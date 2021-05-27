The Serbia-Kosovo Normalization Process: A Temporary U.S. Decoupling

The European Union may be about to lift restrictions on travelers from the United States. The decision on a proposal to add the United States to the European Union-wide white list is expected today. This would be a welcome next step in removing extreme travel restrictions that have been in place for over a year. On June 15th, Portugal, which currently holds the presidency of the European Union, recommended the addition of the United States to the 'white list' of approved countries. In addition to the United States, Portugal proposed adding nine other countries to the list: Hong Kong, Albania, Lebanon, The Republic of Northern Macedonia, Macau, Taiwan, Serbia, and Saudi Arabia.