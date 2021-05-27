The Aligned Orbit of the Eccentric Warm Jupiter K2-232b
Songhu Wang, Joshua N. Winn, Brett C. Addison, Fei Dai, Malena Rice, Bradford Holden, Jennifer A. Burt, Xian-Yu Wang, R. Paul Butler, Steven S. Vogt, Gregory Laughlin. Measuring the obliquity distribution of stars hosting warm Jupiters may help us to understand the formation of close-orbiting gas giants. Few such measurements have been performed due to practical difficulties in scheduling observations of the relatively infrequent and long-duration transits of warm Jupiters. Here, we report a measurement of the Rossiter-McLaughlin effect for K2-232b, a warm Jupiter (M_P=0.39 M_Jup) on an 11.17-day orbit with an eccentricity of 0.26. The data were obtained with the Automated Planet Finder during two separate transits. The planet's orbit appears to be well-aligned with the spin axis of the host star, with a projected spin-orbit angle of lambda = -11.1+/-6.6 deg. Combined with the other available data, we find that high obliquities are almost exclusively associated with planets that either have an orbital separation greater than 10 stellar radii or orbit stars with effective temperatures hotter than 6,000K. This pattern suggests that the obliquities of the closest-orbiting giant planets around cooler stars have been damped by tidal effects.