomazzo, Tanmayee Gupte, Trung Ha, Bernard J. Kelly, Julian H. Krolik, Federico G. Lopez Armengol, Ben Margalit, Tim Moon, Richard O'Shaughnessy, Jesús M. Rueda-Becerril, Jeremy Schnittman, Yossef Zenati, Yosef Zlochower.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Crust-core transition of a neutron star: effect of the temperature under strong magnetic fields

The effect of temperature on the crust-core transition of a magnetar is studied. The thermodynamical spinodals are used to calculate the transition region within a relativistic mean-field approach for the equation of state. Magnetic fields with intensities $5\times 10^{16}$ G and $5\times 10 ^{17}$ G are considered. It is shown that the effect on the extension of the crust-core transition is washed away for temperatures above $10^{9}$ K for magnetic field intensities $ \lesssim 5\times 10^{16}$ G but may still persist if a magnetic field as high as $5\times 10 ^{17}$G is considered. For temperatures below that value, the effect of the magnetic field on crust-core transition is noticeable and grows as the temperature decreases and, in particular, it is interesting to identify the existence of disconnected non-homogeneous matter above the $B=0$ crust core transition density. Models with different symmetry energy slopes at saturation show quite different behaviors. In particular, a model with a large slope, as suggested by the recent results of PREX-2, predicts the existence of up to four disconnected regions of non-homogeneous matter above the zero magnetic field crust-core transition density.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The impact of classical and General Relativistic obliquity precessions on the habitability of circumstellar neutron stars' planets

Recently, it has been shown that rocky planets orbiting neutron stars can be habitable under non unrealistic circumstances. If a distant, pointlike source of visible light such as a Sun-like main sequence star or the gravitationally lensed accretion disk of a supermassive black hole is present as well, possible temporal variations $\Delta\varepsilon_\mathrm{p}(t)$ of the planet's axial tilt $\varepsilon_\mathrm{p}$ to the ecliptic plane should be included in the overall habitability budget since the obliquity determines the insolation at a given latitude on a body' s surface. I point out that, for rather generic initial spin-orbit initial configurations, general relativistic and classical spin variations induced by the post-Newtonian de Sitter and Lense-Thirring components of the field of the host neutron star and by its pull to the planetary oblateness $J_2^\mathrm{p}$ may induce huge and very fast variations of $\varepsilon_\mathrm{p}$ which would likely have an impact on the habitability of such worlds. In particular, for a planet's distance of, say, $0.005\,\mathrm{au}$ from a $1.4\,M_\odot$ neutron star corresponding to an orbital period $P_\mathrm{b}=0.109\,\mathrm{d}$, obliquity shifts $\Delta\varepsilon_\mathrm{p}$ as large as $\varepsilon^\mathrm{max}_\mathrm{p}-\varepsilon_\mathrm{p}^\mathrm{min}\simeq 50^\circ-100^\circ$ over characteristic timescales as short as $10\,\mathrm{d}$ ($J_2^\mathrm{p}$) to $3\,\mathrm{Myr}$ (Lense-Thirring) may occur for arbitrary orientations of the orbital and spin angular momenta $\boldsymbol{L},\,{\boldsymbol{S}}_\mathrm{ns},\,{\boldsymbol{S}}_\mathrm{p}$ of the planet-neutron star system. In view of this feature of their spins, I dub such hypothetical planets as ``nethotrons".
Astronomyarxiv.org

GW170817, PSR J0030+0451, and PSR J0740+6620: constraints on phase transition and nuclear symmetry energy parameters

Recently, the radius of neutron star (NS) PSR J0740+6620 was measured by NICER and an updated measurement of neutron skin thickness of ${}^{208}$Pb ($R_{\rm skin}^{208}$) was reported by the PREX-II experiment. These new measurements can help us better understand the unknown equation of state (EoS) of dense matter. In this work, we adopt a hybrid parameterization method, which incorporates the nuclear empirical parameterization and some widely used phenomenological parameterizations, to analyze the results of nuclear experiments and astrophysical observations. With the joint Bayesian analysis of GW170817, PSR J0030+0451, and PSR J0740+6620, the parameters that characterize the ultra dense matter EoS are constrained. We find that the slope parameter $L$ is approximately constrained to $70_{-18}^{+21}$ MeV, which predicts $R_{\rm skin}^{208}=0.204^{+0.030}_{-0.026}\,{\rm fm}$ by using the universal relation between $R_{\rm skin}^{208}$ and $L$. And the bulk properties of canonical $1.4\,M_\odot$ NS (e.g., $R_{1.4}$ and $\Lambda_{1.4}$) as well as the pressure ($P_{2\rho_{\rm sat}}$) at two times the nuclear saturation density are well constrained by the data, i.e., $R_{1.4}$, $\Lambda_{1.4}$, and $P_{2\rho_{\rm sat}}$ are approximately constrained to $12.3\pm0.7$ km, $330_{-100}^{+140}$, and $4.1_{-1.2}^{+1.5}\times10^{34}\,{\rm dyn\,cm^{-2}}$, respectively. Besides, we find that the Bayes evidences of the hybrid star and normal NS assumptions are comparable, which indicates that current observation data are compatible with quarkyonic matter existing in the core of massive star. Finally, in the case of normal NS assumption, we obtain a constraint for the maximum mass of nonrotating NS $M_{\rm TOV}=2.30^{+0.30}_{-0.18}$ $M_\odot$. All of the uncertainties reported above are for 68.3% credible levels.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:Discriminating same-mass Neutron Stars and Black Holes gravitational wave-forms

Authors:J.-F. Coupechoux, A. Arbey, R. Chierici, H. Hansen, J. Margueron, V. Sordini. Abstract: Gravitational wave-forms from coalescences of binary black hole systems and binary neutron star systems with low tidal effects can hardly be distinguished if the two systems have similar masses. In the absence of discriminating power based on the gravitational wave-forms, the classification of sources into binary neutron stars, binary black holes and mixed systems containing a black hole and a neutron star can only be unambiguous when assuming the standard model of stellar evolution and using the fact that there exists a mass gap between neutron stars and black holes. This approach is however limited by its own assumptions: for instance the 2.6 solar mass object detected in the GW190814 event remains unclassified, and models of new physics can introduce new compact objects, like primordial black holes, which may have masses in the same range as neutron stars. Then, without an electromagnetic counterpart (kilonova), classifying mergers of compact objects without mass gap criteria remains a difficult task, unless the source is close enough. In what follows we investigate a procedure to discriminate a model between binary neutron star merger and primordial binary black hole merger by using a Bayes factor in simulated wave-forms that we superimpose to realistic detector noise.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gamma-Ray Flashes from Dark Photons in Neutron Star Mergers

In this letter we begin the study of visible dark sector signals coming from binary neutron star mergers. We focus on dark photons emitted in the 10 ms - 1 s after the merger, and show how they can lead to bright transient gamma-ray signals. The signal will be approximately isotropic, and for much of the interesting parameter space will be close to thermal, with an apparent temperature of about $100$ keV. These features can be used to distinguish the dark photon signal from the expected short gamma-ray bursts produced in neutron star mergers, which are beamed in a small angle and non-thermal. We calculate the expected signal strength and show that for dark photon masses in the $1-100$ MeV range it can easily lead to total luminosities larger than $10^{46}$ ergs for much of the unconstrained parameter space. This signal can be used to probe a large fraction of the unconstrained parameter space motivated by freeze-in dark matter scenarios with interactions mediated by a dark photon in that mass range. We also comment on future improvements when proposed telescopes and mid-band gravitational detectors become operational.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Cosmological parameter forecasts by a joint 2D tomographic approach to CMB and galaxy clustering

José R. Bermejo-Climent, Mario Ballardini, Fabio Finelli, Daniela Paoletti, Roy Maartens, José A. Rubiño-Martin, Luca Valenziano. The cross-correlation between the cosmic microwave background (CMB) fields and matter tracers carries important cosmological information. In this paper, we forecast by a signal-to-noise ratio analysis the information contained in the cross-correlation of the CMB anisotropy fields with source counts for future cosmological observations and its impact on cosmological parameters uncertainties, using a joint tomographic analysis. We include temperature, polarization and lensing for the CMB fields and galaxy number counts for the matter tracers. By restricting ourselves to quasi-linear scales, we forecast by a Fisher matrix formalism the relative importance of the cross-correlation of source counts with the CMB in the constraints on the parameters for several cosmological models. We obtain that the CMB-number counts cross-correlation can improve the dark energy Figure of Merit (FoM) at most up to a factor $\sim 2$ for LiteBIRD+CMB-S4 $\times$ SKA1 compared to the uncorrelated combination of both probes and will enable the Euclid-like photometric survey to reach the highest FoM among those considered here. We also forecast how CMB-galaxy clustering cross-correlation could increase the FoM of the neutrino sector, also enabling a statistically significant ($\gtrsim$ 3$\sigma$ for LiteBIRD+CMB-S4 $\times$ SPHEREx) detection of the minimal neutrino mass allowed in a normal hierarchy by using quasi-linear scales only. Analogously, we find that the uncertainty in the local primordial non-Gaussianity could be as low as $\sigma (f_{\rm NL}) \sim 1.5-2$ by using two-point statistics only with the combination of CMB and radio surveys such as EMU and SKA1. Our results highlight the additional constraining power of the cross-correlation between CMB and galaxy clustering from future surveys which is mainly based on quasi-linear scales and therefore sufficiently robust to non-linear effects.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Effect of Blue Component Stars in Parameters of NGC 6866

The open star clusters (OSC) are important tracers for understanding the Galactic evolution. The parametric study of these astronomical-objects is crucial task due to the appearing sequence of the members of OSC. These members are defined through the various approaches such as photometric, statistical, kinematics etc. In the present paper, we have been using the photometric colours of the identified stars for categorized them into the blue and red component groups and identification of these groups is possible through (B-V) vs V colour magnitude diagram (CMD). Furthermore, the influence/effect of these groups is also examined in the estimation of cluster parameters. The stellar enhancement of cluster NGC 6866 is found through the blue-component-stars (BCS) and the linear solution of best fitted values of King Models of the radial-densityprofile (RDP) gives the core radius as 5.22+/-0.29 arcmin. The good agreement of present estimated parameters of the cluster with the literature seems to be an effective evidence to consider BCS as the true representative of the cluster. The stellar distribution of the cluster shows continuous phenomena of the mass segregation. An effect of the incompleteness of photometric data is related to the mass-function slope values, which is found to be -3.80+/-0.11 and also shows the incremental nature with the incompleteness.
Sciencearxiv.org

Bayesian parameter estimation of stellar-mass black-hole binaries with LISA

Riccardo Buscicchio, Antoine Klein, Elinore Roebber, Christopher J. Moore, Davide Gerosa, Eliot Finch, Alberto Vecchio. We present a Bayesian parameter-estimation pipeline to measure the properties of inspiralling stellar-mass black hole binaries with LISA. Our strategy (i) is based on the coherent analysis of the three noise-orthogonal LISA data streams, (ii) employs accurate and computationally efficient post-Newtonian waveforms accounting for both spin-precession and orbital eccentricity, and (iii) relies on a nested sampling algorithm for the computation of model evidences and posterior probability density functions of the full 17 parameters describing a binary. We demonstrate the performance of this approach by analyzing the LISA Data Challenge (LDC-1) dataset, consisting of 66 quasi-circular, spin-aligned binaries with signal-to-noise ratios ranging from 3 to 14 and times to merger ranging from 3000 to 2 years. We recover 22 binaries with signal-to-noise ratio higher than 8. Their chirp masses are typically measured to better than $0.02 M_\odot$ at $90\%$ confidence, while the sky-location accuracy ranges from 1 to 100 square degrees. The mass ratio and the spin parameters can only be constrained for sources that merge during the mission lifetime. In addition, we report on the successful recovery of an eccentric, spin-precessing source at signal-to-noise ratio 15 for which we can measure an eccentricity of $3\times 10^{-3}$.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On numerical aspects of parameter identification for the Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert equation in Magnetic Particle Imaging

The Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert equation yields a mathematical model to describe the evolution of the magnetization of a magnetic material, particularly in response to an external applied magnetic field. It allows one to take into account various physical effects, such as the exchange within the magnetic material itself. In particular, the Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert equation encodes relaxation effects, i.e., it describes the time-delayed alignment of the magnetization field with an external magnetic field. These relaxation effects are an important aspect in magnetic particle imaging, particularly in the calibration process. In this article, we address the data-driven modeling of the system function in magnetic particle imaging, where the Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert equation serves as the basic tool to include relaxation effects in the model. We formulate the respective parameter identification problem both in the all-at-once and the reduced setting, present reconstruction algorithms that yield a regularized solution and discuss numerical experiments. Apart from that, we propose a practical numerical solver to the nonlinear Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert equation, not via the classical finite element method, but through solving only linear PDEs in an inverse problem framework.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Evolution of octupole deformation and collectivity in neutron-rich lanthanides

The onset of octupole deformation and its impact on related spectroscopic properties is studied in even-even neutron-rich lanthanide isotopes Xe, Ba, Ce, and Nd with neutron number $84\leqslant N\leqslant 94$. Microscopic input comes from the Hartree-Fock-Bogoliubov approximation with constrains on the axially symmetric quadrupole and octupole operators using the Gogny-D1M interaction. At the mean-field level, reflection asymmetric ground states are predicted for isotopes with neutron number around $N=88$. Spectroscopic properties are studied by diagonalizing the interacting boson model Hamiltonian, with the parameters obtained via the mapping of the mean-field potential energy surface onto the expectation value of the Hamiltonian in the $s$, $d$, and $f$ boson condensate state. The results obtained for low-energy positive- and negative-parity excitation spectra as well as the electric dipole, quadrupole, and octupole transition probabilities indicate the onset of pronounced octupolarity for $Z\approx 56$ and $N\approx 88$ nuclei.
Sciencearxiv.org

Tests of the Porter-Thomas Distribution for Reduced Partial Neutron Widths

Given N data points drawn from a chi-square distribution, we use Bayesian inference to determine most likely values and N-dependent confidence intervals for the width sigma and the number k of degrees of freedom of that distribution. Using reduced partial neutron widths measured in a number of nuclei, a guessed value of sigma, and a maximum-likelihood approach (different from Bayesian inference), Koehler et al. and Koehler have determined the most likely k-values of chi-square distributions that fit the data. In all cases they find values for k that differ substantially from k = 1 (the value characterizing the Porter-Thomas distribution (PTD) predicted by random-matrix theory). The authors conclude that the validity of the PTD must be rejected with considerable statistical significance. We show that the value of sigma guessed in these papers lies far outside the Bayesian confidence interval for sigma, casting serious doubt on the results of and the conclusions drawn there. We also show that sigma and k must both be determined from the data. Comparison of the results with the Bayesian confidence intervals would then decide on acceptance or rejection of the PTD.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Hybrid neutron stars in the mass-radius diagram

We present a systematic investigation of the possible locations for the special point (SP), a unique feature of hybrid neutron stars in the mass-radius. The study is performed within the two-phase approach where the high-density (quark matter) phase is described by the constant-sound-speed (CSS) equation of state (EoS) and the nuclear matter phase around saturation density is varied from very soft (APR) to stiff (DD2 with excluded nucleon volume. Different construction schemes for the deconfinement transition are applied: Maxwell construction, mixed phase construction and parabolic interpolation. We demonstrate for the first time that the SP is invariant not only against changing the nuclear matter EoS, but also against variation of the construction schemes for the phase transition. Since the SP serves as a proxy for the maximum mass and accessible radii of massive hybrid stars, we draw conclusions for the limiting masses and radii of hybrid neutron stars.