Simulating the Galactic Multi-messenger Emissions with HERMES

Welcome to ReFactory! This is a sandbox strategy game where you have to build an automated factory on an alien planet. This is an amazing world that will work according to your laws. That story begins in space. The navigation system was destroyed and the spacecraft crashed. The crew is scattered throughout the territory of the alien planet, most of the equipment is damaged. You play as a ship's artificial intelligence. Your task is to build a city and recover resources to find a team and return to your home planet. BUILD AND AUTOMATE FACTORIES. Create more complex inventions and buildings: they will give you a lot of possibilities. Copper ore can be used to make wire, then make an electrically conductive cable, and then an assembly machine. So keep progressing. MINING. Look for copper and iron ore, timber and crystals, granite and oil. You have to build installations, conduct electricity, improve the performance of systems. With each step you will pump the city and create improved materials. DEVELOP TECHNOLOGIES. Move from simple technologies to microelectronics, chemical reactions, creation of explosive substances. Build a factory or a whole network of factories. More technologies — more opportunities and chances to find the ship's crew. EXPLORE NEW LANDS. Gradually, you will open up more territories for the construction of new factories. No doubt your city's growth will attract unwanted guests, but what can't you do to save the crew? DEFEND THE CITY FROM ALIEN INVADERS. Fight with them on your own and develop the reflection of attacks. Building solid walls is just the beginning of the journey. Create mines and powerful cannons, fight with chemical weapons and armoring drones. CONSIDER YOUR ONLINE STRATEGY. ReFactory is not just about building production sites. This is a world that lives by your rules and develops in proportion to your mistakes. Wrong resources distribution will halt the development of the city, and outdated technologies will not repel an attack. Think a few steps ahead and keep the factory safe. Consider a number of factors to design interaction processes: electricity conduction, copper recycling, economic strategy ... New information is introduced gradually, so that soon you will begin to navigate intuitively. ReFactory main features: - There is no manual labor in the game: everything is automated, drones work for you. - Depending on the mode, the player is assisted by a digital assistant, but if you understand the gameplay, start building a city without it. - Choose the type of land, the degree of danger of the planet and the amount of resources. If you are not interested in repelling attacks, remove the appearance of monsters in the settings and solve engineering problems. -Play puzzles when you're comfortable: develop infrastructure without using conveyors or in tight spaces. - But here you do not need to "drive" the rendered character across the screen — you are watching the process from above. It doesn't matter how good you are at strategy: start with the easy level and gradually progress to the hard! On the subway, on the way to work or at lunchtime — build a city and enjoy the game. All you need is a phone for you to develop strategic skills, develop multitasking and enjoy it. We will wait for feedback, improve the game and release updates. Your ReFactory Team for your technological city.