Town of Wayland Board and Committees to begin Meeting in Person; Allow for Option to be Hybrid or All Remote; Public Invited to Attend in Person. The State of Emergency and the Executive Order suspending certain provision of the open meeting law, which has allowed public bodies to meet remotely and to provide adequate alternative access to meetings for the public, ended at 12:01am Tuesday, June 15, 2021. In response to this the Board of Selectmen voted Monday night, to the extent permitted by law, to allow for the option of public bodies to operate in a hybrid style if desired which includes the use of zoom.