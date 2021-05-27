The Serbia-Kosovo Normalization Process: A Temporary U.S. Decoupling
Years of engagement by both U.S. and European policymakers have been largely ineffectual in bringing Serbia and Kosovo closer to normalization. Taking into account present-day dynamics in both countries and the problems that have beset negotiation efforts to date, this brief outlines a new U.S. strategy toward Serbia and Kosovo. To break the current stasis, the United States should temporarily decouple the joint normalization process, creating separate bilateral tracks of engagement with Serbia and Kosovo that prioritize internal reforms and economic revitalization.