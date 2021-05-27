Cancel
Astronomy

Simulating the Galactic Multi-messenger Emissions with HERMES

By Andrej Dundovic, Carmelo Evoli, Daniele Gaggero, Dario Grasso
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

The study of non-thermal processes such as synchrotron emission, inverse Compton scattering, bremsstrahlung and pion production is crucial to understand the properties of the Galactic cosmic-ray population, to shed light on their origin and confinement mechanisms, and to assess the significance of exotic signals possibly associated to new physics. We present a public code called HERMES aimed at generating sky maps associated to a variety of multi-messenger and multi-wavelength radiative processes, spanning from the radio domain all the way up to high-energy gamma-ray and neutrino production. We describe the physical processes under consideration, the code concept and structure, and the user interface, with particular focus on the python-based interactive mode. We especially present the modular and flexible design that allows to easily further extend the numerical package according to the user's needs. In order to demonstrate the capabilities of the code, we describe in detail a comprehensive set of sky maps and spectra associated to all physical processes included in the code. We comment in particular on the radio, gamma-ray, and neutrino maps, and mention the possibility to study signals stemming from dark matter annihilation. HERMES can be successfully applied to constrain the properties of the Galactic cosmic-ray population, improve our understanding of the diffuse Galactic radio, gamma--ray, and neutrino emission, and search for signals associated to particle dark matter annihilation or decay.

Astronomyarxiv.org

Multi-messenger and transient astrophysics with the Cherenkov Telescope Array

Ž. Bošnjak, A. M. Brown, A. Carosi, M. Chernyakova, P. Cristofari, F. Longo, A. López-Oramas, M. Santander, K. Satalecka, F. Schüssler, O. Sergijenko, A. Stamerra, I. Agudo, R. Alves Batista, E. Amato, E. O. Anguner, L. A. Antonelli, M. Backes, Csaba Balazs, L. Baroncelli, J. Becker Tjus, C. Bigongiari, E. Bissaldi, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, M. Böttcher, P. Bordas, C. Braiding, J. Bregeon, N. Bucciantini, A. Bulgarelli, M. Burton, F. Cangemi, P. Caraveo, M. Cardillo, S. Caroff, S. Casanova, S. Chaty, J. G. Coelho, G. Cotter, A. D'Aì}, F. D'Ammando, E. M. de Gouveia Dal Pino, D. della Volpe, D. de Martino, T. Di Girolamo, A. Di Piano, A. Djannati-Ataï, V. Dwarkadas, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, R. C. Dos Anjos, G. Emery, E. Fedorova, S. Fegan, A. Fiasson, V. Fioretti, M.D. Filipovic, D. Gaggero, G. Galanti, D. Gasparrini, G.Ghirlanda, P. Goldoni, J. Granot, J. G. Green, M. Heller, B. Hnatyk, R. Hnatyk, D. Horan, T. Hovatta, S. Inoue, M. Jamrozy, D. Kantzas, B. Khélifi, N. Komin, A. Lamastra, N. La Palombara, J. P. Lenain, E. Lindfors, I. Liodakis, S. Lombardi, F. Lucarelli, P. L. Luque-Escamilla, P. Majumdar, A. Marcowith, S. Markoff, J. Marti, M. Martinez, D. Mazin, S. McKeague, S. Mereghetti, E. Mestre, T. Montaruli, G. Morlino, A. Morselli, C. Mundell, T. Murach, L. Nava, A. Nayerhoda, L. Nicastro, J. Niemiec.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:Bayesian model-selection of neutron star equation of state using multi-messenger observations

Abstract: Measurement of macroscopic properties of neutron stars, whether in binary or in an isolated system, provides us a key opportunity to place a stringent constraint on its equation of state. In this {\em letter}, we perform Bayesian model-selection on a wide variety of neutron star equation of state using multi-messenger observations. In particular, (i) we use the mass and tidal deformability measurement from two binary neutron star merger event, GW170817 and GW190425; (ii) simultaneous mass-radius measurement of PSR J0030+0451 and PSR J0740+6620 by NICER collaboration, while the latter has been analyzed by joint NICER/radio/XMM-Newton collaboration. Among the 31 equations of state considered in this analysis, we are able to rule out 7 of them decisively, which are either extremely stiff or soft equations of state. The most preferred equation of state model turns out to be AP3, which predicts the radius and tidal deformability of a $1.4 M_{\odot}$ neutron star to be 12.10 km and 393 respectively.
Astronomyarxiv.org

How Metals Are Transported In And Out Of A Galactic Disk: Dependence On The Hydrodynamic Schemes In Numerical Simulations

Metallicity is a fundamental probe for understanding the baryon physics in a galaxy. Since metals are intricately associated with radiative cooling, star formation, and feedback, reproducing the observed metal distribution through numerical experiments will provide a prominent way to examine our understandings of galactic baryon physics. In this study, we analyze the dependence of the galactic metal distribution on the numerical schemes and quantify the differences in the metal mixing among modern galaxy simulation codes (the mesh-based code Enzo and the particle-based codes Gadget-2 and Gizmo-PSPH). In particular, we examine different stellar feedback strengths and an explicit metal diffusion scheme in particle-based codes, as a way to alleviate the well-known discrepancy in metal transport between mesh-based and particle-based simulations. We demonstrate that a sufficient number of gas particles are needed in the gas halo to properly investigate the metal distribution therein. Including an explicit metal diffusion scheme does not significantly affect the metal distribution in the galactic disk but does change the amount of low-metallicity gas in the hot-diffuse halo. We also find that the spatial distribution of metals depends strongly on how the stellar feedback is modeled. We demonstrate that the previously reported discrepancy in metals between mesh-based and particle-based simulations can be mitigated with our proposed prescription, enabling these simulations to be reliably utilized in the study of metals in galactic halos and the circumgalactic medium.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The NewHorizon Simulation -- To Bar Or Not To Bar

J. Reddish, K. Kraljic, M. S. Petersen, K. Tep, Y. Dubois, C. Pichon, S. Peirani, F. Bournaud, H. Choi, J. Devriendt, R. Jackson, G. Martin, M. J. Park, M. Volonteri, S. K. Yi. We use the NewHorizon simulation to study the redshift evolution of bar properties and fractions within galaxies in the stellar masses range $M_{\star} = 10^{7.25} - 10^{11.4} \ \rm{M}_{\odot}$ over the redshift range $z = 0.25 - 1.3$. We select disc galaxies using stellar kinematics as a proxy for galaxy morphology. We employ two different automated bar detection methods, coupled with visual inspection, resulting in observable bar fractions of $f_{\rm bar} = 0.070_{-0.012}^{+0.018}$ at $z\sim$ 1.3, decreasing to $f_{\rm bar} = 0.011_{-0.003}^{+0.014}$ at $z\sim$ 0.25. Only one galaxy is visually confirmed as strongly barred in our sample. This bar is hosted by the most massive disk and only survives from $z=1.3$ down to $z=0.7$. Such a low bar fraction, in particular amongst Milky Way-like progenitors, highlights a missing bars problem, shared by literally all cosmological simulations with spatial resolution $<$100 pc to date. The analysis of linear growth rates, rotation curves and derived summary statistics of the stellar, gas and dark matter components suggest that galaxies with stellar masses below $10^{9.5}-10^{10} \ \rm{M}_{\odot}$ in NewHorizon appear to be too dominated by dark matter to bar, while more massive galaxies typically have formed large bulges that prevent bar persistence at low redshift. This investigation confirms that the evolution of the bar fraction puts stringent constraints on the assembly history of baryons and dark matter onto galaxies.
Aggregates of clusters in the Gaia data

The precision of the parallax measurements by Gaia is unprecedented. As of Gaia Data Release 2, the number of known nearby open clusters has increased. Some of the clusters appear to be relatively close to each other and form aggregates, which makes them interesting objects to study. We study the aggregates of clusters which share several of the assigned member stars in relatively narrow volumes of the phase space. Using the most recent list of open clusters, we compare the cited central parallaxes with the histograms of parallax distributions of cluster aggregates. The aggregates were chosen based on the member stars which are shared by multiple clusters. Many of the clusters in the aggregates have been assigned parallaxes which coincide with the histograms. However, clusters that share a large number of members in a small volume of the phase space display parallax distributions which do not coincide with the values from the literature. This is the result of ignoring a possibility of assigning multiple probabilities to a single star. We propose that this small number of clusters should be analysed anew.
Computersarxiv.org

Multi-StyleGAN: Towards Image-Based Simulation of Time-Lapse Live-Cell Microscopy

Time-lapse fluorescent microscopy (TLFM) combined with predictive mathematical modelling is a powerful tool to study the inherently dynamic processes of life on the single-cell level. Such experiments are costly, complex and labour intensive. A complimentary approach and a step towards completely in silico experiments, is to synthesise the imagery itself. Here, we propose Multi-StyleGAN as a descriptive approach to simulate time-lapse fluorescence microscopy imagery of living cells, based on a past experiment. This novel generative adversarial network synthesises a multi-domain sequence of consecutive timesteps. We showcase Multi-StyleGAN on imagery of multiple live yeast cells in microstructured environments and train on a dataset recorded in our laboratory. The simulation captures underlying biophysical factors and time dependencies, such as cell morphology, growth, physical interactions, as well as the intensity of a fluorescent reporter protein. An immediate application is to generate additional training and validation data for feature extraction algorithms or to aid and expedite development of advanced experimental techniques such as online monitoring or control of cells.
Physicsarxiv.org

Cosmological particle production in quantum gravity

Quantum theory of a test field on a quantum cosmological spacetime may be viewed as a theory of the test field on an emergent classical background. In such a case, the resulting dressed metric for the field propagation is a function of the quantum fluctuations of the original geometry. When the backreaction is negligible, massive modes can experience an anisotropic Bianchi type I background. The field modes propagating on such a quantum-gravity-induced spacetime can then unveil interesting phenomenological consequences of the super-Planckian scales, such as gravitational particle production. The aim of this paper is to address the issue of gravitational particle production associated to the massive modes in such an anisotropic dressed spacetime. By imposing a suitable adiabatic condition on the vacuum state and computing the energy density of the created particles, the significance of the particle production on the dynamics of the universe in Planck era is discussed.
Sciencearxiv.org

Nonequilibrium Quantum Thermodynamics in the Process of Adiabatic Speedup

Understanding heat transfer between a quantum system and its environment is of grave importance if reliable quantum devices are to be constructed. Here, the heat transfer between the system and bath in non-Markovian open quantum systems in the process of adiabatic speedup is investigated. Using the quantum state diffusion equation method, the heat current, energy current and the power are calculated during the free evolution and under external control of the system. While the heat current increases with increasing system-bath coupling strength and bath temperature, the non-Markovian nature of the bath can restrict the heat current. Without pulse control, the heat current is nearly equal to energy current. However, with pulse control, the energy current is nearly equal to the power. We show that more non-Markovian baths can be used to better approximate an adiabatic evolution and have a smaller heat current. Our results reveal that the non-Markovian nature of the bath significantly contributes to both the heat transfer rate as well as the effective adiabatic speedup.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Model of Gravitational Leptogenesis

Gravitational leptogenesis is an elegant way of explaining the matter-antimatter asymmetry in the universe. This paper is a review of the recently proposed mechanism of radiatively-induced gravitational leptogenesis (RIGL), in which loop effects in QFT in curved spacetime automatically generate an asymmetry between leptons and antileptons in thermal quasi-equilibrium in the early universe. The mechanism is illustrated in a simple see-saw BSM model of neutrinos, where the lepton-number violating interactions required by the Sakharov conditions are mediated by right-handed neutrinos with Majorana masses of O(10^10) GeV. The Boltzmann equations are extended to include new, loop-induced gravitational effects and solved to describe the evolution of the lepton number asymmetry in the early universe. With natural choices of neutrino parameters, the RIGL mechanism is able to generate the observed baryon-to-photon ratio in the universe today.
Sciencearxiv.org

Comparison of the ion-to-electron temperature ratio prescription: GRMHD simulations with electron thermodynamics

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration, an Earth-size sub-millimetre radio interferometer, recently captured the first images of the central supermassive black hole in M87. These images were interpreted as gravitationally-lensed synchrotron emission from hot plasma orbiting around the black hole. In the accretion flows around low-luminosity active galactic nuclei such as M87, electrons and ions are not in thermal equilibrium. Therefore, the electron temperature, which is important for the thermal synchrotron radiation at EHT frequencies of 230 GHz, is not independently determined. In this work, we investigate the commonly used parameterised ion-to-electron temperature ratio prescription, the so-called R-$\beta$ model, considering images at 230 GHz by comparing with electron-heating prescriptions obtained from general-relativistic magnetohydrodynamical (GRMHD) simulations of magnetised accretion flows in a Magnetically Arrested Disc (MAD) regime with different recipes for the electron thermodynamics. When comparing images at 230 GHz, we find a very good match between images produced with the R-$\beta$ prescription and those produced with the turbulent- and magnetic reconnection- heating prescriptions. Indeed, this match is on average even better than that obtained when comparing the set of images built with the R-$\beta$ prescription with either a randomly chosen image or with a time-averaged one. From this comparative study of different physical aspects, which include the image, visibilities, broadband spectra, and light curves, we conclude that, within the context of images at 230 GHz relative to MAD accretion flows around supermassive black holes, the commonly-used and simple R-$\beta$ model is able to reproduce well the various and more complex electron-heating prescriptions considered here.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A gravitational action with stringy $Q$ and $R$ fluxes via deformed differential graded Poisson algebras

We study a deformation of a $2$-graded Poisson algebra where the functions of the phase space variables are complemented by linear functions of parity odd velocities. The deformation is carried by a $2$-form $B$-field and a bivector $\Pi$, that we consider as gauge fields of the geometric and non-geometric fluxes $H$, $f$, $Q$ and $R$ arising in the context of string theory compactification. The technique used to deform the Poisson brackets is widely known for the point particle interacting with a $U(1)$ gauge field, but not in the case of non-abelian or higher spin fields. The construction is closely related to Generalized Geometry: With an element of the algebra that squares to zero, the graded symplectic picture is equivalent to an exact Courant algebroid over the generalized tangent bundle $E \cong TM \oplus T^{*}M$, and to its higher gauge theory. A particular idempotent graded canonical transformation is equivalent to the generalized metric. Focusing on the generalized differential geometry side we construct an action functional with the Ricci tensor of a connection on covectors, encoding the dynamics of a gravitational theory for a contravariant metric tensor and $Q$ and $R$ fluxes. We also extract a connection on vector fields and determine a non-symmetric metric gravity theory involving a metric and $H$-flux.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Degeneracy and hidden symmetry - an asymmetric quantum Rabi model with an integer bias

The hidden symmetry of the asymmetric quantum Rabi model (AQRM) with a half-integral bias (ibQRM$_{\ell}$) was uncovered in recent studies by the explicit construction of operators $J_\ell$ commuting with the Hamiltonian. The existence of such symmetry has been widely believed to cause the degeneration of the spectrum, that is, crossings on the energy curves. In this paper we propose a conjectural relation between the symmetry and degeneracy for the ibQRM$_{\ell}$ in terms of certain polynomials appearing independently in the respective investigations. Concretely, one of the polynomials appears as the quotient of the constraint polynomials that assure the existence of degenerate solutions while the other one determines a quadratic relation (in general, it defines a curve of hyperelliptic type) between the ibQRM$_{\ell}$ Hamiltonian and its basic commuting operator $J_\ell$. Following this conjecture, we may derive several interesting structural insights of the whole spectrum. For instance, the energy curves are naturally shown to lie on a surface determined by the family of hyperelliptic curves by considering the coupling constant as a variable. This geometric picture contains the generalization of the parity decomposition of the symmetric quantum Rabi model. Moreover, it allows us to describe a remarkable approximation of the first $\ell$ energy curves by the zero-section of the corresponding hyperelliptic curve. These investigations naturally lead us to consider a geometric picture of the (hyper-)elliptic surfaces given by the Kodaira-Néron type model for the family of these curves over the projective line in connection with the energy curves, which may be expected to provide a (complex analytic) proof of the conjecture.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum phase transition dynamics in the two-dimensional transverse-field Ising model

The quantum Kibble-Zurek mechanism (QKZM) predicts universal dynamical behavior in the vicinity of quantum phase transitions (QPTs). It is now well understood for one-dimensional quantum matter. Higher-dimensional systems, however, remain a challenge, complicated by fundamental differences of the associated QPTs and their underlying conformal field theories. In this work, we take the first steps towards exploring the QKZM in two dimensions. We study the dynamical crossing of the QPT in the paradigmatic Ising model by a joint effort of modern state-of-the-art numerical methods. As a central result, we quantify universal QKZM behavior close to the QPT. However, upon traversing further into the ferromagnetic regime, we observe deviations from the QKZM prediction. We explain the observed behavior by proposing an {\it extended QKZM} taking into account spectral information as well as phase ordering. Our work provides a starting point towards the exploration of dynamical universality in higher-dimensional quantum matter.
Physicsarxiv.org

Physics in non-fixed spatial dimensions

We study the quantum statistical electronic properties of random networks which inherently lack a fixed spatial dimension. We use tools like the density of states (DOS) and the inverse participation ratio (IPR) to uncover various phenomena, such as unconventional properties of the energy spectrum and persistent localized states (PLS) at various energies, corresponding to quantum phases with with zero-dimensional (0D) and one-dimensional (1D) order. For small ratio of edges over vertices in the network $RT$ we find properties resembling graphene/honeycomb lattices, like a similar DOS containing a linear dispersion relation at the band center at energy E=0. In addition we find PLS at various energies including E=-1,0,1 and others, for example related to the golden ratio. At E=0 the PLS lie at disconnected vertices, due to partial bipartite symmetries of the random networks (0D order). At E=-1,1 the PLS lie mostly at pairs of vertices (bonds), while the rest of the PLS at other energies, like the ones related to the golden ratio, lie at lines of vertices of fixed length (1D order), at the spatial boundary of the network, resembling the edge states in confined graphene systems with zig-zag edges. As the ratio $RT$ is increased the DOS of the network approaches the Wigner semi-circle, corresponding to random symmetric matrices (Hamiltonians) and the PLS are reduced and gradually disappear as the connectivity in the network increases. Finally we calculate the spatial dimension $D$ of the network and its fluctuations, obtaining both integer and non-integer values and examine its relation to the electronic properties derived. Our results imply that universal physics can manifest in physical systems irrespectively of their spatial dimension. Relations to emergent spacetime in quantum and emergent gravity approaches are also discussed.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Neutron Spin Structure from e-3He Scattering with Double Spectator Tagging at the Electron-Ion Collider

Ivica Friscic, Dien Nguyen, Jackson Pybus, Alex Jentsch, Efrain Segarra, Mark Baker, Or Hen, Douglas Higinbotham, Richard Milner, Arun Tadepalli, Jennifer Rittenhouse West. The spin structure function of the neutron is traditionally determined by measuring the spin asymmetry of inclusive electron deep inelastic scattering (DIS) off polarized3He nuclei. In such experiments, nuclear effects can lead to large model dependencies in the interpretation of experimental data. Here we study the feasibility of suppressing such model dependencies by tagging both spectator protons in the process of DIS off neutrons in3He at the forthcoming Electron-Ion Collider (EIC). This allows reconstructing the momentum of the struck neutron to ensure it was nearly at rest in the initial state, thereby reducing sensitivity to nuclear corrections, and suppress contributions from electron DIS off protonsin3He. Using realistic accelerator and detector configurations, we find that the EIC can probe the neutron spin structure from xB of 0.003 to 0.651. We further find that the double spectator tagging method results in reduced uncertainties bya factor of 4 on the extracted neutron spin asymmetries over all kinematics, and by a factor of 10 in the low-xB region,thereby providing valuable insight to the spin and flavor structure of nucleons.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum Gravity Microstates from Fredholm Determinants

A large class of two dimensional quantum gravity theories of Jackiw-Teitelboim form have a description in terms of random matrix models. Such models, treated fully non-perturbatively, can give an explicit and tractable description of the underlying ``microstate'' degrees of freedom. They play a prominent role in regimes where the smooth geometrical picture of the physics is inadequate. This is shown using a natural tool for extracting the detailed microstate physics, a Fredholm determinant ${\rm det}(\mathbf{1}{-}\mathbf{ K})$. Its associated kernel $K(E,E^\prime)$ can be defined explicitly for a wide variety of JT gravity theories. To illustrate the methods, the statistics of the first several energy levels of a non-perturbative definition of JT gravity are constructed explicitly using numerical methods, and the full quenched free energy $F_Q(T)$ of the system is computed for the first time. These results are also of relevance to quantum properties of black holes in higher dimensions.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Jointly setting upper limits on multiple components of an anisotropic stochastic gravitational-wave background

With the increasing sensitivities of the gravitational wave detectors and more detectors joining the international network, the chances of detection of a stochastic GW background (SGWB) is progressively increasing. Different astrophysical and cosmological processes are likely to give rise to backgrounds with distinct spectral signatures and distributions on the sky. The observed background will therefore be a superposition of these components. Hence, one of the first questions that will come up after the first detection of a SGWB will likely be about identifying the dominant components and their distributions on the sky. Both these questions were addressed separately in the literature, namely, how to separate components of isotropic backgrounds and how to probe the anisotropy of a single component. Here, we address the question of how to separate distinct anisotropic backgrounds with (sufficiently) different spectral shapes. We first obtain the combined Fisher information matrix from folded data using an efficient analysis pipeline PyStoch, which incorporates covariances between pixels and spectral indices. This is necessary for estimating the detection statistic and setting upper limits. However, based on a recent study, we ignore the pixel-to-pixel noise covariance that does not have a significant effect on the results at the present sensitivity levels of the detectors. We establish the validity of our formalism using injection studies. We show that the joint analysis accurately separates and estimates backgrounds with different spectral shapes and different sky distributions with no major bias. This does come at the cost of increased variance. Thus making the joint upper limits safer, though less strict than the individual analysis. We finally set joint upper limits on the multi-component anisotropic background using aLIGO data taken up to the first half of the third observing run.
Computersarxiv.org

A FFT-accelerated multi-block finite-difference solver for massively parallel simulations of incompressible flows

We present a multi-block finite-difference solver for massively parallel Direct Numerical Simulations (DNS) of incompressible flows. The algorithm combines the versatility of a multi-block solver with the method of eigenfunctions expansions, to speedup the solution of the pressure Poisson equation. This is achieved by employing FFT-based transforms along one homogeneous direction, which effectively reduce the problem complexity at a low cost. These FFT-based expansions are implemented in a framework that unifies all valid combinations of boundary conditions for this type of method. Subsequently, a geometric multigrid solver is employed to solve the reduced Poisson equation in a multi-block geometry. Particular care was taken here, to guarantee the parallel performance of the multigrid solver when solving the reduced linear systems equations. We have validated the overall numerical algorithm and assessed its performance. The results show that 4- to 8-fold reduction in computational cost may be easily achieved, if the number of grid cells along the homogeneous direction is large enough. The solver, SNaC, has been made freely available and open-source under the terms of an MIT license.