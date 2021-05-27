Cancel
Astronomy

Understanding the angular momentum evolution of T Tauri and Herbig Ae/Be stars

By Giovanni Pinzón, Jesús Hernández, Javier Serna, Alexandra García, Ezequiel Manzo-Martínez, Alexandre Roman-Lopes, Carlos G. Román-Zúñiga, Maria Gracia Batista, Julio Ramírez-Vélez, Yeisson Osorio, Ronald Avendaño
 22 days ago

Giovanni Pinzón, Jesús Hernández, Javier Serna, Alexandra García, Ezequiel Manzo-Martínez, Alexandre Roman-Lopes, Carlos G. Román-Zúñiga, Maria Gracia Batista, Julio Ramírez-Vélez, Yeisson Osorio, Ronald Avendaño. We investigate a sample of 6 Herbig Ae/Be stars belonging to the Orion OB1 association, as well as 73 low mass objects, members of the $\sigma$...

Wildlifecell.com

Facilitation and plant phenotypic evolution

Plant facilitation is a crucial interaction shaping past and present communities, but its evolutionary potential as a selective force is currently unknown. An evolutionary framework based on fitness-trait functions and the effectiveness of the interaction provides clear predictions about the evolution of facilitation traits. The evolutionary potential of facilitation may...
Physicsarxiv.org

Polarized phonons carry the missing angular momentum in femtosecond demagnetization

S. R. Tauchert, M. Volkov, D. Ehberger, D. Kazenwadel, M. Evers, H. Lange, A. Donges, A. Book, W. Kreuzpaintner, U. Nowak, P. Baum. Magnetic phenomena are ubiquitous in our surroundings and indispensable for modern science and technology, but it is notoriously difficult to change the magnetic order of a material in a rapid way. However, if a thin nickel film is subjected to ultrashort laser pulses, it can lose its magnetic order almost completely within merely femtosecond times. This phenomenon, in the meantime also observed in many other materials, has connected magnetism with femtosecond optics in an efficient, ultrafast and complex way, offering opportunities for rapid information processing or ultrafast spintronics at frequencies approaching those of light. Consequently, the physics of ultrafast demagnetization is central to modern material research, but a crucial question has remained elusive: If a material loses its magnetization within only femtoseconds, where is the missing angular momentum in such short time? Here we use ultrafast electron diffraction to reveal in nickel an almost instantaneous, long-lasting, non-equilibrium population of anisotropic high-frequency phonons that appear as quickly as the magnetic order is lost. The anisotropy plane is perpendicular to the direction of the initial magnetization and the atomic oscillation amplitude is 2 pm. We explain these observations by means of circularly polarized phonons that quickly absorb the missing angular momentum of the spin system before the slower onset of a macroscopic sample rotation. The time that is needed for demagnetization is related to the time it takes to accelerate the atoms. These results provide an atomistic picture of ultrafast demagnetization under adherence to all conservation laws but also demonstrate the general importance of polarized phonons for non-equilibrium dynamics and provide innovative ways for controlling materials on atomic dimensions.
Physicsarxiv.org

Determination of approximate quantum labels based on projections of the total angular momentum on the molecule-fixed axis

Molecular line lists, particularly those computed for high temperature applications, often have very few states assigned local quantum numbers. These are often important components for accurately determining line shape parameters required for radiative transfer simulations. The projection of the total angular momentum onto the molecule fixed axis ($k$) is investigated in the Radau internal coordinate system to determine when it can be considered a good quantum number. In such a coordinate system, when the square of the $k^{th}$ component of the wavefunction is greater than one half, then we can classify $k$ as a good quantum number in accordance with the theorem of Hose and Taylor. Furthermore, it is demonstrated that when this holds true, oblate and prolate quantum labels $K_{a}$ and $K_{c}$ can reliably be predicted. This is demonstrated for the water and ozone molecules.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:The KMOS Galaxy Evolution Survey (KGES): the angular momentum of star-forming galaxies over the last ~10 Gyr

Authors:A. L. Tiley, S. Gillman, L. Cortese, A. M. Swinbank, U. Dudzevičiūtė, C. M. Harrison, I. Smail, D. Obreschkow, S. M. Croom, R. M. Sharples, A. Puglisi. Abstract: We present the KMOS Galaxy Evolution Survey (KGES), a $K$-band Multi-Object Spectrograph (KMOS) study of the H$\alpha$ and [NII] emission from 288 $K$ band-selected galaxies at $1.2 \lesssim z \lesssim 1.8$, with stellar masses in the range $\log_{10}(M_{*}/\rm{M}_{\odot})\approx$9-11.5. In this paper, we describe the survey design, present the sample, and discuss the key properties of the KGES galaxies. We combine KGES with appropriately matched samples at lower redshifts from the KMOS Redshift One Spectroscopic Survey (KROSS) and the SAMI Galaxy Survey. Accounting for the effects of sample selection, data quality, and analysis techniques between surveys, we examine the kinematic characteristics and angular momentum content of star-forming galaxies at $z\approx1.5$, $\approx1$ and $\approx0$. We find that stellar mass, rather than redshift, most strongly correlates with the disc fraction amongst star-forming galaxies at $z \lesssim 1.5$, observing only a modest increase in the prevalence of discs between $z\approx1.5$ and $z\approx0.04$ at fixed stellar mass. Furthermore, typical star-forming galaxies follow the same median relation between specific angular momentum and stellar mass, regardless of their redshift, with the normalisation of the relation depending more strongly on how disc-like a galaxy's kinematics are. This suggests that massive star-forming discs form in a very similar manner across the $\approx$ 10 Gyr encompassed by our study and that the inferred link between the angular momentum of galaxies and their haloes does not change significantly across the stellar mass and redshift ranges probed in this work.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Evolution Through the Post-Starburst Phase: Using Post-Starburst Galaxies as Laboratories for Understanding the Processes that Drive Galaxy Evolution

Post-starburst (or "E+A") galaxies trace the fastest and most dramatic processes in galaxy evolution. Recent work studying the evolution of galaxies through this phase have revealed insights on how galaxies undergo structural and stellar population changes as well as the role of various feedback mechanisms. In this review, I summarize recent work on identifying post-starburst galaxies; tracing the role of this phase through cosmic time; measuring stellar populations, on-going star formation, morphologies, kinematics, interstellar medium properties, and AGN activity; mechanisms to cause the recent starburst and its end; and the future evolution to quiescence (or not). The review concludes with a list of open questions and exciting possibilities for future facilities.
The origins behind the evolution of endoscopes

The origins behind the evolution of endoscopes

Most of us probably try not to think too much about the different medical devices that exist. Medicine as a technology, though, is a very interesting topic. The origins behind the evolution of endoscopes, for instance, are especially unique. Few people realize how ancient the idea of gastrointestinal health is.
Sciencearxiv.org

The Angular Correlations in the $e^+e^-$ Decay of Excited States in 8Be

Motivated by the recent observation of anomalous electron-positron angular correlations in the decay of the 18.15 MeV 1+ excited states in 8Be, we reexamine in detail the Standard Model expectations for these angular correlations. The 18.15 MeV state is above particle threshold, and several multipoles can contribute to its $e^+e^-$ decay. We present the general theoretical expressions for $e^+e^-$ angular distributions for nuclear decay by C0, C1, C2 M1, E1, and E2 multipoles, and we examine their relative contribution to the $e^+e^-$ decay of 8Be at 18.15 MeV. We find that this resonance is dominated by M1 and E1 decay, and that the ratio of M1 to E1 strength is a strong function of energy. This is in contract to the original analysis of the $e^+e^-$ angular distributions, where the M1/E1 ratio was assumed to be a constant over the energy region Ep = 0:8-1:2 MeV. We find that the existence of a `bump' in the measured angular distribution is strongly dependent on the assumed M1/E1 ratio, with the present analysis finding the measured large-angle contributions to the $e^+e^-$ angular distribution to be lower than expectation. Thus, in the current analysis we find no evidence for axion decay in the 18.15 MeV resonance region of 8Be.
Astronomyarxiv.org

K-band GRAVITY/VLTI interferometry of "extreme" Herbig Be stars. The size-luminosity relation revisited

P. Marcos-Arenal, I. Mendigutía, E. Koumpia, R. D. Oudmaijer, M. Vioque, J. Guzmán-Díaz, C. Wichittanakom, W.J. de Wit, B. Montesinos, J.D. Ilee. (Abridged:) It has been hypothesized that the location of Herbig Ae/Be stars (HAeBes) within the empirical relation between the inner disk radius (r$_{in}$), inferred from K-band interferometry, and the stellar luminosity (L$_*$), is related to the presence of the innermost gas, the disk-to-star accretion mechanism, the dust disk properties inferred from the spectral energy distributions (SEDs), or a combination of these effects. This work aims to test whether the previously proposed hypotheses do, in fact, serve as a general explanation for the distribution of HAeBes in the size-luminosity diagram. GRAVITY/VLTI spectro-interferometric observations at $\sim $2.2 $ \mu$m have been obtained for five HBes representing two extreme cases concerning the presence of innermost gas and accretion modes. V590 Mon, PDS 281, and HD 94509 show no excess in the near-ultraviolet, Balmer region of the spectra ($\Delta$D$_B$), indicative of a negligible amount of inner gas and disk-to-star accretion, whereas DG Cir and HD 141926 show such strong $\Delta$D$_B$ values that cannot be reproduced from magnetospheric accretion, but probably come from the alternative boundary layer mechanism. Additional data for these and all HAeBes resolved through K-band interferometry have been compiled from the literature and updated using Gaia EDR3 distances, almost doubling previous samples used to analyze the size-luminosity relation. We find no general trend linking the presence of gas inside the dust destruction radius or the accretion mechanism with the location of HAeBes in the size-luminosity diagram. Underlying trends are present and must be taken into account when interpreting the size-luminosity correlation. Still, it is argued that the size-luminosity correlation is most likely to be physically relevant in spite of the previous statistical warning concerning dependencies on distance.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A theoretical model of Dark Energy Stars in Einstein-Gauss-Bonnet Gravity

Dark energy stars research is an issue of great interest since recent astronomical observations with respect to measurements in distant supernovas, cosmic microwave background and weak gravitational lensing confirm that the universe is undergoing a phase of accelerated expansion and this cosmological behavior is caused by the presence of a cosmic fluid which has a strong negative pressure that allows to explain the expanding universe. In this paper, we obtained new relativistic stellar configurations within the framework of Einstein-Gauss-Bonnet (EGB) gravity considering negative anisotropic pressures and the equation of state pr={\omega}\r{ho} where pr is the radial pressure, {\omega} is the dark energy parameter, and \r{ho} is the dark energy density. We have chosen a modified version of metric potential proposed by Korkina-Orlyanskii (1991). For the new solutions we checked that the radial pressure, metric coefficients, energy density and anisotropy are well defined and are regular in the interior of the star and are dependent of the values of the Gauss-Bonnet coupling constant. The solutions found can be used in the development of dark energy stars models satisfying all physical acceptability conditions, but the causality condition and strong energy condition cannot be satisfied.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Image Rotation from weak Lensing

Forthcoming radio surveys will include full polarisation information, which can be potentially useful for weak lensing observations. We propose a new method to measure the (integrated) gravitational field between a source and the observer, by looking at the angle between the morphology of a radio galaxy and the orientation of the polarisation. For this we use the fact that, while the polarisation of a photon is parallel transported along the photon geodesic, the infinitesimal shape of the source, e.g. its principal axis in the case of an ellipse, is Lie transported. As an example, we calculate the rotation of the shape vector with respect to the polarisation direction which is generated by lensing by a distribution of foreground Schwarzschild lenses. For radio galaxies, the intrinsic morphological orientation of a source and its polarised emission are correlated. It follows that observing both the polarisation and the morphological orientation provides information on both the unlensed source orientation and on the gravitational potential along the line of sight.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum Gravity Microstates from Fredholm Determinants

A large class of two dimensional quantum gravity theories of Jackiw-Teitelboim form have a description in terms of random matrix models. Such models, treated fully non-perturbatively, can give an explicit and tractable description of the underlying ``microstate'' degrees of freedom. They play a prominent role in regimes where the smooth geometrical picture of the physics is inadequate. This is shown using a natural tool for extracting the detailed microstate physics, a Fredholm determinant ${\rm det}(\mathbf{1}{-}\mathbf{ K})$. Its associated kernel $K(E,E^\prime)$ can be defined explicitly for a wide variety of JT gravity theories. To illustrate the methods, the statistics of the first several energy levels of a non-perturbative definition of JT gravity are constructed explicitly using numerical methods, and the full quenched free energy $F_Q(T)$ of the system is computed for the first time. These results are also of relevance to quantum properties of black holes in higher dimensions.
Astronomyarxiv.org

El limite de Chandrasekhar para principiantes / Chandrasekhar limit for beginners

In a brief article published in 1931 and expanded in 1935, the Indian astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar shared an important astronomical discovery where he introduced what is now known as Chandrasekhar limit. This limit establishes the maximum mass that a white dwarf can reach, which is the stellar remnant that is generated when a low mass star has used up its nuclear fuel. The present work has a double purpose. The first is to present a heuristic derivation of the Chandrasekhar limit. The second is to clarify the genesis of the discovery of Chandrasekhar, as well as the conceptual aspects of the subject. The exhibition only uses high school algebra, as well as some general notions of classical physics and quantum theory.
Physicsarxiv.org

Cosmological particle production in quantum gravity

Quantum theory of a test field on a quantum cosmological spacetime may be viewed as a theory of the test field on an emergent classical background. In such a case, the resulting dressed metric for the field propagation is a function of the quantum fluctuations of the original geometry. When the backreaction is negligible, massive modes can experience an anisotropic Bianchi type I background. The field modes propagating on such a quantum-gravity-induced spacetime can then unveil interesting phenomenological consequences of the super-Planckian scales, such as gravitational particle production. The aim of this paper is to address the issue of gravitational particle production associated to the massive modes in such an anisotropic dressed spacetime. By imposing a suitable adiabatic condition on the vacuum state and computing the energy density of the created particles, the significance of the particle production on the dynamics of the universe in Planck era is discussed.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Model of Gravitational Leptogenesis

Gravitational leptogenesis is an elegant way of explaining the matter-antimatter asymmetry in the universe. This paper is a review of the recently proposed mechanism of radiatively-induced gravitational leptogenesis (RIGL), in which loop effects in QFT in curved spacetime automatically generate an asymmetry between leptons and antileptons in thermal quasi-equilibrium in the early universe. The mechanism is illustrated in a simple see-saw BSM model of neutrinos, where the lepton-number violating interactions required by the Sakharov conditions are mediated by right-handed neutrinos with Majorana masses of O(10^10) GeV. The Boltzmann equations are extended to include new, loop-induced gravitational effects and solved to describe the evolution of the lepton number asymmetry in the early universe. With natural choices of neutrino parameters, the RIGL mechanism is able to generate the observed baryon-to-photon ratio in the universe today.
Sciencearxiv.org

On integral conditions for the existence of first integrals analytic saddle singularities

We study one-parameter analytic integrable deformations of the germ of $2\times(n-2)$-type complex saddle singularity given by $d(xy)=0$ at the origin $0 \in \mathbb C^2\times \mathbb C^{n-2}$. Such a deformation writes ${\omega}^t=d(xy) + \sum\limits_{j=1}^\infty t^j \omega_j$ where $t\in \mathbb C,0$ is the parameter of the deformation and the coefficients $\omega_j$ are holomorphic one-forms in some neighborhood of the origin $0\in \mathbb C^n$. We prove that, under a nondegeneracy condition of the singular set of the deformation, with respect to the fibration $d(xy)=0$, the existence of a holomorphic first integral for each element ${\omega}^t$ of the deformation is equivalent to the vanishing of certain line integrals $\oint_{\gamma_c}{\omega}^t=0, \forall \gamma_c, \forall t$ calculated on cycles $\gamma_c$ contained in the fibers $xy=c, \,0 \ne c \in \mathbb C,0$. This result is quite sharp regarding the conditions of the singular set and on the vanishing of the integrals in cycles. It is also not valid for ramified saddles, i.e., for deformations of saddles of the form $x^ny^m=c$ where $n+m>2$. As an application of our techniques we obtain a criteria for the existence of first integrals for integrable codimension one deformations of quadratic analytic center-cylinder type singularities in terms of the vanishing of some easy to compute line integrals.
Astronomyarxiv.org

How do galaxies populate haloes in high-density environments? An analysis of the Halo Occupation Distribution in future virialized structures

There are hints suggesting that properties of galaxy populations in dark matter haloes may depend on their large-scale environment. Recent works point out that very low-density environments influence halo occupation distribution (HOD), however there is not a similar analysis focused on high-density environments. Here we use a simulated set of future virialized superstructures (FVS) to analyse the occupation of galaxies in haloes within these high globally dense regions.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Neutron Spin Structure from e-3He Scattering with Double Spectator Tagging at the Electron-Ion Collider

Ivica Friscic, Dien Nguyen, Jackson Pybus, Alex Jentsch, Efrain Segarra, Mark Baker, Or Hen, Douglas Higinbotham, Richard Milner, Arun Tadepalli, Jennifer Rittenhouse West. The spin structure function of the neutron is traditionally determined by measuring the spin asymmetry of inclusive electron deep inelastic scattering (DIS) off polarized3He nuclei. In such experiments, nuclear effects can lead to large model dependencies in the interpretation of experimental data. Here we study the feasibility of suppressing such model dependencies by tagging both spectator protons in the process of DIS off neutrons in3He at the forthcoming Electron-Ion Collider (EIC). This allows reconstructing the momentum of the struck neutron to ensure it was nearly at rest in the initial state, thereby reducing sensitivity to nuclear corrections, and suppress contributions from electron DIS off protonsin3He. Using realistic accelerator and detector configurations, we find that the EIC can probe the neutron spin structure from xB of 0.003 to 0.651. We further find that the double spectator tagging method results in reduced uncertainties bya factor of 4 on the extracted neutron spin asymmetries over all kinematics, and by a factor of 10 in the low-xB region,thereby providing valuable insight to the spin and flavor structure of nucleons.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A gravitational action with stringy $Q$ and $R$ fluxes via deformed differential graded Poisson algebras

We study a deformation of a $2$-graded Poisson algebra where the functions of the phase space variables are complemented by linear functions of parity odd velocities. The deformation is carried by a $2$-form $B$-field and a bivector $\Pi$, that we consider as gauge fields of the geometric and non-geometric fluxes $H$, $f$, $Q$ and $R$ arising in the context of string theory compactification. The technique used to deform the Poisson brackets is widely known for the point particle interacting with a $U(1)$ gauge field, but not in the case of non-abelian or higher spin fields. The construction is closely related to Generalized Geometry: With an element of the algebra that squares to zero, the graded symplectic picture is equivalent to an exact Courant algebroid over the generalized tangent bundle $E \cong TM \oplus T^{*}M$, and to its higher gauge theory. A particular idempotent graded canonical transformation is equivalent to the generalized metric. Focusing on the generalized differential geometry side we construct an action functional with the Ricci tensor of a connection on covectors, encoding the dynamics of a gravitational theory for a contravariant metric tensor and $Q$ and $R$ fluxes. We also extract a connection on vector fields and determine a non-symmetric metric gravity theory involving a metric and $H$-flux.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Eikonal quasinormal modes of black holes beyond general relativity III: scalar Gauss-Bonnet gravity

In a recent series of papers we have shown how the eikonal/geometrical optics approximation can be used to calculate analytically the fundamental quasinormal mode frequencies associated with coupled systems of wave equations, which arise, for instance, in the study of perturbations of black holes in gravity theories beyond General Relativity. As a continuation to this series, we here focus on the quasinormal modes of nonrotating black holes in scalar Gauss-Bonnet gravity assuming a small-coupling expansion. We show that the axial perturbations are purely tensorial and are described by a modified Regge-Wheeler equation, while the polar perturbations are of mixed scalar-tensor character and are described by a system of two coupled wave equations. When applied to these equations, the eikonal machinery leads to axial modes that deviate from the general relativistic results at quadratic order in the Gauss-Bonnet coupling constant. We show that this result is in agreement with an analysis of unstable circular null orbits around blackholes in this theory, allowing us to establish the geometrical optics-null geodesic correspondence for the axial modes. For the polar modes the small-coupling approximation forces us to consider the ordering between eikonal and small-coupling perturbative parameters; one of which we show, by explicit comparison against numerical data, yields the correct identification of the quasinormal modes of the scalar-tensor coupled system of wave equations. These corrections lift the general relativistic degeneracy between scalar and tensorial eikonal quasinormal modes at quadratic order in Gauss-Bonnet coupling in a way reminiscent of the Zeeman effect. In general, our analytic, eikonal quasinormal mode frequencies (normalized to the General Relativity ones) agree with numerical results with an error of $\sim 10\%$ in the regime of small coupling constant. (abridged)