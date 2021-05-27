Cancel
The Serbia-Kosovo Normalization Process: A Temporary U.S. Decoupling

By Senior Vice President for Europe, Eurasia,, the Arctic;, Director, Europe, Russia,, Eurasia Program
Center for Strategic and International Studies
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears of engagement by both U.S. and European policymakers have been largely ineffectual in bringing Serbia and Kosovo closer to normalization. Taking into account present-day dynamics in both countries and the problems that have beset negotiation efforts to date, this brief outlines a new U.S. strategy toward Serbia and Kosovo. To break the current stasis, the United States should temporarily decouple the joint normalization process, creating separate bilateral tracks of engagement with Serbia and Kosovo that prioritize internal reforms and economic revitalization.

