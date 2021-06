GRB 140102A: Insight into Prompt Spectral Evolution and Early Optical Afterglow Emission

Gamma-ray Bursts (GRBs) prompt emission spectra are often fitted with the empirical ''Band" function, namely two power laws smoothly connected. The typical slope of the low energy (sub-MeV) power law is $\alpha_{B}\simeq -1$. In a small fraction of long GRBs this power law splits into two components such that the spectrum presents, in addition to the typical $\sim$ MeV $

u F_{

u}$ peak, a break at the order of a few keV or hundreds keV. The typical power law slopes below and above the break are -0.6 and -1.5 respectively. If the break is a common feature, the value of $\alpha_{B}$ could be an ''average'' of the spectral slopes below and above the break in GRBs fitted with Band function. We analyze the spectra of 27 (9) bright long (short) GRBs detected by the Fermi satellite finding a low energy break between 80 keV and 280 keV in 12 long GRBs, but in none of the short events. Through spectral simulations we show that if the break is moved closer (farther) to the peak energy a relatively harder (softer) $\alpha_{B}$ is found by fitting the simulated spectra with the Band function. The hard average slope $\alpha_{B}\simeq-0.38$ found in short GRBs suggests that the break is close to the peak energy. We show that for 15 long GRBs best fitted by the Band function only, the break could be present, but it is not identifiable in the Fermi/GBM spectrum, because either at low energies, close to the detector limit for relatively soft $\alpha_{B}\lesssim-1$, or in the proximity of the energy peak for relatively hard $\alpha_{B}\gtrsim-1$. A spectrum with two breaks could be typical of GRB prompt emission, though hard to identify with current detectors. Instrumental design such that conceived for the THESEUS space mission, extending from 0.3 keV to several MeV and featuring a larger effective area with respect to Fermi/GBM, can reveal a larger fraction of GRBs with a spectral energy break.